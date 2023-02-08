Read full article on original website
Related
Saginaw-area girls basketball rankings, teams trending up (Feb. 9)
The Michigan high school girls basketball regular season has just two more full weeks remaining before teams jump into the district tournaments. Some Saginaw-area girls basketball teams are peaking, heading into rivalry games and conference showdowns.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Arthur Hill topples Frankenmuth
Both Arthur Hill and Frankenmuth were anxious to erase the memories of Friday-night losses. The Lumberjacks can feel a little better after rallying in the second half to earn a 60-41 boys basketball win Monday over Frankenmuth.
Standish, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Flint-area basketball highlights: Meet the newest member of the 1,000-point club
FLINT – Durand’s Jordyn Lawrence became the latest member of the 1,000-point club this season when she made a free throw in the second quarter of Monday’s 51-31 victory over Webberville. She joined the Kristen Long (1,427) and Cierra Cole (1,065) as the only 1,000-point scorers in...
See 2023 Saginaw-area wrestling team, individual district brackets
Tournament season has hit, with wrestling team and individual districts kicking off the winter season post-season events for Michigan high schools. Saginaw-area teams will compete in the team districts Wednesday and Thursday, with the individual wrestling districts Saturday.
Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings: Top two teams remain unbeaten
FLINT – The top four teams in our Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings remain unchanged since last week. Here’s a look at the area’s trending teams followed by the Power Rankings with the state tournament a little more than two weeks away.
World-champion Northwood University eSports hosting high school open house event
MIDLAND, MI-- Northwood University’s world-renowned champion eSports program is working to bolster its team with a look to the future through an upcoming high school open house. Head eSports Coach Cody Elsen said in a release by the university that high schoolers across the state are invited to meet...
Bay City roundup: A funny thing happened on the way to the championship
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 6, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: ALCONA 43, OSCODA 37.
Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Organizers are getting ready for the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in March after announcing the 2023 inductees. On Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame held their first in-person event in three years...
Bay City girls roundup: All Saints doesn’t let championship opportunity pass
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school girls sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 7, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: ALL SAINTS 35, CPS 22.
Saginaw Valley State University starting part-time nursing program
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A new variation on Saginaw Valley State University’s nursing program will be aiming to provide greater flexibility for students. In a release shared by the university, the addition of a part-time nursing program is being made in response to regional workforce needs and an ever-growing need to better the overall nursing talent pipeline.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9
Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
‘It was magical:’ Tom Izzo talks about adopting his son Steven
The coach said anybody considering adoption should go through with it, calling it a positive life-changing experience.
Power outage reported in Mt. Pleasant
Much of Mt. Pleasant and portions of Union Township are without power. Consumers Energy is reporting that power went out just after 1 p.m. Wednesday for more than 2,000 customers, including downtown. Separate outages are reported, one impacting 1,242 customers and the other 809. As of 1:25 p.m. no cause...
No gun fired in Saginaw County’s Nouvel Catholic Central High School
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Contrary to social media rumors, no gunshots have been fired in Nouvel Catholic Central High School. The morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the parochial school located at 2555 Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township was placed on lockdown after law enforcement received a report of a possible threat. Several other schools throughout the state received similar threats, confirmed Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
Once-popular recreation center in Saginaw will go up for sale
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw officials will put the defunct Civitan Recreation Center up for sale. After its construction in 1976, the facility for decades bustled with activity, largely courtesy of youth groups that competed in basketball contests there. That community engagement waned over time, and the building has been vacant for about a decade now.
First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
