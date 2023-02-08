ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Highschool Basketball Pro

Standish, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Hemlock High School basketball team will have a game with Standish-Sterling Central High School on February 09, 2023, 13:00:00.
HEMLOCK, MI
WNEM

Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Organizers are getting ready for the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony in March after announcing the 2023 inductees. On Tuesday evening, Feb. 7, the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame held their first in-person event in three years...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Saginaw Valley State University starting part-time nursing program

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A new variation on Saginaw Valley State University’s nursing program will be aiming to provide greater flexibility for students. In a release shared by the university, the addition of a part-time nursing program is being made in response to regional workforce needs and an ever-growing need to better the overall nursing talent pipeline.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9

Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
BAY CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Power outage reported in Mt. Pleasant

Much of Mt. Pleasant and portions of Union Township are without power. Consumers Energy is reporting that power went out just after 1 p.m. Wednesday for more than 2,000 customers, including downtown. Separate outages are reported, one impacting 1,242 customers and the other 809. As of 1:25 p.m. no cause...
MLive

No gun fired in Saginaw County’s Nouvel Catholic Central High School

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Contrary to social media rumors, no gunshots have been fired in Nouvel Catholic Central High School. The morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the parochial school located at 2555 Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township was placed on lockdown after law enforcement received a report of a possible threat. Several other schools throughout the state received similar threats, confirmed Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Once-popular recreation center in Saginaw will go up for sale

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw officials will put the defunct Civitan Recreation Center up for sale. After its construction in 1976, the facility for decades bustled with activity, largely courtesy of youth groups that competed in basketball contests there. That community engagement waned over time, and the building has been vacant for about a decade now.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

First Alert: Icy roads north early and school closings, then turning warmer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A quick burst of rain and freezing rain has moved through Mid-Michigan early this morning. This has led to icy roads in many of our northern counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to highlight these slick roads. Additionally, there are a number of school closings as a result of the ice. After this morning and aside from the wind, the weather turns quieter for today and Wednesday with above-freezing temperatures.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 7 more stores in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Bed Bath & Beyond is closing more stores across the United States, seven of which are in Michigan.According to the company, the following stores are closing:Flint (G-3605 Miller Road)Holland (3050 Beeline Road Suite 30)Okemos (1982 West Grand River Ave.)Portage (5930 S. Westnedge Ave.)Saginaw (4420 Bay Road)Troy (650 John R. Road)Westland (35615 Warren Road)MORE: 3 key mistakes that doomed Bed Bath & BeyondThe company previously closed 10 other stores in the state last month:Farmington Hills (31075 Orchard Lake Road)Northville (Northville Retail Center, 17223 Haggerty Road)Auburn Hills (4780 Baldwin Road)Ann Arbor (3645 Washtenaw Ave.)Muskegon (5540 Harvey St.)Brighton (8467 W. Grand River)Lansing (5845 W. Saginaw Highway)Walker (Green Ridge Square, 3410 Alpine Avenue NW)Chesterfield (50551 Waterside Drive)White Lake Township (9050 Highland Rd.)More than 400 stores have closed in the last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

