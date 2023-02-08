Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive.com
Why did the Detroit Pistons trade for James Wiseman?
DETROIT -- Before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons acquired James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors in multi-team deal that had Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox headed out of town. Bey reportedly is headed to the Atlanta Hawks, while Knox is going to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
MLive.com
NBA trade rumors: Pistons, Warriors discussing Saddiq Bey deal
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reporting that the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors have held trade discussions centering around the third year forward. As part of the deal, Bey would head to the Warriors in exchange for center James Wiseman. James Edwards of The Athletic reports that the...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Makes Another Addition To Staff
Harbaugh's newest addition will join the Wolverines after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Youngstown State University.
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
MLive.com
Tigers sign former Dodgers prospect to minor-league deal
DJ Peters, a right-handed hitting outfielder who spent most of last season in Korea, has signed a minor-league deal with the Detroit Tigers. Peters, 27, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round in 2016 and was considered a top-15 prospect in their system as recently as 2020.
MLive.com
New Suns owner Mat Ishbia acquires Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade
In less than a week since becoming the new governor of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia has put the NBA on notice. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Suns have acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. As part of the deal, the Suns are sending Jae Crowder, Cam...
MLive.com
Maryland vs. Michigan State basketball predictions, picks & odds: Feb 7th
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tuesday night’s Maryland vs. Michigan State basketball game has big NCAA Tournament implications. Maryland is 16-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten,...
MLive.com
Hamidou Diallo ignores idea that Pistons should tank for draft position
DETROIT -- Hamidou Diallo is a fierce competitor. From the tipoff to the final buzzer, few players can match his hustle and energy on both ends of the court. It’s part of what kept the Detroit Pistons within striking distance during their Monday night loss to the Boston Celtics.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland (2/7/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
For the first time in nearly two weeks, Michigan State will lace them up at the Breslin Center. The Spartans return home to take on Maryland, winners of four straight games, in a late-night battle in East Lansing. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial)
golfmagic.com
DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality
Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Feb. 9 Grand Rapids girls prep hoops power rankings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan’s girls basketball playoffs are less than three weeks away, and time is running out for teams to fix their problems ahead of tournament time. Several Grand Rapids-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find their stride just in time.
HometownLife.com
Hometown Life's 2021-22 basketball Player of the Year commits to Detroit Mercy
As one incredible legacy at Detroit Mercy comes to a close, the Titans men's basketball program hopes another one is about to begin. North Farmington boys basketball senior Ryan Hurst announced his verbal commitment to the Titans with a post from his Twitter account Tuesday. "I chose U of D...
MLive.com
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for Tuesday, February 7
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Tuesday, February 7. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Converting 2023 recruits into 2025 playoff spots, from Alabama to Oregon to Notre Dame and more: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are using the final National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class to jump ahead to the 2025 College Football Playoff race. First, they discuss potential changes to the recruiting calendar and...
MLive.com
Top 25 Michigan high school boys basketball rankings for Feb. 7, 2023
Here is MLive’s latest high school top 25 boys basketball rankings for the state of Michigan. Report any updates to japurcell@mlive.com or tag/DM @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with your missing scores. 25. Watervliet (13-1)
MLive.com
Nothing like a win over archrival to get Bay City Western refocused, renewed
AUBURN, MI – The big streak is over. But the big games have just begun for the Bay City Western girls basketball team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Comments / 0