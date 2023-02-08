ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Why did the Detroit Pistons trade for James Wiseman?

DETROIT -- Before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons acquired James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors in multi-team deal that had Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox headed out of town. Bey reportedly is headed to the Atlanta Hawks, while Knox is going to the Portland Trail Blazers.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

NBA trade rumors: Pistons, Warriors discussing Saddiq Bey deal

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reporting that the Detroit Pistons and the Golden State Warriors have held trade discussions centering around the third year forward. As part of the deal, Bey would head to the Warriors in exchange for center James Wiseman. James Edwards of The Athletic reports that the...
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
MLive.com

Tigers sign former Dodgers prospect to minor-league deal

DJ Peters, a right-handed hitting outfielder who spent most of last season in Korea, has signed a minor-league deal with the Detroit Tigers. Peters, 27, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round in 2016 and was considered a top-15 prospect in their system as recently as 2020.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Maryland vs. Michigan State basketball predictions, picks & odds: Feb 7th

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tuesday night’s Maryland vs. Michigan State basketball game has big NCAA Tournament implications. Maryland is 16-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten,...
EAST LANSING, MI
golfmagic.com

DJ and Bryson become latest LIV Golf players to face harsh reality

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are the latest LIV Golf players to hit unfortunate milestones in their careers. DeChambeau, 29, has fallen to World No. 102 in the OWGR while Johnson is projected to slip outside the top-50 for the first time in 13 years. As for DeChambeau, the last...

