FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
Related
Michigan State football adds former Buckeye to roster
MLive.com
Michigan State in good shape for NCAA Tournament, with small margin for error
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo told his Michigan State players he wanted them to play desperate in their Tuesday night game against Maryland. The Spartans prepare diligently for every game, but this one had a little more emphasis than most. “I thought this could be a turning point in...
CFB world reacts to Michigan star’s legendary guarantee
Michigan star running back Blake Corum, who suffered a leg injury before the team’s annual game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, returned to the program with the intent of winning a national championship. Corum, who would have been selected somewhere in the first three rounds of the draft, made the decision instead to return to Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Michigan star’s legendary guarantee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLive.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from Ohio State punter
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth from the portal. Michael O’Shaughnessy, a punter from Ohio State, announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. He is the second addition from the Buckeyes in the offseason and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The...
MLive.com
Michigan State blows early lead, recovers late to top Maryland
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State needed to wake up a sleepy late crowd, get some baskets and save itself from a potentially damaging home loss, Tyson Walker once again came through. The Spartans senior guard scored 12 second-half points to lead Michigan State to a 63-58 win over...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Free throw redemption, finishing the job vs. Maryland
EAST LANSING – The road there wasn’t always pretty, but Michigan State got where it needed to get to on Tuesday night. Michigan State blew a 15-point lead but rallied late to beat Maryland, 63-58, at the Breslin Center to snap a two-game losing streak. Here are some...
MLive.com
MLive’s Miss Basketball watch list update for Feb. 9
As we inch closer and closer to the Michigan high school basketball postseason, the top girls senior players continue to make their case for the Miss Basketball award. MLive has kept tabs on how the top seniors from across the state have performed throughout the season and now we give an update on how they performed through the first week of February.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska (2/8/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan will shoot for its third straight win on Wednesday night against a team it hasn’t lost to since 2018. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Wolverines host Nebraska at Crisler Center. Both teams are coming off wins on Sunday. That afternoon, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson dominated Ohio State with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Nebraska’s tallest starter in Sunday’s win over Penn State was 6-foot-9 Derrick Walker (the team’s leading scorer and rebounder), so it will be interesting to see how the Cornhuskers try to defend Dickinson.
Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Makes Another Addition To Staff
Harbaugh's newest addition will join the Wolverines after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Youngstown State University.
Has Mel Tucker's $95 million contract created unrealistic expectations for Michigan State?
The Spartans are recruiting at new heights under Tucker, but is that enough to justify his contract?
Former Michigan basketball, Flint Northern star Demetrius Calip dies at age 53
Former Michigan basketball guard Demetrius Calip, who played a role on the 1989 national championship team, has died, the program confirmed on Monday. He was 53 years old. The former Flint Northern star played four seasons at U-M, starring as a senior when he averaged a team-leading 20.5 points per game. Calip scored 28 in his final college game, a loss to Colorado in the 1991 NIT. He played just seven games in the 1991-92 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
MLive.com
What does Michigan need to do to make the NCAA Tournament?
Last season, Michigan snuck into the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament as the last team to avoid a play-in game. This year’s Wolverines, at the moment, have a considerably less impressive résumé. As a result, no bracket projections include Michigan.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Basketball Star
A former Michigan college basketball player has passed away. Demetrius Calip, who was a key cog in Michigan winning the national title in 1989, has died. He was 53 years old. "He was the perfect example of a great Dad and I can only be grateful and happy,” Calip II (Calip's son) shared on ...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Tyson Acuff have strong showing for EMU basketball in high-scoring game
Tyson Acuff joined Emoni Bates with another impressive scoring performance on Tuesday night. Acuff scored a career-high 35 points on 12-for-16 shooting, while Bates added 27 on 8-of-17 shooting in a 102-97 loss to Buffalo. With his 35-point performance, Acuff joined Bates as the second Eagles player to surpass 30...
MLive.com
See who sits at No. 1 in latest Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings
ANN ARBOR -- There has been quite a stir up in the Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings in the past few weeks. Less than a week after taking over the top spot in the rankings, Saline saw its win streak end to Ann Arbor Skyline while Huron and Chelsea each got back to their winning ways.
MLive.com
Here is who is trending up in girls basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON – There has been some movement in the latest Jackson-area girls basketball power rankings. East Jackson’s win over Grass Lake last week meant the Trojans and Warriors flip spots this week. Grass Lake did win the previous meeting, but these two teams are pretty close to each...
HometownLife.com
Canton football has hired a new coach. Where he's from will surprise you.
Don't even bother asking Casey Bess. Not even the new Canton football coach knows the answer yet. "That's the million dollar question everyone has been asking me," said Bess, who was hired Feb. 3 to replace Andy LaFata as the Chiefs' next head coach. Obviously, if you're familiar with the...
MLive.com
Top teams stand pat in latest Ann Arbor-area girls hoops power rankings
ANN ARBOR – By now, it is clear who the top Ann Arbor-area girls basketball teams are, and they continue to highlight that every night on the court. See which teams have moved up and down the power rankings for this week.
WILX-TV
February 6, 2023: MHSAA Basketball Highlights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two stops on the boys basketball trail, including out to Laingsburg, where the Wolfpack looked to stay unbeaten. Lansing Catholic also visited Haslett. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
A New Restaurant is Headed to East Lansing
East Lansing is a treasure trove when it comes to restaurants to dine at. And even though we've seen our fair share of closures recently, like Wings Over East Lansing and The Cosmos; we've also seen some awesome new additions, like Goodfellas Bagels and, most recently, Kimchi Box. Now, we...
