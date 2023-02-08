Michigan will shoot for its third straight win on Wednesday night against a team it hasn’t lost to since 2018. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Wolverines host Nebraska at Crisler Center. Both teams are coming off wins on Sunday. That afternoon, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson dominated Ohio State with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Nebraska’s tallest starter in Sunday’s win over Penn State was 6-foot-9 Derrick Walker (the team’s leading scorer and rebounder), so it will be interesting to see how the Cornhuskers try to defend Dickinson.

