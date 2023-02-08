ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Michigan star’s legendary guarantee

Michigan star running back Blake Corum, who suffered a leg injury before the team’s annual game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, returned to the program with the intent of winning a national championship. Corum, who would have been selected somewhere in the first three rounds of the draft, made the decision instead to return to Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Michigan star’s legendary guarantee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State lands transfer commitment from Ohio State punter

Michigan State is adding more special teams depth from the portal. Michael O’Shaughnessy, a punter from Ohio State, announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. He is the second addition from the Buckeyes in the offseason and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State blows early lead, recovers late to top Maryland

EAST LANSING – When Michigan State needed to wake up a sleepy late crowd, get some baskets and save itself from a potentially damaging home loss, Tyson Walker once again came through. The Spartans senior guard scored 12 second-half points to lead Michigan State to a 63-58 win over...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

MLive’s Miss Basketball watch list update for Feb. 9

As we inch closer and closer to the Michigan high school basketball postseason, the top girls senior players continue to make their case for the Miss Basketball award. MLive has kept tabs on how the top seniors from across the state have performed throughout the season and now we give an update on how they performed through the first week of February.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Nebraska (2/8/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel

Michigan will shoot for its third straight win on Wednesday night against a team it hasn’t lost to since 2018. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Wolverines host Nebraska at Crisler Center. Both teams are coming off wins on Sunday. That afternoon, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson dominated Ohio State with 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Nebraska’s tallest starter in Sunday’s win over Penn State was 6-foot-9 Derrick Walker (the team’s leading scorer and rebounder), so it will be interesting to see how the Cornhuskers try to defend Dickinson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Former Michigan basketball, Flint Northern star Demetrius Calip dies at age 53

Former Michigan basketball guard Demetrius Calip, who played a role on the 1989 national championship team, has died, the program confirmed on Monday. He was 53 years old. The former Flint Northern star played four seasons at U-M, starring as a senior when he averaged a team-leading 20.5 points per game. Calip scored 28 in his final college game, a loss to Colorado in the 1991 NIT. He played just seven games in the 1991-92 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

What does Michigan need to do to make the NCAA Tournament?

Last season, Michigan snuck into the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament as the last team to avoid a play-in game. This year’s Wolverines, at the moment, have a considerably less impressive résumé. As a result, no bracket projections include Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Here is who is trending up in girls basketball in the Jackson area

JACKSON – There has been some movement in the latest Jackson-area girls basketball power rankings. East Jackson’s win over Grass Lake last week meant the Trojans and Warriors flip spots this week. Grass Lake did win the previous meeting, but these two teams are pretty close to each...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

February 6, 2023: MHSAA Basketball Highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two stops on the boys basketball trail, including out to Laingsburg, where the Wolfpack looked to stay unbeaten. Lansing Catholic also visited Haslett. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
94.9 WMMQ

A New Restaurant is Headed to East Lansing

East Lansing is a treasure trove when it comes to restaurants to dine at. And even though we've seen our fair share of closures recently, like Wings Over East Lansing and The Cosmos; we've also seen some awesome new additions, like Goodfellas Bagels and, most recently, Kimchi Box. Now, we...
EAST LANSING, MI

