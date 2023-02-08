ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Sporting News

Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record

LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings

Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

James Wiseman trade grades: Pistons land former second pick in deal with Warriors, Hawks & Trail Blazers

The Warriors have parted ways with James Wiseman less than three years after selecting him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Wiseman is being sent to the Pistons in a four-team deal that sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, while five second-round draft picks and Kevin Knox go to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors bring back Gary Payton II.
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained

You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
Sporting News

How Kevin Durant fits with the championship-or-bust Suns, Nets prioritize defense with Mikal Bridges

Boy, that escalated quickly. What many thought would be a quiet deadline is no more, with the Nets accepting a godfather offer to move Kevin Durant to the Suns. You don't need me to tell you that the Suns got better by adding one of the three best players in the league and a potential MVP by year's end. The question is how much better they got.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sporting News

Lakers vs. Thunder ticket prices for LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record

LeBron James is on the brink of making history and the ticket market has taken notice. James is only 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, meaning he could take the scoring crown any game now. The Lakers' next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and all eyes will be on James to see if he can reach his scoring benchmark to set the record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Kevin Durant trade reactions: New Nets forward Mikal Bridges, NBA Twitter in awe over blockbuster deal

The NBA never sleeps, especially at 1 a.m. ET the day of the trade deadline. Just when you thought it might be time to fall asleep before the real deadline madness commences, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a blockbuster deal that will send 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and TJ Warren to the Suns for Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and a pick swap.
Sporting News

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Suns time, TV channel and live stream

As the dust settles from a weekend of drama, the Nets are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Suns. It's a big night for Phoenix, which returns Devin Booker to the lineup as the star guard returns after missing six weeks of action with a groin injury. While the Suns return a star, the Nets continue to adjust to life without one as Tuesday marks the second game of the post-Kyrie Irving era.
BROOKLYN, NY

