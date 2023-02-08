Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
This Cavs-Mavs Trade Sends Tim Hardaway Jr. To Cleveland
NBA superstar Kyrie Irving is no stranger to shocking the world. In fact, he seems to relish the opportunities. You’re entitled to feel however you like about Irving’s bold stances on various subjects, but this much can’t be denied: he gets people talking. His recent trade to...
This Grizzlies-Nets Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Memphis
Who is the best player in the NBA? It’s not an easy question to answer. Many would go with Giannis Antetkoumnpo. Fair. You can also make the case for Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic. Even LeBron James and Kevin Durant still have cases to be made. Let’s ask an...
Sporting News
Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record
LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Kings
Dallas Mavericks (30-26, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (31-23, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Sacramento Kings. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The Kings are 19-11 in Western Conference games. Sacramento...
Sporting News
James Wiseman trade grades: Pistons land former second pick in deal with Warriors, Hawks & Trail Blazers
The Warriors have parted ways with James Wiseman less than three years after selecting him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Wiseman is being sent to the Pistons in a four-team deal that sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, while five second-round draft picks and Kevin Knox go to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors bring back Gary Payton II.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant, Suns blockbuster trade: 'I'm just glad he got out of there'
Just a few days ago, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were both still members of the Nets. Fast forward to the day of the trade deadline and both superstars will be out in the Western Conference. On the evening that Irving made his Mavericks debut, the NBA world was hit...
Sporting News
Raptors trade rumors: Kevin Durant deal to Suns 'could escalate' O.G. Anunoby's value
A few days ago, it looked like the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant could have a negative impact on the Raptors at the trade deadline. Now, it looks like Durant's situation could benefit the Raptors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news in the early hours of Thursday morning that the Nets...
Sporting News
Lakers at trade deadline: Evaluating additions, depth chart around LeBron James and impact on free agency
At the start of trade deadline week, LeBron James admitted that he was "disappointed" the Lakers were unable to acquire Kyrie Irving, who officially went from the Nets to the Mavericks on Monday. James is probably feeling a lot better about his team now. Los Angeles revamped its roster on...
Sporting News
Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained
You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
Sporting News
How Kevin Durant fits with the championship-or-bust Suns, Nets prioritize defense with Mikal Bridges
Boy, that escalated quickly. What many thought would be a quiet deadline is no more, with the Nets accepting a godfather offer to move Kevin Durant to the Suns. You don't need me to tell you that the Suns got better by adding one of the three best players in the league and a potential MVP by year's end. The question is how much better they got.
Sporting News
Lakers vs. Thunder ticket prices for LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record
LeBron James is on the brink of making history and the ticket market has taken notice. James is only 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, meaning he could take the scoring crown any game now. The Lakers' next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and all eyes will be on James to see if he can reach his scoring benchmark to set the record.
Sporting News
Kevin Durant trade reactions: New Nets forward Mikal Bridges, NBA Twitter in awe over blockbuster deal
The NBA never sleeps, especially at 1 a.m. ET the day of the trade deadline. Just when you thought it might be time to fall asleep before the real deadline madness commences, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a blockbuster deal that will send 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant and TJ Warren to the Suns for Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, four first-round picks and a pick swap.
Sporting News
Jakob Poeltl trade details: Raptors reunite with center in deal with Spurs
Jakob Poeltl will be wearing a Raptors uniform again. Before ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shocked the NBA world by announcing the Kevin Durant trade in the wee hours of Thursday morning, he broke the news that the Raptors are acquiring Poeltl from the Spurs. The Raptors selected Poeltl with the No....
Sporting News
Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? Nets vs. Suns time, TV channel and live stream
As the dust settles from a weekend of drama, the Nets are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Suns. It's a big night for Phoenix, which returns Devin Booker to the lineup as the star guard returns after missing six weeks of action with a groin injury. While the Suns return a star, the Nets continue to adjust to life without one as Tuesday marks the second game of the post-Kyrie Irving era.
Comments / 0