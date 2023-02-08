Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan Open golf championship to have new home in 2023
The Michigan Open is on the move. The Michigan PGA’s premier championship will be held June 12-15 at Katke-Cousins Golf Course on the campus of Oakland University. The Michigan PGA signed a two-year agreement to hold the event there.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Arthur Hill topples Frankenmuth
Both Arthur Hill and Frankenmuth were anxious to erase the memories of Friday-night losses. The Lumberjacks can feel a little better after rallying in the second half to earn a 60-41 boys basketball win Monday over Frankenmuth.
World-champion Northwood University eSports hosting high school open house event
MIDLAND, MI-- Northwood University’s world-renowned champion eSports program is working to bolster its team with a look to the future through an upcoming high school open house. Head eSports Coach Cody Elsen said in a release by the university that high schoolers across the state are invited to meet...
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Garber sweeps Frankenmuth for first time in 13 years
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 7, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: ALL SAINTS 62, CPS 44.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: A funny thing happened on the way to the championship
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 6, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: ALCONA 43, OSCODA 37.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9
Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
Saginaw Valley State University starting part-time nursing program
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A new variation on Saginaw Valley State University’s nursing program will be aiming to provide greater flexibility for students. In a release shared by the university, the addition of a part-time nursing program is being made in response to regional workforce needs and an ever-growing need to better the overall nursing talent pipeline.
Riverfront Saginaw Winter Brew Festival to feature more than 40 breweries
SAGINAW, MI — The Riverfront Saginaw Winter Brew Festival featuring more than 40 breweries is happening this weekend in downtown Saginaw. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave. The festival will feature more than 40 breweries, shopping and live music.
Fathers and father figures to be celebrated at Flint-area school district in new tradition
MT. MORRIS TWP, MI — Westwood Heights Schools is starting a new tradition of celebrating fathers and father figures in the community. A “100 Days with 100 Father/Figures Celebration” will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Hamady High School, recognizing the effort active parents have made over the first 100 days of school this year.
Sports cars, hot rods to highlight Chrome & Ice show in Flint this weekend
FLINT, MI - Back to the Bricks is set to kickoff its 8th annual Chrome & Ice indoor car show this weekend in the Vehicle City. The show running from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Dort Financial Center, 3501 Lapeer Road, will feature a collection of high-end exotic cars in the lobby, including custom vehicles, sports cars, muscle cars, hot rods, and trucks in the two arenas and on the mezzanine.
Shop small and enter for a chance to win $400 at the Bay City Boutique Love Crawl
BAY CITY, MI — Several downtown Bay City boutiques are hosting a Bay City Boutique Love Crawl this week, just ahead of Valentine’s Day. This special shopping event is a way to support area small businesses and possibly win prizes. Shoppers can pick up a punch card at any participating store, visit all eight, then return their punch card at their eighth and final stop for a chance to win $400 in boutique gift cards.
Once-popular recreation center in Saginaw will go up for sale
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw officials will put the defunct Civitan Recreation Center up for sale. After its construction in 1976, the facility for decades bustled with activity, largely courtesy of youth groups that competed in basketball contests there. That community engagement waned over time, and the building has been vacant for about a decade now.
tourcounsel.com
Courtland Center | Shopping mall in Burton, Michigan
Courtland Center, formerly Eastland Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Burton, Michigan, a suburb of Flint, Michigan, United States. It opened in 1968, two years before the larger Genesee Valley Center on the other side of the Flint metropolitan area. Courtland Center includes four anchor stores: JCPenney, Dunham's Sports,...
No gun fired in Saginaw County’s Nouvel Catholic Central High School
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Contrary to social media rumors, no gunshots have been fired in Nouvel Catholic Central High School. The morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the parochial school located at 2555 Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township was placed on lockdown after law enforcement received a report of a possible threat. Several other schools throughout the state received similar threats, confirmed Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
25 people rescued from ice floes on Lake Michigan and Huron
Twenty-five people were rescued from ice floes on two Great Lakes this week, prompting a warning from the Coast Guard about unsafe and changing conditions. The Coast Guard rescued 11 people, including six children, from the Green Bay ice off Sherwood Point near Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., on Monday evening, Feb. 6.
Morning Sun
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
abc12.com
Both Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mid-Michigan slated to close
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As Bed Bath & Beyond accelerates store closings to cut costs, both locations in Mid-Michigan will be going out of business. The national homegoods retailer updated its list of stores slated to close on Wednesday morning to include the locations on Miller Road in Flint Township and Bay Road in Saginaw Township.
Girl, 14, found in closet of Michigan home 1 year after being reported missing
PORT HURON, MI – A year after being reported missing by her foster family, a 14-year-old girl has been located – hiding in the closet of a Port Huron home, according to reports. The girl was found Tuesday, Feb. 7, by a U.S. Marshals fugitive team, which had...
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
WNEM
Crews respond to string of fires on Flint’s east side
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Fire Department has responded to a string of fires on the city’s east side over the past week, Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Stratman said. The two most recent fires happened Wednesday morning. A vacant commercial building on Franklin Road caught fire...
MLive
