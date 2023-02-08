ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9

Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Saginaw Valley State University starting part-time nursing program

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A new variation on Saginaw Valley State University’s nursing program will be aiming to provide greater flexibility for students. In a release shared by the university, the addition of a part-time nursing program is being made in response to regional workforce needs and an ever-growing need to better the overall nursing talent pipeline.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
The Flint Journal

Sports cars, hot rods to highlight Chrome & Ice show in Flint this weekend

FLINT, MI - Back to the Bricks is set to kickoff its 8th annual Chrome & Ice indoor car show this weekend in the Vehicle City. The show running from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Dort Financial Center, 3501 Lapeer Road, will feature a collection of high-end exotic cars in the lobby, including custom vehicles, sports cars, muscle cars, hot rods, and trucks in the two arenas and on the mezzanine.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Shop small and enter for a chance to win $400 at the Bay City Boutique Love Crawl

BAY CITY, MI — Several downtown Bay City boutiques are hosting a Bay City Boutique Love Crawl this week, just ahead of Valentine’s Day. This special shopping event is a way to support area small businesses and possibly win prizes. Shoppers can pick up a punch card at any participating store, visit all eight, then return their punch card at their eighth and final stop for a chance to win $400 in boutique gift cards.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Once-popular recreation center in Saginaw will go up for sale

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw officials will put the defunct Civitan Recreation Center up for sale. After its construction in 1976, the facility for decades bustled with activity, largely courtesy of youth groups that competed in basketball contests there. That community engagement waned over time, and the building has been vacant for about a decade now.
SAGINAW, MI
tourcounsel.com

Courtland Center | Shopping mall in Burton, Michigan

Courtland Center, formerly Eastland Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Burton, Michigan, a suburb of Flint, Michigan, United States. It opened in 1968, two years before the larger Genesee Valley Center on the other side of the Flint metropolitan area. Courtland Center includes four anchor stores: JCPenney, Dunham's Sports,...
BURTON, MI
MLive

No gun fired in Saginaw County’s Nouvel Catholic Central High School

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Contrary to social media rumors, no gunshots have been fired in Nouvel Catholic Central High School. The morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the parochial school located at 2555 Wieneke Road in Saginaw Township was placed on lockdown after law enforcement received a report of a possible threat. Several other schools throughout the state received similar threats, confirmed Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

3 local dairy farms earn national honors

Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
BLANCHARD, MI
abc12.com

Both Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mid-Michigan slated to close

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - As Bed Bath & Beyond accelerates store closings to cut costs, both locations in Mid-Michigan will be going out of business. The national homegoods retailer updated its list of stores slated to close on Wednesday morning to include the locations on Miller Road in Flint Township and Bay Road in Saginaw Township.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Crews respond to string of fires on Flint’s east side

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Fire Department has responded to a string of fires on the city’s east side over the past week, Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Stratman said. The two most recent fires happened Wednesday morning. A vacant commercial building on Franklin Road caught fire...
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

