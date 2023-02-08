FLINT, MI - Back to the Bricks is set to kickoff its 8th annual Chrome & Ice indoor car show this weekend in the Vehicle City. The show running from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Dort Financial Center, 3501 Lapeer Road, will feature a collection of high-end exotic cars in the lobby, including custom vehicles, sports cars, muscle cars, hot rods, and trucks in the two arenas and on the mezzanine.

FLINT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO