Moment President Zelensky arrives in UK for first visit since Ukraine war began

By Holly Patrick
 1 day ago

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at Stansted airport ahead of a meeting with Rishi Sunak in his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine on Wednesday, 8 February.

The Ukrainian president is also due to address troops and address the UK parliament.

Mr Zelensky's visit comes after the UK prime minister announced extra military support for Ukraine, including training pilots so they can fly sophisticated Nato-standard jets.

“President Zelensky’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries,” Mr Sunak said.

