$100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Bethel Gas Station

One lucky person is $100,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Fairfield County.

The $100,000 CASH5 ticket was sold on Friday, Feb. 3 in Bethel at the Haris @ Razi Petroleum gas station, CT Lottery announced on Monday, Feb. 6.

The gas station is located at 33-35 Grassy Plains St.

Connecticut Lottery did not reveal any details about who bought the winning ticket.

