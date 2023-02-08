ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

$100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Bethel Gas Station

By Ben Crnic
 1 day ago
The winning ticket was sold at Haris @ Razi Petroleum, located at 33-35 Grassy Plains St., Bethel. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One lucky person is $100,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Fairfield County.

The $100,000 CASH5 ticket was sold on Friday, Feb. 3 in Bethel at the Haris @ Razi Petroleum gas station, CT Lottery announced on Monday, Feb. 6.

The gas station is located at 33-35 Grassy Plains St.

Connecticut Lottery did not reveal any details about who bought the winning ticket.

Comments / 0

 

