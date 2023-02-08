$100K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Bethel Gas Station
One lucky person is $100,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket in Fairfield County.
The $100,000 CASH5 ticket was sold on Friday, Feb. 3 in Bethel at the Haris @ Razi Petroleum gas station, CT Lottery announced on Monday, Feb. 6.
The gas station is located at 33-35 Grassy Plains St.
Connecticut Lottery did not reveal any details about who bought the winning ticket.
