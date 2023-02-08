The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for an area that starts in central Iowa and moves east and northeast. NWS Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff says it’s hard to predict if the storm is going to bring rain or snow. “There’s a couple of things that make this a little more tricky than other winter systems. The first one is that we’re kind of on this razor-thin line between rain or snow. And most of the time, if the temperatures off by one degree, we don’t even notice.” Hagenhoff says. “A change of one degree in either direction could make a big difference in what kind of accumulation we see.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO