Radio Iowa
Bill to adjust Iowa child labor rules advances
Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours and in a wider array of jobs under a bill that’s cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Brad Epperly, a lobbyist for the Iowa Grocer Industry Association, said key parts of the bill would let 14 and 15 year olds with a driver’s permit drive to and from a job and all kids of high school age could work later at night.
Radio Iowa
Iowa legislature passes limits on medical malpractice lawsuits
Most Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate have voted to set limits on pain and suffering damages from medical malpractice lawsuits. The move has been one of the governor’s priorities. Under the new guidelines, those non-economic damages for medical malpractice claims against hospitals would be limited to a...
Radio Iowa
New storm has potential to drop rain or snow depending on temperatures
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for an area that starts in central Iowa and moves east and northeast. NWS Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff says it’s hard to predict if the storm is going to bring rain or snow. “There’s a couple of things that make this a little more tricky than other winter systems. The first one is that we’re kind of on this razor-thin line between rain or snow. And most of the time, if the temperatures off by one degree, we don’t even notice.” Hagenhoff says. “A change of one degree in either direction could make a big difference in what kind of accumulation we see.”
