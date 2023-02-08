ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Audiovisual Producers Finland Announces Series Slate & New ‘Focus On Finland’ Industry Event Set For Berlin

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
 1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: The Audiovisual Producers Finland (APFI) today announced the slate of new series its members are bringing to Berlin ( scroll down for the full list ) alongside a new industry event titled Focus on Finland to be held during the festival.

Focus on Finland will be an official part of the Berlinale Series Market schedule and will feature an industry panel titled ‘Why So Series?’ which will focus on Nordic scripted comedy and drama series.

The panel will take place at CinemaxX Theatre on Potsdamer Platz on February 20 and will feature writer Brendan Foley ( The Man Who Died ), producer Jackie Larkin ( Strike ), commissioner Arttu Nurmi ( Modern Men ), and distribution executive Jean-Michel Ciszewski ( Bnei Aruba ). The panel will be moderated by Marike Muselaers, Chief Content & Partnerships Officer, Lumiere Group.

“This year we’re focusing on expanding the industry and audience perceptions of what makes Nordic Noir,” said Laura Kuulasmaa, Executive Director of APFI.

“It’s not just made up of moody crime thrillers – although they are a very strong backbone – comedy plays a big part in Finnish storytelling and entertainment. We have a funny side too and also comedy can travel! Our Berlinale panel and events aim to bring a taste of what’s to come for another big year in Nordic content.”

Established in 2018, Audiovisual Producers Finland represents 120 independent Finnish production companies involved in the production of film drama series, TV formats, documentaries, animation, and commercial films.

The APFI series being shopped at Berlin includes the modern neo-Noir Mister 8 , which debuted at Canneseries 2021 where it won the awards for Best Series and Best Performance.

APFI Berlin Slate:
The Man Who Died, Season 1 & 2
Series – The Man Who Died (orig. Mies, joka kuoli)
Production company – ReelMedia
Producers – Markku Flink, Johanna Enäsuo (season 2)
Scriptwriter – Brendan Foley
Director – Samuli Valkama

66th North Precinct, Season 1
Series – 66th North Precinct (orig. Pohjoisen tähti)
Production Company – Yellow Film & TV
Producers – Jackie Larkin & Olli Haikka
Scriptwriter – Timo Varpio
Director – Teppo Airaksinen

Stop Nyqvist, Season 1
Series – Stop Nyqvist (orig. Pysäyttäkää Nyqvist)
Production – Yle
Producers – Liisa Palmroth, Pekka Ruohoranta
Executive Producer – Jarmo Lampela
Scriptwriter – Teemu Kaskinen & Heikki Kaskinen
Director – Juha Lankinen

Mister8, Season 1
Series – Mister8 (orig. Mister8)
Production company – It’s Alive Films
Producer – Jani Pösö
Scriptwriter – Vesa Virtanen, Antero Jokinen, Teemu Nikki
Director – Teemu Nikki

Bona Fide, Season 1
Series – Bona Fide (orig. Bona Fide)
Producer – Pietari Vappula
Scriptwriter – Anna Brotkin
Director – TBA
Production Company – Yellow Film & TV

Cremé de la Cremé, Season 1
Series – Cremé de la Cremé (orig. Ylä-Savon kerma)
Producer – Jukka Vidgren
Scriptwriter – Jukka Vidgren, Henna Rinnekangas, Topi Koljonen, Juuso Laatio
Director – TBA
Production Company – Mutant Koala Pictures

Mental 3, Season 3
Series – Mental 3 (Mental 3)
Producer – Jani Pösö
Scriptwriter – Teemu Nikki & Jani Pösö
Director – Teemu Nikki
Production Company – It’s Alive Films

Mobile 101, Season 1
Series – Mobile 101 (orig. Made in Finland)
Producer – Tiina Pesonen, Minna Haapkylä, Olli Suominen
Scriptwriter – Maarit Lalli, Jyrki Väisänen, Lasse Vierikko, Kaarina Hazard, Leo Viirret
Director – Maarit Lalli
Production Company – Rabbit Films Ltd Oy

Money Shot, Season 1
Series – Money Shot (orig. Money Shot)
Producer – Johanna Tarvainen, Samuli Norhomaa
Scriptwriter – Jemina Jokisalo
Director – Teemu Niukkanen
Production Company – Solar Republic Oy

Reindeer Mafia, Season 1
Series – Reindeer Mafia (orig. Poromafia)
Producer – Liisa Penttilä-Asikainen & Pete Eklund
Scriptwriter – Mika Kurvinen
Director – Mika Kurvinen
Production Company – Kaiho Republic

Teen Camp, Season 1
Series – Teen Camp (orig. Teen Camp)
Producer – Jenni Ripatti
Scriptwriter – Jenni Ripatti & Eetu Helenius
Director – TBA
Production Company – Wildhog Productions Ltd.

