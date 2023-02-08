Read full article on original website
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Former football players found not guilty of 2020 rape and kidnappingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus State Community College: A community college for OhioMint MessageColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Michigan basketball, Flint Northern star Demetrius Calip dies at age 53
Former Michigan basketball guard Demetrius Calip, who played a role on the 1989 national championship team, has died, the program confirmed on Monday. He was 53 years old. The former Flint Northern star played four seasons at U-M, starring as a senior when he averaged a team-leading 20.5 points per game. Calip scored 28 in his final college game, a loss to Colorado in the 1991 NIT. He played just seven games in the 1991-92 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
HometownLife.com
Hometown Life's 2021-22 basketball Player of the Year commits to Detroit Mercy
As one incredible legacy at Detroit Mercy comes to a close, the Titans men's basketball program hopes another one is about to begin. North Farmington boys basketball senior Ryan Hurst announced his verbal commitment to the Titans with a post from his Twitter account Tuesday. "I chose U of D...
MLive.com
See who sits at No. 1 in latest Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings
ANN ARBOR -- There has been quite a stir up in the Ann Arbor-area boys basketball power rankings in the past few weeks. Less than a week after taking over the top spot in the rankings, Saline saw its win streak end to Ann Arbor Skyline while Huron and Chelsea each got back to their winning ways.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Girls Basketball: Airport makes changes; SMCC defense shines again
CARLETON – Changes needed to be made. Airport girls basketball coach Darrell Mossburg didn’t like the way his team looked Monday during a loss to St. Mary Catholic Central. The...
Despite changes, Worthington Christian girls basketball enjoying a great regular season
The Warriors are 20-1 and the top seed in the district tournament
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball: Saline’s Beth Ann Ford makes history; Chelsea girls notch 80 points again
Beth Ann Ford became the program’s all-time winningest player during Saline’s 55-10 win over Monroe. The senior forward pulled down five rebounds and three steals in the milestone victory pushing her personal record to 73-12 during her four years on varsity.
