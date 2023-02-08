Read full article on original website
Russian embassy accidentally shares map ignoring Putin's bogus land claims in Ukraine
The map tweeted by Russia's embassy in Sweden showed regions Putin illegally annexed, including Crimea, as part of Ukraine.
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash
Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
Ukrainian agent accused of spying for Putin was found with stacks of foreign cash and Russian SIM cards, officials say
The lieutenant colonel used a phone to take photos of documents and send them to Russian handlers via email, Ukraine's Security Service said.
After bloody failures in Ukraine, Russians are reconsidering the role of their military's 'elite' paratroopers
The debate about the value of airborne forces isn't unique to Russia, but it's grown more intense there after VDV troops took heavy losses in Ukraine.
Russia Reveals Simple Message Sent From U.S.
A top Russian official said he was given a message from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially
China may be trying to maintain its relationships with the West even while continuing to buy up Russian energy, one historian told Insider.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
A Swedish-made fighter jet could tip the scales against Russia in Ukraine, but it might not get there any time soon
Ukraine's air force remains in the fight almost a year after Russia's shambolic invasion. Sweden's JAS 39 Gripen-C fighter, designed for rugged environments, could help Ukraine stay in the fight. But there aren't many Gripens available, and training Ukrainian pilots on them will take time. Meet the JAS-39 Gripen: Contrary...
Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army
Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief. In November, US army joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said the Russian army had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with a "probably" similar toll on the Ukrainian side.
Ukrainian missile strike 'kills more than 100 Russian soldiers who had grouped together'
The Russian soldiers had been in the midst of a fierce gun battle in the town of Soledar, eastern Ukraine, when Ukrainian troops launched a Soviet-era Tochka-U missile at the group.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
Drone Explodes Less Than 100 Miles From Moscow as Fear of Strikes Grows
Some reports allege that Ukraine fired the drone, though no official claims have been made by government officials.
As Russia's only aircraft carrier falls apart, some Russians want to undo a shady ship deal with China from 25 years ago
The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning began life as a Soviet warship. Now a Russian lawmaker thinks it could be of use to Moscow again.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
IAV 2022 — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to...
Was Russian TV Reporter Raped on Ukraine Front Line? What We Know
Chechnya's Akhmat battalion members allegedly carried out the attack on a Russian state television crew in Melitopol in southeastern Ukraine.
Russian TV Admits Ukrainians With Western Weapons Are 'Fierce' Fighters
A Russian state television guest said that Ukrainians have demonstrated an "amazing ability" to train on Western equipment.
