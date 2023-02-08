ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

A record 50.4 million are expected to bet on the Super Bowl on Sunday

By Melissa Torres
 1 day ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A record 50.4 million people are expected to bet on Super Bowl 57 this Sunday.

It’s the most watched annual sporting event in the world, and a record amount of people are expected to wager on the game this Sunday. The gambling industry’s national trade group predicts that 1 in 5 American adults will make a bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

With sports betting becoming legal in Massachusetts last Tuesday just under 2 weeks before the most popular day of the year for sports betting, many are excited to lay some money on the line. Anyone 21 years of age or older can walk into the sports books at the state’s casinos and lay their dollars on the line for a variety of sports and competitions.

This year Kansas, Ohio, and Massachusetts are hitting the betting floor for a total of 33 states plus Washington, D.C. also adding mobile sports betting in the past year. There are a variety of ways fans can get in on the action, bets can be placed on the most basic predictions of which team will win and by how many points, to even wagering on the total amount of points scored in the game or even the length of the national anthem.

Wagers can only be placed in person for now, with mobile sports betting scheduled to commence in early March. The total amount expected to be wagered this year is more than double the amount from last year as the legal U.S. sports betting market continues to grow.

