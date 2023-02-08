ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stlpublicradio.org

Calling all St. Louis-area musicians: Now's the time to enter the 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Contest

Are you an unsigned artist in Missouri or Illinois looking for some national exposure?. NPR's Tiny Desk Contest is now accepting submissions for 2023. The annual event offers undiscovered musicians and bands the chance to play at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. — the very spot where Usher, Lizzo and even St. Louis-based band Foxing performed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Exploring Black history, its sources and who gets to tell it

Americans have celebrated Black History Month for 53 years. The tradition encourages schools, media and institutions to share Black history facts and uplift the stories of Black civil rights leaders and Black Americans who broke barriers in various fields. Yet many Americans admit that they were not exposed to Black history until adulthood — often, they learned Black history not from institutions, but from their families.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
beltmag.com

St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”

“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop

A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

Your guide to African cuisines in St. Louis from James Beard Award-nominated chef Rob Connoley

When I returned home to St. Louis six years ago, the International Institute of St. Louis invited me to partner with Ugandan chef Christine Sseremba, formerly of Olive Green International Cuisine restaurant, for a fundraising event. Sseremba’s smoky goat curry, pungent with resinous green cardamom, sharp black pepper and earthy cloves, provided a perfect flavor punch to be sopped up with my sweet, nutty acorn financiers. Today, you may be fortunate enough to find Sseremba at food festivals serving sambusa (meat-filled samosa) and mandazi (doughnut-like fried bread). The complexity of her flavors mirrors a tangled history of imperialist dominion, civil wars and the resulting struggles of countries vying for self-rule. Curries – light on heat but heavy on spices – reflect Arab, British and Indian influences on Ugandan food staples. Sseremba’s ex-patriated food opened a world of possibilities to me that I previously hadn’t experienced, despite my culinary training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Remember Central Hardware? How the Jewish family behind the empire left their mark on St. Louis

The St. Louis central corridor in the early 1900s bustled. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition was winding down, business was booming and, as employees needed reliable transportation, streetcar lines were expanding. The streetcar workers used pickaxes, sledgehammers and other tools that often deteriorated after a grueling day laying track. Often they...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

