Shaq-owned ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to St. Louis
A chicken restaurant chain owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is coming to St. Louis.
So St. Louis: Popping Pills Left in My Uber
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county
ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county. Glenn Jones is best known for his hit “We’ve Only Just Begun”. He will headline the night of romantic music. St. Louis Blue and R&B vocalist Terry Rogers will open the set.
stlpublicradio.org
Calling all St. Louis-area musicians: Now's the time to enter the 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Contest
Are you an unsigned artist in Missouri or Illinois looking for some national exposure?. NPR's Tiny Desk Contest is now accepting submissions for 2023. The annual event offers undiscovered musicians and bands the chance to play at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. — the very spot where Usher, Lizzo and even St. Louis-based band Foxing performed.
feastmagazine.com
Mainlander, a modern twist on 1960s supper clubs, will debut in spring 2023
Blake Askew’s culinary career has taken him around the country: from Dallas to Washington D.C. to San Francisco. Years later, he has now returned to St. Louis, the home of his family for generations, to craft a concept on his own terms with Mainlander, which is slated to open in the Central West End in spring 2023.
stlpublicradio.org
Exploring Black history, its sources and who gets to tell it
Americans have celebrated Black History Month for 53 years. The tradition encourages schools, media and institutions to share Black history facts and uplift the stories of Black civil rights leaders and Black Americans who broke barriers in various fields. Yet many Americans admit that they were not exposed to Black history until adulthood — often, they learned Black history not from institutions, but from their families.
beltmag.com
St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”
“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
Hammer-wielding woman's racist rants terrorize St. Louis family
Fatima Suarez says the woman has repeatedly appeared on her family's doorstep, and on one occasion entered the house. KSDK's Robert Townsend reports.Feb. 8, 2023.
Woman in viral video used to live in home of harassed Latino family in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Judy Kline was officially charged just 24 hours ago with three felonies after a video of her harassing a south St. Louis family went viral. She was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. Kline is accused of harassing and...
OnlyInYourState
The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold
Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
Edibles & Essentials on Hampton Avenue Is Closing
Chef/owner Matt Borchardt has a higher calling
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Donuts At This Missouri Donut Shop
A donut’s a delightfully sweet treat any time of the day or the night. Pair one with a hot cup of coffee, a tall glass of milk, or your favorite drink, and you’ve just discovered perfection. However, if you want to get your favorite flavors before they sell out, make sure you arrive early at this Missouri donut shop. It bakes some of the best donuts in Missouri – just ask its loyal following – but once they’re gone for the day, that’s it.
saucemagazine.com
Your guide to African cuisines in St. Louis from James Beard Award-nominated chef Rob Connoley
When I returned home to St. Louis six years ago, the International Institute of St. Louis invited me to partner with Ugandan chef Christine Sseremba, formerly of Olive Green International Cuisine restaurant, for a fundraising event. Sseremba’s smoky goat curry, pungent with resinous green cardamom, sharp black pepper and earthy cloves, provided a perfect flavor punch to be sopped up with my sweet, nutty acorn financiers. Today, you may be fortunate enough to find Sseremba at food festivals serving sambusa (meat-filled samosa) and mandazi (doughnut-like fried bread). The complexity of her flavors mirrors a tangled history of imperialist dominion, civil wars and the resulting struggles of countries vying for self-rule. Curries – light on heat but heavy on spices – reflect Arab, British and Indian influences on Ugandan food staples. Sseremba’s ex-patriated food opened a world of possibilities to me that I previously hadn’t experienced, despite my culinary training.
FOX2now.com
Woman charged after video of St. Louis family harassment goes viral
A woman seen harassing a south St. Louis family in a viral video was charged Wednesday in connection with a break-in at the same family's home over a year ago. Woman charged after video of St. Louis family harassment …. A woman seen harassing a south St. Louis family in...
Impatient St. Louis Building Waiting on Demo Permit Begins Demolishing Itself
The building had been the subject of a historical review process when its west side collapsed this morning
St. Louis scratchers player ‘just felt lucky,’ scores $1 million prize
One lucky Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis City recently scored a million-dollar prize from a scratchers ticket.
stljewishlight.org
Remember Central Hardware? How the Jewish family behind the empire left their mark on St. Louis
The St. Louis central corridor in the early 1900s bustled. The Louisiana Purchase Exposition was winding down, business was booming and, as employees needed reliable transportation, streetcar lines were expanding. The streetcar workers used pickaxes, sledgehammers and other tools that often deteriorated after a grueling day laying track. Often they...
American Eatery Savor Opens in St. Charles Today
The restaurant is the culmination of a 35-year-plus dream for co-owner Marsha Timme
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
Missouri scratchers player reveals $50,000 prize
There is still a ticket worth $1 million out there.
