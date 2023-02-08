ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

pghcitypaper.com

A real life Pittsburgh meet-cute that could have inspired a movie

Every romantic comedy needs a meet-cute: an amusing or charming meeting between two characters that leads to the development of a (usually) romantic relationship. An exceptionally good meet-cute will also foreshadow the relationship dynamics or hint at future conflict the couple will need to work through. To make up for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgher Ali Trachta truly arrives home with City Paper editor appointment

Even in far away Los Angeles, Pittsburgh helped Ali Trachta land her first newsroom job. Back in 2010, she was up for the role of Assistant to the Editor at LA Weekly. When she walked into the editor's office, she saw a huge photograph of downtown Pittsburgh pinned up on a bulletin board. It turned out her future boss – despite hailing from Alaska – had an affection for the city following a stint as a diehard Pirates' fan, so the two spent the first half of the interview professing love for the 'Burgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County bakery in the spotlight in new Tom Hanks movie

Lorianne Burgess was in shock when she found out Tom Hanks was going to film "A Man Called Otto" inside of her bakery in Ambridge, Beaver County. She had to snap out of it fast because Hollywood also asked her to come up with a special recipe for a Swedish pastry called a Semlor.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sapphira

This fluffy gal is full of energy and cannot wait to play! Sapphira is a smart gal who is very treat motivated and will do anything for a snack! She is a social lady who loves receiving pets. Sapphira made her way here after being transferred from another shelter. Sapphira is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Forum addresses why just 33% of Black Pittsburghers are homeowners

On the first Saturday of Black History Month, more than 200 people, most of them Black women, spent the day looking toward their future as homeowners. In the first quarter of 2022, when 74% of white families owned homes nationwide, just 44.7% of Black families did. It is a disparity that has existed for generations and is even wider than it was in 1930, when just under half of white families owned their own homes while nearly a quarter of Black families did.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Cooking Corner: Loving lobster

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Impress your Valentine with these lobster recipes from Giant Eagle Prepared Foods Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin!Cooking Corner: Lobster Mac 'n cheeseCooking Corner: Slow-cooked lobster
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh City Paper pledges positive change following immersive DEIB project

Alt-weekly newspapers like Pittsburgh City Paper were founded to create safe spaces for marginalized voices and to challenge harmful narratives often propped up by legacy media. We’ve done our best to model this over the years, but we know there’s much more work to do. That’s why last summer we...
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend: Monster Jam, Mo Willems and much more

Photo above courtesy of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Since the groundhog has promised us six more weeks of winter, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy cold-weather events in Pittsburgh, as well as find some cozy indoor fun. This weekend, family events in Pittsburgh include monster trucks, guided outdoor activities, and even a Viking ship (stay tuned for our upcoming article on the Science Center’s awesome Vikings exhibit).
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Backstage at Pittsburgh’s 96-year-old bakery: Mancini’s

Location: Mancini’s Bread Company, 1717 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Featured guest: Nick Mancini Hartner, great-nephew of Mancini’s founder James Mancini, and owner of the Strip District location. 3 things that surprised me:. 1. James Mancini opened his one-room bakery in McKees Rocks in 1926. His little...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium welcomes baby nyala

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming a new member to its family!. Baby Onyx was born recently, joining the herd of nyala at the zoo. The zoo released photos of Onyx with his mother Ruby. Both mom and baby are doing well.
PITTSBURGH, PA
coolcleveland.com

Pittsburgh’s Norman Nardini Comes Back to Cleveland

Once upon a time, Norman Nardini, who calls himself “Pittsburgh’s uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll,” had almost as big a following here in Cleveland as he did back home in Pittsburgh, seeming to play here every other month in the late 70s and early 80s with his band the Tigers. His high-energy, almost frantic shows are well remembered by fans here, as is his blue-collar rock that had a slightly punkier edge that most similar groups. And he never played his Pittsburgh Steelers fight song here in Cleveland, nosiree!
CLEVELAND, OH

