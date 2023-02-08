Even in far away Los Angeles, Pittsburgh helped Ali Trachta land her first newsroom job. Back in 2010, she was up for the role of Assistant to the Editor at LA Weekly. When she walked into the editor's office, she saw a huge photograph of downtown Pittsburgh pinned up on a bulletin board. It turned out her future boss – despite hailing from Alaska – had an affection for the city following a stint as a diehard Pirates' fan, so the two spent the first half of the interview professing love for the 'Burgh.

