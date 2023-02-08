Read full article on original website
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
A real life Pittsburgh meet-cute that could have inspired a movie
Every romantic comedy needs a meet-cute: an amusing or charming meeting between two characters that leads to the development of a (usually) romantic relationship. An exceptionally good meet-cute will also foreshadow the relationship dynamics or hint at future conflict the couple will need to work through. To make up for...
Pittsburgher Ali Trachta truly arrives home with City Paper editor appointment
Even in far away Los Angeles, Pittsburgh helped Ali Trachta land her first newsroom job. Back in 2010, she was up for the role of Assistant to the Editor at LA Weekly. When she walked into the editor's office, she saw a huge photograph of downtown Pittsburgh pinned up on a bulletin board. It turned out her future boss – despite hailing from Alaska – had an affection for the city following a stint as a diehard Pirates' fan, so the two spent the first half of the interview professing love for the 'Burgh.
Beaver County bakery in the spotlight in new Tom Hanks movie
Lorianne Burgess was in shock when she found out Tom Hanks was going to film "A Man Called Otto" inside of her bakery in Ambridge, Beaver County. She had to snap out of it fast because Hollywood also asked her to come up with a special recipe for a Swedish pastry called a Semlor.
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sapphira
This fluffy gal is full of energy and cannot wait to play! Sapphira is a smart gal who is very treat motivated and will do anything for a snack! She is a social lady who loves receiving pets. Sapphira made her way here after being transferred from another shelter. Sapphira is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
National Pizza Day: Pittsburghers share their favorite pizza places and toppings
PITTSBURGH — Whether you like it plain or with pepperoni, thin crust or deep dish, National Pizza Day is for everyone. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 celebrated Thursday with delicious pies from Rockaway Pizzeria in White Oak. We also asked Pittsburgh pizza lovers to share their favorite toppings and pizza...
Forum addresses why just 33% of Black Pittsburghers are homeowners
On the first Saturday of Black History Month, more than 200 people, most of them Black women, spent the day looking toward their future as homeowners. In the first quarter of 2022, when 74% of white families owned homes nationwide, just 44.7% of Black families did. It is a disparity that has existed for generations and is even wider than it was in 1930, when just under half of white families owned their own homes while nearly a quarter of Black families did.
Cooking Corner: Loving lobster
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Impress your Valentine with these lobster recipes from Giant Eagle Prepared Foods Team Leader Chef Crystal Baldwin!Cooking Corner: Lobster Mac 'n cheeseCooking Corner: Slow-cooked lobster
Pittsburgh City Paper pledges positive change following immersive DEIB project
Alt-weekly newspapers like Pittsburgh City Paper were founded to create safe spaces for marginalized voices and to challenge harmful narratives often propped up by legacy media. We’ve done our best to model this over the years, but we know there’s much more work to do. That’s why last summer we...
At Back to the Foodture on 5th, the service is so slow they need an actual time machine
After reading the Pittsburgh City Paper’s front page story on the opening of Back to the Foodture on 5th, I was very excited to try their wings. Downtown especially is a place where a quality wing is difficult to come across, and the opening of a place well-regarded for their wings was a welcome one.
Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried
One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend: Monster Jam, Mo Willems and much more
Photo above courtesy of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Since the groundhog has promised us six more weeks of winter, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy cold-weather events in Pittsburgh, as well as find some cozy indoor fun. This weekend, family events in Pittsburgh include monster trucks, guided outdoor activities, and even a Viking ship (stay tuned for our upcoming article on the Science Center’s awesome Vikings exhibit).
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
Woman living in Pittsburgh senior living facility dealing with mouse infestation
Family tells Channel 11 that a woman living in a local senior living facility is dealing with a mouse problem with no end in sight.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza Day
Pittsburgh, PA - Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Backstage at Pittsburgh’s 96-year-old bakery: Mancini’s
Location: Mancini’s Bread Company, 1717 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Featured guest: Nick Mancini Hartner, great-nephew of Mancini’s founder James Mancini, and owner of the Strip District location. 3 things that surprised me:. 1. James Mancini opened his one-room bakery in McKees Rocks in 1926. His little...
Swing By Puttery, An Immersive, Upscale Miniature Golf Facility and Bar in the Strip
There’s a new, 21-and-over hotspot opening in the Strip District this month where you can enjoy craft cocktails and upscale snacks in an elegant environment. You’ll be able to play a few rounds of miniature golf there, too!. Puttery is expected to tee off this month at 1415...
Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium welcomes baby nyala
The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming a new member to its family!. Baby Onyx was born recently, joining the herd of nyala at the zoo. The zoo released photos of Onyx with his mother Ruby. Both mom and baby are doing well.
Pittsburgh’s Norman Nardini Comes Back to Cleveland
Once upon a time, Norman Nardini, who calls himself “Pittsburgh’s uncrowned king of rock ‘n’ roll,” had almost as big a following here in Cleveland as he did back home in Pittsburgh, seeming to play here every other month in the late 70s and early 80s with his band the Tigers. His high-energy, almost frantic shows are well remembered by fans here, as is his blue-collar rock that had a slightly punkier edge that most similar groups. And he never played his Pittsburgh Steelers fight song here in Cleveland, nosiree!
Belle Vernon woman gives old cat a new home after 11 years at Apollo shelter
Courtney Scalzott was grieving the recent death of her cat when she saw a Facebook post that changed everything. The social media plea by Kiski Valley Cat & Kitten Rescue was made in hopes of finding an owner for an adult cat that had been waiting 11 years to be adopted.
Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted: Chris Schrock
Schrock is wanted for failing to appear at a court hearing on drug, firearm and resisting arrest charges stemming from a traffic stop in McKeesport in 2018.
