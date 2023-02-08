Read full article on original website
Three Pittsburgh writer couples on navigating love, life, and revisions
When Dave Newman and Lori Jakiela started dating, they tried to figure out how to navigate the demands of a new relationship while also making time to write. One challenge they faced was Jakiela’s large family, which included some family members she wasn’t “super crazy about.”. His...
Pittsburgher Ali Trachta truly arrives home with City Paper editor appointment
Even in far away Los Angeles, Pittsburgh helped Ali Trachta land her first newsroom job. Back in 2010, she was up for the role of Assistant to the Editor at LA Weekly. When she walked into the editor's office, she saw a huge photograph of downtown Pittsburgh pinned up on a bulletin board. It turned out her future boss – despite hailing from Alaska – had an affection for the city following a stint as a diehard Pirates' fan, so the two spent the first half of the interview professing love for the 'Burgh.
Beaver County bakery in the spotlight in new Tom Hanks movie
Lorianne Burgess was in shock when she found out Tom Hanks was going to film "A Man Called Otto" inside of her bakery in Ambridge, Beaver County. She had to snap out of it fast because Hollywood also asked her to come up with a special recipe for a Swedish pastry called a Semlor.
National Pizza Day: Pittsburghers share their favorite pizza places and toppings
PITTSBURGH — Whether you like it plain or with pepperoni, thin crust or deep dish, National Pizza Day is for everyone. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 celebrated Thursday with delicious pies from Rockaway Pizzeria in White Oak. We also asked Pittsburgh pizza lovers to share their favorite toppings and pizza...
11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend: Monster Jam, Mo Willems and much more
Photo above courtesy of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Since the groundhog has promised us six more weeks of winter, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy cold-weather events in Pittsburgh, as well as find some cozy indoor fun. This weekend, family events in Pittsburgh include monster trucks, guided outdoor activities, and even a Viking ship (stay tuned for our upcoming article on the Science Center’s awesome Vikings exhibit).
Backstage at Pittsburgh’s 96-year-old bakery: Mancini’s
Location: Mancini’s Bread Company, 1717 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Featured guest: Nick Mancini Hartner, great-nephew of Mancini’s founder James Mancini, and owner of the Strip District location. 3 things that surprised me:. 1. James Mancini opened his one-room bakery in McKees Rocks in 1926. His little...
Pittsburgh, PA - Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried
One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA
Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sapphira
This fluffy gal is full of energy and cannot wait to play! Sapphira is a smart gal who is very treat motivated and will do anything for a snack! She is a social lady who loves receiving pets. Sapphira made her way here after being transferred from another shelter. Sapphira is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted: Chris Schrock
Schrock is wanted for failing to appear at a court hearing on drug, firearm and resisting arrest charges stemming from a traffic stop in McKeesport in 2018.
At Back to the Foodture on 5th, the service is so slow they need an actual time machine
After reading the Pittsburgh City Paper’s front page story on the opening of Back to the Foodture on 5th, I was very excited to try their wings. Downtown especially is a place where a quality wing is difficult to come across, and the opening of a place well-regarded for their wings was a welcome one.
Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium welcomes baby nyala
The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is welcoming a new member to its family!. Baby Onyx was born recently, joining the herd of nyala at the zoo. The zoo released photos of Onyx with his mother Ruby. Both mom and baby are doing well.
Gussy’s Bagels in Oakland Is Adding Pizza By the Slice
Gussy’s Bagels is getting into the pizza game. The much-loved Oakland bagel shop is launching a brand-new pizza program, offering its new super-thin pizza both by the slice and as a whole pie. Chef and owner Scott Walton says that since the shop opened in 2021, its breakfast business...
Woman living in Pittsburgh senior living facility dealing with mouse infestation
Family tells Channel 11 that a woman living in a local senior living facility is dealing with a mouse problem with no end in sight.
On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Brillobox, and more (Feb. 9-11)
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from breakbeat and drum-and-bass to electro-pop. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted. This Paramore party will celebrate the band’s greatest hits until the clock strikes midnight and their new album This Is Why drops. Music courtesy of DJ Lemonlime. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com.
The life and legacy of New Kensington native Willie Thrower
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The aptly-named Willie Thrower was born to play quarterback and be a trailblazer. In the late 1940s, Thrower led Ken-High to three straight WPIAL titles despite facing questions about his positioning."I give credit to Don Fletcher, who was the coach at Ken-High back then, for putting him in at quarterback in the '40s," said Melvyn Smith, president of the Willie Thrower Foundation. "We couldn't even vote in some places in the '40s."He wasn't a huge man physically, except for his extremely large hands, which were actually featured on Ripley's Believe it or Not."The first time I met him...
Belle Vernon woman gives old cat a new home after 11 years at Apollo shelter
Courtney Scalzott was grieving the recent death of her cat when she saw a Facebook post that changed everything. The social media plea by Kiski Valley Cat & Kitten Rescue was made in hopes of finding an owner for an adult cat that had been waiting 11 years to be adopted.
Pa. school nurse and staff save pregnant teacher’s life: reports
It’s because of a Pennsylvania school nurse Rhaeann Shepler and her quick thinking that a teacher is able to see another day. Shepler, of the Penn-Trafford School District in Westmoreland County, was honored earlier this week for saving the life of her pregnant co-worker and unborn baby, according to TribLive and KDKA.
