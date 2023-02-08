ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Brillobox, and more (Feb. 9-11)

Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from breakbeat and drum-and-bass to electro-pop. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted. This Paramore party will celebrate the band’s greatest hits until the clock strikes midnight and their new album This Is Why drops. Music courtesy of DJ Lemonlime. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend: Monster Jam, Mo Willems and much more

Photo above courtesy of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Since the groundhog has promised us six more weeks of winter, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy cold-weather events in Pittsburgh, as well as find some cozy indoor fun. This weekend, family events in Pittsburgh include monster trucks, guided outdoor activities, and even a Viking ship (stay tuned for our upcoming article on the Science Center’s awesome Vikings exhibit).
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A Fat Tuesday fête, a frittata-filled brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news

Con Alma in Shadyside will take diners around the world this year with rotating monthly vegan menus inspired by various national cuisine. This month, the jazz and wine bar heads to Italy with pasta, bruschetta, stuffed banana peppers, and other dishes, all paired with a wine list focused on organic, biodynamic, and natural bottles. A release states that some dishes may be available for the duration of the month, while others may be featured for a limited time and replaced by new ones. Con Alma will then release a Japanese menu in March and a Jamaican one in April.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA

Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgher Ali Trachta truly arrives home with City Paper editor appointment

Even in far away Los Angeles, Pittsburgh helped Ali Trachta land her first newsroom job. Back in 2010, she was up for the role of Assistant to the Editor at LA Weekly. When she walked into the editor's office, she saw a huge photograph of downtown Pittsburgh pinned up on a bulletin board. It turned out her future boss – despite hailing from Alaska – had an affection for the city following a stint as a diehard Pirates' fan, so the two spent the first half of the interview professing love for the 'Burgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Backstage at Pittsburgh’s 96-year-old bakery: Mancini’s

Location: Mancini’s Bread Company, 1717 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Featured guest: Nick Mancini Hartner, great-nephew of Mancini’s founder James Mancini, and owner of the Strip District location. 3 things that surprised me:. 1. James Mancini opened his one-room bakery in McKees Rocks in 1926. His little...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. Police got 2 separate ShotSpotter alerts from the 300 block of Penfort Street around 7:47 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide

JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh City Paper pledges positive change following immersive DEIB project

Alt-weekly newspapers like Pittsburgh City Paper were founded to create safe spaces for marginalized voices and to challenge harmful narratives often propped up by legacy media. We’ve done our best to model this over the years, but we know there’s much more work to do. That’s why last summer we...

