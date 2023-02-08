Read full article on original website
pghcitypaper.com
On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cattivo, Brillobox, and more (Feb. 9-11)
Dance the weekend away at these Pittsburgh parties playing everything from breakbeat and drum-and-bass to electro-pop. All events are 21 and over unless otherwise noted. This Paramore party will celebrate the band’s greatest hits until the clock strikes midnight and their new album This Is Why drops. Music courtesy of DJ Lemonlime. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $5. bottlerocketpgh.com.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza Day
Pittsburgh, PA - Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
kidsburgh.org
11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend: Monster Jam, Mo Willems and much more
Photo above courtesy of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Since the groundhog has promised us six more weeks of winter, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy cold-weather events in Pittsburgh, as well as find some cozy indoor fun. This weekend, family events in Pittsburgh include monster trucks, guided outdoor activities, and even a Viking ship (stay tuned for our upcoming article on the Science Center’s awesome Vikings exhibit).
nextpittsburgh.com
Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried
One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
wtae.com
National Pizza Day: Pittsburghers share their favorite pizza places and toppings
PITTSBURGH — Whether you like it plain or with pepperoni, thin crust or deep dish, National Pizza Day is for everyone. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 celebrated Thursday with delicious pies from Rockaway Pizzeria in White Oak. We also asked Pittsburgh pizza lovers to share their favorite toppings and pizza...
pghcitypaper.com
A Fat Tuesday fête, a frittata-filled brunch, and more Pittsburgh food news
Con Alma in Shadyside will take diners around the world this year with rotating monthly vegan menus inspired by various national cuisine. This month, the jazz and wine bar heads to Italy with pasta, bruschetta, stuffed banana peppers, and other dishes, all paired with a wine list focused on organic, biodynamic, and natural bottles. A release states that some dishes may be available for the duration of the month, while others may be featured for a limited time and replaced by new ones. Con Alma will then release a Japanese menu in March and a Jamaican one in April.
Pittsburgh’s Most Wanted: Chris Schrock
Schrock is wanted for failing to appear at a court hearing on drug, firearm and resisting arrest charges stemming from a traffic stop in McKeesport in 2018.
kidsburgh.org
It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA
Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
‘Wheel of Yinzer’ game show to feature 'YaJagoff!' and 'Pittsburgh Today Live'
Sarah Aziz promises not to tell anyone. “I am good at keeping a secret,” said Aziz, director of festival management for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, who was invited to host “Wheel of Yinzer,” a live game show modeled on what Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been doing for decades in Hollywood.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgher Ali Trachta truly arrives home with City Paper editor appointment
Even in far away Los Angeles, Pittsburgh helped Ali Trachta land her first newsroom job. Back in 2010, she was up for the role of Assistant to the Editor at LA Weekly. When she walked into the editor's office, she saw a huge photograph of downtown Pittsburgh pinned up on a bulletin board. It turned out her future boss – despite hailing from Alaska – had an affection for the city following a stint as a diehard Pirates' fan, so the two spent the first half of the interview professing love for the 'Burgh.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Swing By Puttery, An Immersive, Upscale Miniature Golf Facility and Bar in the Strip
There’s a new, 21-and-over hotspot opening in the Strip District this month where you can enjoy craft cocktails and upscale snacks in an elegant environment. You’ll be able to play a few rounds of miniature golf there, too!. Puttery is expected to tee off this month at 1415...
nextpittsburgh.com
Backstage at Pittsburgh’s 96-year-old bakery: Mancini’s
Location: Mancini’s Bread Company, 1717 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Featured guest: Nick Mancini Hartner, great-nephew of Mancini’s founder James Mancini, and owner of the Strip District location. 3 things that surprised me:. 1. James Mancini opened his one-room bakery in McKees Rocks in 1926. His little...
Woman injured after being struck by a vehicle in Squirrel Hill
At least one person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
wtae.com
Police: Man dies after shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said a man has died after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood Thursday evening. Police got 2 separate ShotSpotter alerts from the 300 block of Penfort Street around 7:47 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot...
wtae.com
Woman hospitalized in critical condition after accident in Point Breeze area
PITTSBURGH — A woman has been taken to the hospital in critical condition following an accident involving a vehicle on the border of Pittsburgh's Point Breeze and Squirrel Hill North neighborhoods Thursday afternoon, according to Pittsburgh police. Police and other first responders were called around 3 p.m. to the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh teenager charged in Johnstown homicide
JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown police have filed charges against a Pittsburgh teenager in connection with the Jan. 23 murder on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown. Michael Cogdell, 18, is facing a criminal homicide charge and two felony counts of aggravated assault, according to court records. Authorities successfully...
Customers stunned as Kings in Allegheny Township permanently closes
For those who didn’t know, white sheets of paper taped Sunday to a glass front door told the story. “Attention Guests: Thank you for the opportunity to serve this community over the years,” one read. “Unfortunately, this location is now permanently closed.”. Judging by surprised and annoyed...
wtae.com
First responders worry about a derailment in downtown Pittsburgh similar to East Palestine
PITTSBURGH — A derailment in downtown Pittsburghsimilar to the incident in East Palestine, Ohio, could be devastating, according to area fire officials. In a speech two years ago, Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones recalled then-Mayor Bill Peduto waking him up in the middle of the night after reading about trains loaded with crude oil going through downtown.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh City Paper pledges positive change following immersive DEIB project
Alt-weekly newspapers like Pittsburgh City Paper were founded to create safe spaces for marginalized voices and to challenge harmful narratives often propped up by legacy media. We’ve done our best to model this over the years, but we know there’s much more work to do. That’s why last summer we...
