ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 4

Bob Michaels
1d ago

What the heck are these employees thinking. The company they are working for depends on government support and donations in order to survive. And they want a union which will demand wage hikes, benefits and paid time off.

Reply
4
Zeke's Grandma
1d ago

It’s nice they want to help refugees and immigrants but how about American’s that are as needy? Don’t Americans come first in America anymore?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nextpittsburgh.com

Forum addresses why just 33% of Black Pittsburghers are homeowners

On the first Saturday of Black History Month, more than 200 people, most of them Black women, spent the day looking toward their future as homeowners. In the first quarter of 2022, when 74% of white families owned homes nationwide, just 44.7% of Black families did. It is a disparity that has existed for generations and is even wider than it was in 1930, when just under half of white families owned their own homes while nearly a quarter of Black families did.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WITF

Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month

Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park named Banner Community

The Allegheny League of Municipalities, in conjunction with Allegheny County and program sponsor HRG Engineering, announces its 2023 Banner Communities. Bethel Park is among the municipalities earning the distinction. The Banner Community Program recognizes municipalities that distinguish themselves as model communities through a commitment to effective, efficient and accountable government...
BETHEL PARK, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO ACCUSATIONS AGAINST CHIEF SCHAWL

On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council announced that an investigation will start concerning recent allegations that were made against Chief Justin Schawl. Before that statement was made, former police department member John Scherf reasserted his accusations against Schawl that Schawl made public in late January. When Borough Council went into executive session, Scherf met with people outside the borough building, saying that Schawl was not a leader, and that he was willing to take a polygraph test to prove that his accusations were true. Another concern he brought up was his belief that police are, in his words, “being conditioned to do nothing.”
INDIANA, PA
wajr.com

Granville Mayor concerned about measure to repeal business licenses

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Granville Mayor Patty Lewis is raising concerns about House Bill 2842 and is asking commissioners in Monongalia County for help. During the group trip to Charleston for Mon-Preston County Day, Lewis said she first heard of the proposal to repeal municipal licenses and fees. “We looked...
GRANVILLE, WV
Tribune-Review

Former Greensburg police detective announces run for mayor

A former Greensburg police detective is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor. Jerry Vernail, 60, said he was motivated to run for the office after the recent arrest of the force’s police chief by federal investigators, which makes the third city officer charged with a crime since 2016. One of the duties of mayor is being in charge of public safety and the police department, Vernail said.
GREENSBURG, PA
tubecityonline.com

Voters in 35th Choose Gergely as Rep

Clean-sweep as Dems take special elections in 32nd and 34th districts. Unofficial returns indicate that Matt Gergely has been elected to the 35th District of the state’s General Assembly, giving Democrats control of the state house. (Submitted photo via Facebook) Matt Gergely appears to be on track to become...
MCKEESPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern

Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail operator Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety Board. Vinyl chloride was slowly released into the air Monday from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy