Read full article on original website
Bob Michaels
1d ago
What the heck are these employees thinking. The company they are working for depends on government support and donations in order to survive. And they want a union which will demand wage hikes, benefits and paid time off.
Reply
4
Zeke's Grandma
1d ago
It’s nice they want to help refugees and immigrants but how about American’s that are as needy? Don’t Americans come first in America anymore?
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
nextpittsburgh.com
Forum addresses why just 33% of Black Pittsburghers are homeowners
On the first Saturday of Black History Month, more than 200 people, most of them Black women, spent the day looking toward their future as homeowners. In the first quarter of 2022, when 74% of white families owned homes nationwide, just 44.7% of Black families did. It is a disparity that has existed for generations and is even wider than it was in 1930, when just under half of white families owned their own homes while nearly a quarter of Black families did.
Millions will lose emergency food stamp payments next month
Pittsburgher Michelle Ricketts, 63, is bracing for the coming loss of more than $200 from her monthly grocery budget. She’s one of millions of Americans who had been getting extra pandemic-related assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly called SNAP or food stamps. Those additional payments will be...
wtae.com
Nurse with long COVID-19 fired from job at jail, facing wait for disability
PITTSBURGH — Millions of workers fighting long Covid are struggling to keep their job or collect disability. That includes an Allegheny County Jail employee who was fired while living with long COVID-19 that she got at the jail. Michelle Breninghouse contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 while working as a...
Crisis training to prepare Pittsburgh retail, restaurant workers to deal with overdose, mental health issues
Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to create a training program catered to restaurant and retail workers who want to learn how to handle people experiencing crises. Introduced by Councilwoman Deb Gross, D-Highland Park, the measure will create a training program through the city’s Office of Community Health and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Republican county executive candidate Joe Rockey pitches a ‘middle ground’ platform
Allegheny County Republicans have struggled in elections as of late, and one county executive candidate is hoping to turn the tide with a pitch that is inclusive to a broad swath of voters. Retired PNC chief risk officer Joe Rockey announced his campaign for Allegheny County executive at the Wyndham...
Job fair targets workers as businesses boost wages to attract help
It’s the same mantra from many local employers looking for workers in the Alle-Kiski Valley: Where are they?. However, some businesses, such as Filterbuy in New Kensington, have upped wages to attract new employees and make it easier for them to try different jobs and earn promotions. Filterbuy will...
Two establishments ordered closed by health department
Two establishments have been ordered to close by the Allegheny County Health Department. Fat Catz in Knoxville was operating without a valid health permit, operating while previously ordered closed and they refused entry for an inspection.
pennrecord.com
U.S. Steel objects to suit from man trapped in pressurized fan system and nearly killed
PITTSBURGH – U.S. Steel has objected to a negligence lawsuit which argues that it and a number of other defendants were liable for injuries the husband-plaintiff suffered when he was sucked into a pressurized fan system and nearly killed. Joshua Keller and Vanessa Keller of McDonald first filed suit...
Allegheny Health Network leases space in former Verizon property
FourPenn Partners is close to filling up a North Hills office building vacated by Verizon that it bought just before the pandemic hit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park named Banner Community
The Allegheny League of Municipalities, in conjunction with Allegheny County and program sponsor HRG Engineering, announces its 2023 Banner Communities. Bethel Park is among the municipalities earning the distinction. The Banner Community Program recognizes municipalities that distinguish themselves as model communities through a commitment to effective, efficient and accountable government...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO ACCUSATIONS AGAINST CHIEF SCHAWL
On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council announced that an investigation will start concerning recent allegations that were made against Chief Justin Schawl. Before that statement was made, former police department member John Scherf reasserted his accusations against Schawl that Schawl made public in late January. When Borough Council went into executive session, Scherf met with people outside the borough building, saying that Schawl was not a leader, and that he was willing to take a polygraph test to prove that his accusations were true. Another concern he brought up was his belief that police are, in his words, “being conditioned to do nothing.”
wtae.com
Aliquippa superintendent reacts after PA school funding ruled unconstitutional
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Parents and school districts are reacting after a Pennsylvania judge declared the state’s system offunding public schools is unconstitutional and violates the rights of students. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 visited Aliquippa School District in Beaver County. The district relied on state funding, and superintendent...
wajr.com
Granville Mayor concerned about measure to repeal business licenses
GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Granville Mayor Patty Lewis is raising concerns about House Bill 2842 and is asking commissioners in Monongalia County for help. During the group trip to Charleston for Mon-Preston County Day, Lewis said she first heard of the proposal to repeal municipal licenses and fees. “We looked...
Former Greensburg police detective announces run for mayor
A former Greensburg police detective is seeking the Democratic nomination for mayor. Jerry Vernail, 60, said he was motivated to run for the office after the recent arrest of the force’s police chief by federal investigators, which makes the third city officer charged with a crime since 2016. One of the duties of mayor is being in charge of public safety and the police department, Vernail said.
Pittsburgh-area auto shredder to reduce pollution, fumes and dust after EPA order
Company must reduce hours, remove fuel and batteries before shredding. The EPA has ordered a metal recycler near Pittsburgh to limit its hours of operations and its emissions, after years of complaints about smell, smoke and emissions from the site. Officials from Metalico Pittsburgh, Inc., which shreds vehicles on Neville...
tubecityonline.com
Voters in 35th Choose Gergely as Rep
Clean-sweep as Dems take special elections in 32nd and 34th districts. Unofficial returns indicate that Matt Gergely has been elected to the 35th District of the state’s General Assembly, giving Democrats control of the state house. (Submitted photo via Facebook) Matt Gergely appears to be on track to become...
Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment cause concern
Days after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain concerned about the toxic substances that could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday in East Palestine, according to rail operator Norfolk Southern and the National Transportation Safety Board. Vinyl chloride was slowly released into the air Monday from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic...
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. orders closure of O'Fela African Lounge in Carrick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a restaurant in Carrick to close.The health department says they found rats at O'Fela African Restaurant and Lounge.The restaurant was also found to be operating without a valid health permit or proper ventilation.
Pennsylvania Special Election Results: Pennsylvania House races could determine balance of power
(WHTM) – Voters in three western Pennsylvania districts will head to the polls on Tuesday for special elections that could swing the balance of power in Harrisburg. The three special elections are being held in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th legislative districts in Allegheny County. The 32nd district has been vacant since the death of […]
Former Westmoreland commissioner Kopas seeks return to office
Former Westmoreland County commissioner Ted Kopas is vying yet again to have a seat at the table. Kopas announced Monday he will campaign for the Democratic nomination for county commissioner on the May primary ballot. Kopas previously served as a commissioner between 2010 and 2020, but was ousted from the position in the November 2019 election.
Comments / 4