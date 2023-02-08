PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Merecedes Williams has spent her life giving back to the community and finding little ways to lift spirits.Williams is the creator of "Movie Scene Queen" and "The Single Parent Project," all designed to improve the lives of many in the community. "When we're talking about single parents, we know that the structure of families could look different in every household," Williams said. "For almost a decade, I was a single mom, so I'm trying to figure out unorthodox or non-traditional ways to be able to help families."One of those ways is giving families a chance to relax and see a movie for free. "Even with this economy with inflation, the price of eggs, I'm saying at least I can keep a movie ticket to be free," Williams said.But she says getting to see a movie for free is not the only benefit of what she does."Finding the opportunity for families and organizations and schools to come together," Williams said.Williams says she doesn't do any of this for praise or recognition. Instead, she says she does it for the people who inspire her."People who are constantly working towards changing what it looks like for African American women," she said.

