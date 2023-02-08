ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A real life Pittsburgh meet-cute that could have inspired a movie

Every romantic comedy needs a meet-cute: an amusing or charming meeting between two characters that leads to the development of a (usually) romantic relationship. An exceptionally good meet-cute will also foreshadow the relationship dynamics or hint at future conflict the couple will need to work through. To make up for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County bakery in the spotlight in new Tom Hanks movie

Lorianne Burgess was in shock when she found out Tom Hanks was going to film "A Man Called Otto" inside of her bakery in Ambridge, Beaver County. She had to snap out of it fast because Hollywood also asked her to come up with a special recipe for a Swedish pastry called a Semlor.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgher Ali Trachta truly arrives home with City Paper editor appointment

Even in far away Los Angeles, Pittsburgh helped Ali Trachta land her first newsroom job. Back in 2010, she was up for the role of Assistant to the Editor at LA Weekly. When she walked into the editor's office, she saw a huge photograph of downtown Pittsburgh pinned up on a bulletin board. It turned out her future boss – despite hailing from Alaska – had an affection for the city following a stint as a diehard Pirates' fan, so the two spent the first half of the interview professing love for the 'Burgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Dining gems in 5 Pittsburgh neighborhoods you may not have tried

One city, 90 unique neighborhoods. Plenty of hidden gems to discover. There are tons of beloved neighborhood restaurants in the Burgh. Some are overrated, some are underrated and some are yet to be discovered by the masses. Let’s talk about the latter. Those special places that can be put in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

11 family events in Pittsburgh this weekend: Monster Jam, Mo Willems and much more

Photo above courtesy of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. Since the groundhog has promised us six more weeks of winter, there’s still plenty of time left to enjoy cold-weather events in Pittsburgh, as well as find some cozy indoor fun. This weekend, family events in Pittsburgh include monster trucks, guided outdoor activities, and even a Viking ship (stay tuned for our upcoming article on the Science Center’s awesome Vikings exhibit).
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sapphira

This fluffy gal is full of energy and cannot wait to play! Sapphira is a smart gal who is very treat motivated and will do anything for a snack! She is a social lady who loves receiving pets. Sapphira made her way here after being transferred from another shelter. Sapphira is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

It’s syrup season: 9 sweet maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around Western PA

Photo above by Patrick Tomasso used by permission via Unsplash. Did you ever consider, while pouring maple syrup over a buttery stack of pancakes, that it takes about 10 gallons of sap to produce just one quart of pure maple syrup? Families in Western Pa. can learn all about the science of maple sugaring, sample maple treats and see the sap being boiled down into that sweet, sweet syrup. You’ll find lots of cool maple syrup events in Pittsburgh and around our region this time of year — and nearly all of them are free.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Backstage at Pittsburgh’s 96-year-old bakery: Mancini’s

Location: Mancini’s Bread Company, 1717 Penn Ave. in the Strip District. Featured guest: Nick Mancini Hartner, great-nephew of Mancini’s founder James Mancini, and owner of the Strip District location. 3 things that surprised me:. 1. James Mancini opened his one-room bakery in McKees Rocks in 1926. His little...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh City Paper pledges positive change following immersive DEIB project

Alt-weekly newspapers like Pittsburgh City Paper were founded to create safe spaces for marginalized voices and to challenge harmful narratives often propped up by legacy media. We’ve done our best to model this over the years, but we know there’s much more work to do. That’s why last summer we...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh woman has spent her life giving back to the community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Merecedes Williams has spent her life giving back to the community and finding little ways to lift spirits.Williams is the creator of "Movie Scene Queen" and "The Single Parent Project," all designed to improve the lives of many in the community. "When we're talking about single parents, we know that the structure of families could look different in every household," Williams said. "For almost a decade, I was a single mom, so I'm trying to figure out unorthodox or non-traditional ways to be able to help families."One of those ways is giving families a chance to relax and see a movie for free. "Even with this economy with inflation, the price of eggs, I'm saying at least I can keep a movie ticket to be free," Williams said.But she says getting to see a movie for free is not the only benefit of what she does."Finding the opportunity for families and organizations and schools to come together," Williams said.Williams says she doesn't do any of this for praise or recognition. Instead, she says she does it for the people who inspire her."People who are constantly working towards changing what it looks like for African American women," she said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

‘Ghost car’ makes splash at Breakneck Tavern

MARS — An empty Volkswagen Jetta rolled into Breakneck Creek Sunday evening — backward. “The ‘ghost car’ — that’s what we’ve been calling it,” Denise Kinnaman, manager and server at Breakneck Tavern, said. Security footage from the restaurant shows the empty car...
MARS, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA

Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Bed Bath and Beyond in Cranberry Mall closing

While customers of the Bed Bath and Beyond in the Cranberry Mall thought they dodged a bullet in August when it was announced 150 stores would close, the bell has now tolled for the Cranberry location. Bed Bath and Beyond announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that 87 more stores will...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
thenorthsidechronicle.com

Real Estate Transfers Jan. 29 to Feb. 4

Pennrose GP LLC to CHI Northside Widows Home Inc. at 308-332 N Taylor Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,303,657). A & B Equity Group LLC to Michael Dennis Sanders at 1223 Veto St. for $455,000. Bobi Shields to Caleb Askins and Indu Sudhakar at...
