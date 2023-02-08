MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s congressional delegation and governor are reacting after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. “Too many people in Washington don’t understand the challenges Montana families face. I appreciate President Biden tonight laying out his plan to tackle some of these issues, from inflation to housing to health care and childcare costs. It’s my hope that in addition to working alongside Congress to lower costs for Montana’s working families, the President will take concrete action to secure our southern border, particularly when it comes to preventing the flow of fentanyl to Montana, defend this country from foreign adversaries like China who want to replace us as the world’s leading superpower, and support my efforts to ensure our veterans in rural areas have access to the care and benefits they earned. I’ll work with anyone—Republican or Democrat— to help cut costs and deliver for Montana in the weeks and months ahead.”

