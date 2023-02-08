‘This is crazy.’ Town alarmed by planned Lake Norman community’s dead-end road

A Mooresville developer temporarily pulled its rezoning request for a Lake Norman townhome community, just before Mooresville commissioners appeared set to reject the development over its dead-end road.

Nest Communities Inc. is proposing 99 town homes on Shadowbrooke Lane, just south of and across four-lane Brawley School Road from the entrance to Mallard Head Country Club golf course.

Commissioners raised concerns about the development at a “pre-agenda” meeting Friday where they discuss but don’t vote on agenda items scheduled for their next regular meeting.

“I’m inclined to vote no because all you’re doing is making one long dead-end street , more than a quarter of a mile,” commissioner Bobby Compton said at the meeting. “That’s a tough one to swallow.

“Man, this is crazy,” Compton continued. “You’ve got one long dead-end street, and this is not going to work for me.”

Other commissioners expressed similar concerns at the meeting,

Commissioners were scheduled to vote on the request at their regular meeting Monday night, Feb. 6. Just before the meeting, the developer requested a continuance to the board’s March 20 meeting, town planning officials said.

Nest Communities didn’t reply to a request for comment from The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.

In November, the Mooresville Planning Board sided with nearby residents and recommended commissioners deny the rezoning.

Called 298 Shadowbrooke Lane , the 15.58-acre development would include two- and three-story town homes in groups of four to six, according to Mooresville Planning Department documents.

The developer’s plans call for a shared-use path along the creek in the middle of the property and nearly 4 acres of open space.

The Planning Board in part found the project would cram in too many homes compared with nearby developments.

Food Lion to anchor lake-area shopping center

A 35,500-square-foot Food Lion grocery store will anchor a planned shopping center in Troutman near Lake Norman, according to The Providence Group , a Charlotte-based commercial real estate broker.

The center is expected to open mid-next year at 1127 Charlotte Highway (U.S. 21), a half-mile off Interstate 77 near a Ryan Homes community of 222 single family homes, according to a site map released by the broker on Friday.