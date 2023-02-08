Health inspection cites Charlotte bakery for food stored on floor, dirty fruit
A restaurant in Dilworth received a “B” grade during its January inspection by the Mecklenburg County Health Department for multiple violations, including improper food storage and unwashed fruit.
Sunflour Baking Company, 220 East Blvd., received a score of 86.5 during an inspection on Feb. 1.
Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after observing multiple food items stored above the required temperatures, and sausage and eggs stored below the required temperatures, documents show.
Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:
Unlabeled containers of toxic chemicals
Food stored on the floor
Unwashed fruits
Food residue in refrigeration units
Debris on floor and in between food equipment
This is the restaurant’s first “B” grade.
The Charlotte Observer contacted Sunflour Baking Company for comment regarding its score prior to publication.
According to state law , permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.
