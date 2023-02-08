ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health inspection cites Charlotte bakery for food stored on floor, dirty fruit

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
 1 day ago

A restaurant in Dilworth received a “B” grade during its January inspection by the Mecklenburg County Health Department for multiple violations, including improper food storage and unwashed fruit.

Sunflour Baking Company, 220 East Blvd., received a score of 86.5 during an inspection on Feb. 1.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after observing multiple food items stored above the required temperatures, and sausage and eggs stored below the required temperatures, documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

  • Unlabeled containers of toxic chemicals

  • Food stored on the floor

  • Unwashed fruits

  • Food residue in refrigeration units

  • Debris on floor and in between food equipment

This is the restaurant’s first “B” grade.

The Charlotte Observer contacted Sunflour Baking Company for comment regarding its score prior to publication.

According to state law , permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

