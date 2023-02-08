Read full article on original website
Recalling life in a segregated Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga. — Sandra Taylor remembers taking the bus with her mom in the 1950s from Roswell to Atlanta to shop. She would go down the aisle, notice empty seats on the bus and ask her mother if they could sit there. “She would say, ‘Hush’ and just squeeze...
Sandy Springs advances $50 million police headquarters
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council approved a measure for updated designs and cost analysis for expansion of the Police Headquarters and Municipal Court complex. At a special called meeting of the Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority Feb. 7, the City Council approved a $50.7 million...
Wrong ‘technician’ gets paid for work
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman hired a company on her Doublegate community Facebook page to clean her air ducts, but she ended up paying an imposter, police said. The woman hired Georgia Air Duct, according to the Jan. 25 police report, and spoke to a technician who said he would arrive at 10 a.m. About 20 minutes later, she received a call from another man who said he would clean the air ducts.
Public Notice
PH-23-AB-02 Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings. February 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
Forsyth County reopens bidding on Polo Fields equestrian center
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Polo Fields equestrian center may have one last chance at life after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted to reopen bidding on the stables at a Feb. 7 work session. County commissioners voted 4-0 to extend bidding through the end of April. The...
Opinion: Progress in the form of traffic woes
Oftentimes, standing too close to a painting is detrimental to appreciating the true beauty of the piece of art. Having recently traveled via Ga. 400 to Sandy Springs’ Hammond Drive as a designated driver for an early-morning appointment, I needed a concoction that would assuage a headache-excess stomach acid parlay.
Where's the Crier? Machu Pichu!
The Watts family from Dunwoody and Do family from Johns Creek hiked the mini Incan Trail in Peru on a beautiful sunny day and ended the hike at Machu Picchu on Christmas Eve. The Crier was lucky enough to join them on the trip. Send your travel adventures with the...
Milton to host ‘State of the City’ Feb. 15
MILTON, Ga. — Residents are invited to Milton’s State of the City event Feb. 15, where they can come together as a community, revisit important developments from 2022 and look forward to expected progress in the coming year. The event will take place at Milton City Hall at...
Invitation to Bid
INVITATION TO BID (ITB) The City of Roswell is seeking GDOT Prequalified Contractors for Work Class: 400 - HOT MIX ASPHALTIC CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION and Work Class: 432 - MILL ASPHALT PAVEMENT. The project consists of resurfacing a total of 38 roads within the city of Roswell with a total area of 196,795 square yards of asphalt pavement and total length of 11.54 center line miles. Ninety (90) calendar days have been set aside for performance of the contract. The bid is a firm fixed price to complete the work based on the submitting contractor's understanding of the scope and assessment of the sites with a payment term of Net 30 days.
New Business Spotlight: Ardent Loans
Description: Ardent Loans is founded and operated by a family with over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry. The company offers a wide range of mortgage options, including conventional, FHA, VA, and Jumbo loans. They also have access to a network of lenders, which allows them to find the best rates and terms for their clients.
Milton Starbucks is third Metro Atlanta store to unionize
ATLANTA — Baristas at a Milton Starbucks narrowly won a union election Jan. 5 with a razor-thin 11-10 vote. That makes the store, located at the intersection of Crabapple and Houze roads, the third Metro Atlanta Starbucks to unionize since last June and the 21st store in the South to join Starbucks Workers United (SBWU), which represents the vast majority of unionized Starbucks workers.
Columbus woman faces public indecency charge
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman who exposed herself at a Dunwoody strip mall Jan. 21 has been arrested for public indecency. Police reports said officers were called to 4733 Ashford Dunwoody Road at 11:42 a.m. after reports said a woman had exposed herself in front of a nearby store.
Milton updates traffic calming policy, removes cost share
MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents now have to fully fund traffic calming measures within their subdivisions after the City Council voted Feb. 6 to end a policy to help share costs. The action ended a program that provided the city pay half the costs of measures taken by neighborhoods...
Woman reunites with Milton firefighters who saved her life
MILTON, Ga. — Three weeks after she nearly choked to death on a piece of steak at Cabernet, 74-year-old Iris Sherman made a trip to Station 44 to thank the firefighters who saved her life. “Every minute is a blessing. Every second is a blessing, and I thought I...
Milton woman says helpers may have taken jewelry
MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman told police Jan. 24 she left her wedding ring and a pair of gold earrings in her jewelry box but hadn't seen them since October. The woman hired a company to provide her 24-hour care for 10 days. She told police there were a lot of nurses and helpers in and out of her home and bedroom during that period.
Customer pays for pizza with counterfeit money
ROSWELL, Ga. — Employees at the Pizza Hut on Holcomb Bridge Road reported fraud to the police after someone paid a delivery driver with prop money on Feb. 1. Officers identified the $80 cash as “motion picture prop money,” which was used to pay for a $73 pizza delivery bill and tip. The delivery driver said he was given the apartment complex address but not the apartment number. He also did not have the names of the three people who took the pizza.
Sandy Springs Police Reports
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the “narrative reports” of open cases. It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.
Employee tackles man who snatched iPhone
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a theft at the Metro PCS store on Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 30 after an employee said a young man tried to snatch an iPhone off the counter. The suspect entered the store and asked about the new iPhone 14 Plus. When...
Performer evokes spirit of Harriet Tubman in one-woman play
ROSWELL, Ga. — The stage at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center was sparsely decorated, with only a few trunks and boxes as decoration for the one-woman show, “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman,” Feb. 4. The set was all writer and star Leslie McCurdy needed to put on the play, which she has performed for 26 years.
Atlanta woman arrested in hit and run incident
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a 23-year-old Atlanta woman who allegedly fled the scene of a wreck on Ashford Dunwoody Road Jan. 21. Incident reports said the wreck occurred at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Lake Hearn Drive at about 9 p.m. Jan. 21, when a driver attempted to make a U-turn and rear-ended another vehicle at the intersection.
