Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

94.3 The Point

Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey

Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to

When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
94.5 PST

Listeners pick surprisingly great burger joints in NJ

New Jersey is known for its food. If you don't see it that way try moving out of state. Soon you'll realize how good you had it with real pizza, pork roll egg and cheese, to die for bagels, you name it, you'll miss it. Let's talk burgers. Is there...
92.7 WOBM

A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ

If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing

Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
NEWARK, NJ
Toms River, NJ

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
