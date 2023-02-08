Read full article on original website
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Announces New Partnership with Local Bottler Liberty Coca-Cola BeveragesMarlo DelSordoPoint Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey
Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
Experts Say this New Jersey Town is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.
A Jersey Shore town is getting some national attention for being underrated. The Shore gets lots of love. For example, Asbury Park was recognized for having one of the most underrated beaches. TIME magazine gave Asbury a nod as well. Lifestyle website Thrillist chose one town from each state that...
New Jersey Most Heart Pounding Attraction Gets Major National Attention
There are so many reasons to get our blood flowing and heart pumping here in New Jersey, and some of them are even fun. It's not like we need amazing attractions to get our blood flowing a little faster here in the Garden State, but we have some great ways anyway.
Have You Been To New Jersey’s Best “Under The Radar” Restaurant?
Nobody needs to tell you that we have great restaurants all over New Jersey, and a lot of them get a ton of attention. But are you missing one of the best Garden State eateries because it's flying under the radar?. So many amazing restaurants in New Jersey get the...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
This NJ restaurant was voted to have the ‘best view’ in the state
Nothing beats dinner with a view and New Jersey has some great landmarks to watch the sunset while you’re sipping on an adult beverage and enjoying some fine dining. The great thing about dining in New Jersey is every part of the state has something to look at. The...
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating New Jersey Factory Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
New Jersey is a state with a lot of history – sometimes hiding just out of plain sight. That’s the case for Estell Manor Park in Mays Landing. A charming county park with hiking trails, playgrounds, and waterfront views, it makes for a great day trip – but those who stray off the beaten path will find a massive surprise. The park is home to the ruins of the Bethlehem Loading Company, an abandoned factory in New Jersey that has been standing inactive for a century. In that time, nature has reclaimed much of the area and only a few stone structures are left standing. These historic sites can be visited by park guests if they know where to go, and they may find a few other historic surprises along the way.
The Top Seafood Restaurant to Visit Right Here in New Jersey
I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?. According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports...
Amazing! One For The Record Book It’s The Oldest Church in New Jersey
Religion is old, a big part of history throughout the world, throughout the nation, and right here in New Jersey. As one of the original landing sites for many coming to America in the 17th century, New Jersey has a deep history in what is "recent" history compared to other parts of the world.
Listeners pick surprisingly great burger joints in NJ
New Jersey is known for its food. If you don't see it that way try moving out of state. Soon you'll realize how good you had it with real pizza, pork roll egg and cheese, to die for bagels, you name it, you'll miss it. Let's talk burgers. Is there...
Here’s where millionaires choose to rent in New Jersey
There are over 100 millionaires that rent in one city in New Jersey. If you've been paying any attention at all to real estate and building trends in this state, it's not hard to guess that it's Jersey City. With a mass exodus out of NYC by many people following...
This was named the best hole in the wall Mexican restaurant in NJ
Sometimes the best restaurants are off the beaten path; maybe they don’t get all the attention, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have exceptional food. The people at Cheapism.com put together a list not just of the best Mexican restaurant in each state, but the best “hole in the wall” Mexican restaurant in each state.
Seaside Heights, NJ Reveals The Exciting Opening Date For Casino Pier Rides
I don't know about you, but I'm very much looking forward to it being summer here at the Jersey Shore. Last night, my wife and I were taking a walk on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and outside of an awesome view of the moon, we saw some signs of summer.
The Most Unique And Amazing Campsite In The State Of New Jersey
There are so many fun and wonderful things to do in New Jersey, and some of those things get more acknowledgment than others. When you are thinking about great Garden State getaways, you no doubt start hearing seagulls in your mind and waves crashing in your ears. The Jersey Shore...
New Jersey’s Eeriest, Creepiest Abandoned Building Has Been Revealed
Every state has some pretty eerie, haunted places in it. We hear the stories all the time. Now, a major publication has pinpointed New Jersey's single most creepy abandoned place,. When I start thinking about creepy, eerie places in New Jersey, I can't help but think of the amazing town...
Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ
The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic. There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas...
A massive year-round waterpark is set to open in NJ
If you have reached the point where you can no longer watch your kids go down the same 3 waterslides in Ocean City summer after summer, you have found yourself in luck. A brand new waterpark is expected to open in Atlantic City by Memorial Day weekend and will be an exciting addition to not only summers “down the shore,” but year-round.
The Most Crave-Worthy Chinese Food in Monmouth County, NJ
Some believe that all Chinese food is the same wherever you go. Lucky for us, we are surrounded by establishments that serve traditional favorites and dishes that wow the eyes and the taste buds. I was surprised when asking around just how far some will travel to get to some...
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing
Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
