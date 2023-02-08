JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman hired a company on her Doublegate community Facebook page to clean her air ducts, but she ended up paying an imposter, police said. The woman hired Georgia Air Duct, according to the Jan. 25 police report, and spoke to a technician who said he would arrive at 10 a.m. About 20 minutes later, she received a call from another man who said he would clean the air ducts.

