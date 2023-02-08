Daily Bullets (Feb. 8): Big 12’s Big Schedule Omission, Pokes Looking to Extend Win Streak Tonight

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Recaps Buzzer-Beating Win against Texas Tech
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team topped Texas Tech 71-68 on Wednesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena after a buzzer-beating tip-in from John-Michael Wight. After the game, Mike Boynton, Wright and Bryce Thompson met with reporters to recap the game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Pair of 2024 Running Backs
With the 2023 class in the rearview after last week’s signing day, 2024 is now in focus. Oklahoma State offered a pair of touted running backs Tuesday in Waco’s Kiefer Sibley and Lufkin’s Kedren Young. Here are quick breakdowns of each guy. Sibley plays at Waco Connally,...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers Dual-Threat Quarterback Hauss Hejny
The Cowboys signed an Aledo, Texas wide receiver last week, and now they’re after the guy who threw him the ball. Oklahoma State offered Hauss Hejny on Tuesday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Hejny is a dual-threat QB who threw for 2,094 yards (many of which went to new OSU signee Jalen Pope), ran for 1,276 yards and was responsible for 35 touchdowns as a junior last season en route to a state championship. He is currently committed to Duke, a pledge he made on Jan. 24.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Gabriel Rodriguez, Younger Brother of Malcolm Rodriguez, Commits to OSU
The Rodriguez defensive pipeline will continue on at Oklahoma State. Malcolm Rodriguez’s younger brother, Gabriel, announced on Wednesday that he will be joining the OSU football program this upcoming year less than two months after OSU formally offered him a spot on the team. He is expected to join the team as a walk-on.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: John Smith, Wrestlers Preview South Dakota State, Stanford
STILLWATER — Coming off a pair of wins against top 10 foes, the Oklahoma State wrestling team travels to South Dakota State for a dual Friday before hosting Stanford on Sunday. John Smith, Travis Wittlake and Kaden Gfeller met with reporters on Tuesday to preview the weekend.
Comments / 0