Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Related
RECAP: Detroit Red Wings Frustrated by 5-2 Loss to Edmonton Oilers
The Red Wings were eager to make a strong showing after their eight-day break, but their inability to capitalize on chances and costly mistakes led to their loss. Coach Derek Lalonde believed the Red Wings played well for the first 25 minutes, but giving up two easy goals proved costly.
Filip Zadina's return delivers 2-1 win for Detroit Red Wings over Calgary Flames
Filip Zadina broke into the smile the Detroit Red Wings have missed. Playing for the first time in three months, the former first-round pick found the back of the net for the first time this season, helping give the Wings something to celebrate. Their week of facing western Canadian foes continued Thursday with the Calgary Flames at Little Caesars Arena, and Zadina's goal provided breathing space. The goal stood as the winner in the 2-1 victory.
Detroit Red Wings connect in 3rd in 2-1 win over Calgary Flames: Game thread recap
Detroit Red Wings (21-20-8) vs. Calgary Flames (24-17-10) When: 7 p.m. Thursday Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit
The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
Detroit Pistons: A wild and expensive way to net a 1st-round pick
When Marvin Bagley III first arrived in The D, he brought some much needed excitement with him. For all of the flaws the big man had, his athleticism and potential were worth the meager cost for the Detroit Pistons to acquire him. Bagley suited up just 18 times for the...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
This day in history: Detroit Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman wins 1,000th game in 1997
(CBS DETROIT) - On Feb. 8, 1997, Detroit Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman won his 1,000th regular-season game. Bowman, 89, is a former head coach in the National Hockey League (NHL). He coached minor league teams until 1997, when he started coaching the St. Louis Blues, an NHL expansion team. Bowman led this team to three Stanley Cup finals before moving on to coach the Montreal Canadiens in 1971. According to Britannica, he led the Montreal Canadiens to five championships.Bowman left the NHL for a while, and from 1979 to 1987, he was a television commentator for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's "Hockey Night...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Top 10 Prospects Mid-Season 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all of the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky headline that list, not to mention the all-rookie blue line led by Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.
Instant reaction to the Milwaukee Bucks finally trading for Jae Crowder
After months of rumors, rumblings, and murmurs, the Milwaukee Bucks have finally landed the player they have been linked to the most frequently. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks have acquired Jae Crowder, who was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in the early hours of Thursday morning, in a deal involving five second round picks. Crowder was involved in a significant trade between the Nets and Phoenix Suns involving Kevin Durant, but that clearly did not stop the Bucks’ front office from continuing their pursuit. Crowder is now officially a Milwaukee Buck.
chatsports.com
Red Wings vs Flames: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game
Hronek— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) February 8, 2023. Coach Lalonde confirms Robert Hagg is in the lineup tonight. Oesterle out. #LGRW. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 9, 2023. Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. He is listed as day-to-day. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February...
Vasilevskiy ends 84-game shutout drought, Lightning beat Avs
TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Branon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Detroit. A four-game road trip continues tonight with a stop in Detroit to face the Red Wings. Rasmus Andersson will not play tonight after being involved in a scooter accident last night. As a result, Dennis Gilbert has been recalled from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames
DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night. Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg. “That was lifting for our group and really happy for him,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don’t think we’ll apologize, or our guys won’t, I’m not saying we have to be perfect, but that’s how it has to look for us to win. And we got it done tonight.” Zadina passed to Oskar Sundqvist, got the puck right back and snapped it into the open right side of the net past goaltender Dan Vladar for his first goal of the season.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
611K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0