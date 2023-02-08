Read full article on original website
This Eagles-Rams Trade Sends Jalen Ramsey To Philadelphia
For the first time as a professional, star cornerback Jalen Ramsey looked human in the 2022 season. There was a lot of that going on with the Los Angeles Rams, who fell well short of expectations during the season. After winning the Super Bowl in the 2021 season, the Rams...
Mitch Trubisky has no reason to work with the Steelers on a new contract
When Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II spoke to the media at the end of the season, he hinted that the team wants to keep quarterback Mitch Trubisky on the roster. But at this point, Trubisky holds all the leverage in this situation and has no reason to make life easier for the Steelers.
Ndamukong Suh Sends Clear Message About Playing For Eagles
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be playing in his 3rd Super Bowl on Sunday, with a chance to capture the 2nd championship of his career. Suh was a mid-season addition to the eventual NFC champions' roster, signing with Philadelphia in November. When he signed, the Eagles were 8-1 and ...
Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton cleaning house in Denver
The Broncos‘ coaching staff around new head coach Sean Payton is starting to take shape after many assistants have parted ways with the franchise in anticipation of Payton bringing in his own staffers. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS, “roughly 60 percent of the top coaches from last year won’t return.”
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
First Coast News
The evaluation of Walker Little has a big impact on Jaguars
Walker Little has had time to develop as a future starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Has he had enough time?
Remembering the 1988-89 Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl run
The year is 1989 and the Bengals still share Riverfront Stadium with the Cincinnati Reds.
