Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Popular Georgia restaurant opens new Atlanta spotKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Spring market announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Superbowl Sunday watch parties across AtlantaTravel with Dr ShakiraAtlanta, GA
Related
appenmedia.com
Opinion: When the Alpharetta Women’s Club and Sears Roebuck came together
Sears Roebuck was founded in 1886 as a seller of watches by mail order. It has undergone many changes over the ensuing decades, but one of its most ambitious undertakings was the sale of house kits by mail order catalog. Sears claims to have sold more than 100,000 mail order...
appenmedia.com
Public Notice
PH-23-AB-02 Please note that this meeting will be a virtual meeting, conducted online using Zoom meetings. February 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.
appenmedia.com
Invitation to Bid
INVITATION TO BID (ITB) The City of Roswell is seeking GDOT Prequalified Contractors for Work Class: 400 - HOT MIX ASPHALTIC CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION and Work Class: 432 - MILL ASPHALT PAVEMENT. The project consists of resurfacing a total of 38 roads within the city of Roswell with a total area of 196,795 square yards of asphalt pavement and total length of 11.54 center line miles. Ninety (90) calendar days have been set aside for performance of the contract. The bid is a firm fixed price to complete the work based on the submitting contractor's understanding of the scope and assessment of the sites with a payment term of Net 30 days.
appenmedia.com
Wrong ‘technician’ gets paid for work
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman hired a company on her Doublegate community Facebook page to clean her air ducts, but she ended up paying an imposter, police said. The woman hired Georgia Air Duct, according to the Jan. 25 police report, and spoke to a technician who said he would arrive at 10 a.m. About 20 minutes later, she received a call from another man who said he would clean the air ducts.
appenmedia.com
Request for Proposals
RFP #23-060-1 ON CALL CONCRETE INSTALLATION, MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR SERVICES. The City of Johns Creek extends a Request for Proposals (RFP) to qualified construction firms for On Call Concrete Installation, Maintenance and Repair Services. RFPs will be received electronically via the City’s bid platform, BidNet with hard copies to City Hall no later than 2:00PM on March 1, 2023. A recommended attendance virtual Pre-bid meeting will take place February 16, 2023 at 10:00 A. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is February 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Check out gardening classes in Milton
Is a bee an insect, or just an irritant, or a benefit to your garden?. Why does this plant smell good, but that one is stinkweed?. I have $100 to buy tools for my garden, but what should I buy first?. These and other gardening questions will be answered at...
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs advances $50 million police headquarters
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council approved a measure for updated designs and cost analysis for expansion of the Police Headquarters and Municipal Court complex. At a special called meeting of the Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority Feb. 7, the City Council approved a $50.7 million...
appenmedia.com
LNB Candles brings Alpharetta clean, safe scent alternatives
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Entering LNB Candles, visitors are greeted by a small, white chihuahua named Johnny Depp and a modern entryway, featuring floral backdrops and neon lighting one might find on a chic Instagram page. LNB owner Michelle Walters says she offers something other major fragrance retailers do not:...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Progress in the form of traffic woes
Oftentimes, standing too close to a painting is detrimental to appreciating the true beauty of the piece of art. Having recently traveled via Ga. 400 to Sandy Springs’ Hammond Drive as a designated driver for an early-morning appointment, I needed a concoction that would assuage a headache-excess stomach acid parlay.
appenmedia.com
Forsyth County reopens bidding on Polo Fields equestrian center
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Polo Fields equestrian center may have one last chance at life after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted to reopen bidding on the stables at a Feb. 7 work session. County commissioners voted 4-0 to extend bidding through the end of April. The...
appenmedia.com
Forsyth residents ask officials to preserve equestrian center
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County residents asked the Board of Commissioners to preserve the equestrian center at Polo Fields at a Feb. 2 public hearing. While the topic was not on the commission’s agenda at the meeting, county residents Joel and Jennifer Vanderveur told the board the equestrian center was one of the appeals to living in the county when they moved here three years ago.
appenmedia.com
Milton to host ‘State of the City’ Feb. 15
MILTON, Ga. — Residents are invited to Milton’s State of the City event Feb. 15, where they can come together as a community, revisit important developments from 2022 and look forward to expected progress in the coming year. The event will take place at Milton City Hall at...
appenmedia.com
Milton updates traffic calming policy, removes cost share
MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents now have to fully fund traffic calming measures within their subdivisions after the City Council voted Feb. 6 to end a policy to help share costs. The action ended a program that provided the city pay half the costs of measures taken by neighborhoods...
appenmedia.com
Pair uses fake $50 bills for store transactions
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Multiple people came into the Walgreens on East Johns Crossing Jan. 22 using counterfeit $50 bills. An employee said a man came in to reload a gift card at 4 p.m. but was unable to do so because he did not have his license, the police report said. She said he then went out of the store and came back in with a heavyset woman, who showed her license and used $303.95 of counterfeit $50 bills to reload the card for $300.
appenmedia.com
Nordstrom reports theft by former employee
DUNWOODY, Ga. — An employee of the Nordstrom store at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, who was allegedly hired using a fake name, is suspected of stealing more than $2,000 from the store through fraud in January and December. Dunwoody police reports said between Dec. 29 and Jan. 13, a...
appenmedia.com
Johns Creek to host Juneteenth celebration
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Plans for a Juneteenth celebration in Johns Creek are underway, following comments from Black residents who pushed for observing the historic event. The idea of a freedom festival, which would wrap Fourth of July and Juneteenth together in a weeks-long celebration, had been floated at a previous Arts, Entertainment and Culture (ACE) Committee meeting. Mayor John Bradberry reintroduced the idea at the Johns Creek City Council planning retreat in late January.
appenmedia.com
Where's the Crier? Machu Pichu!
The Watts family from Dunwoody and Do family from Johns Creek hiked the mini Incan Trail in Peru on a beautiful sunny day and ended the hike at Machu Picchu on Christmas Eve. The Crier was lucky enough to join them on the trip. Send your travel adventures with the...
appenmedia.com
Roswell Roots hosts activities saluting Black History Month
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell kicked off its annual festival for Black History Month, Roswell Roots on Jan. 29. The festival hosts various cultural and educational events across the month, from live theater to student art exhibits. The programs will be at various locations across Roswell. Events vary in cost, and some require registration.
appenmedia.com
Woman reunites with Milton firefighters who saved her life
MILTON, Ga. — Three weeks after she nearly choked to death on a piece of steak at Cabernet, 74-year-old Iris Sherman made a trip to Station 44 to thank the firefighters who saved her life. “Every minute is a blessing. Every second is a blessing, and I thought I...
appenmedia.com
Employee tackles man who snatched iPhone
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a theft at the Metro PCS store on Holcomb Bridge Road Jan. 30 after an employee said a young man tried to snatch an iPhone off the counter. The suspect entered the store and asked about the new iPhone 14 Plus. When...
Comments / 0