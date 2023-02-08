Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Elite Daily
Remain Calm: Beyoncé Is Touring For The First Time Since 2018
Beyhive, this is not a drill: Beyoncé is coming to a city near you. After weeks of unconfirmed speculation, the “Alien Superstar” singer finally announced she’s touring her latest album, Renaissance. This news comes over a week after Beyoncé shook the internet (and had singers clamoring to ace those new “Drunk In Love” outro runs) with her first live performance in Dubai on Jan. 21.
Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover
Talk about an all-time great cover… Back in 1996, Johnny Cash included an absolutely incredible cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hit “Southern Accents” on his 1996 Unchained album. And in fact, he’s actually backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on that whole record, which features other covers of songs like Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” and Beck’s “Rowboat,” just to name a couple. “Southern Accents” was the title track to TPATH’s 1985 sixth studio album, and was also released […] The post Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Amy’s Recent Glitching Moment Turned Into a Song
Amy's latest glitching moment got turned into a song!
Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album
Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
75 Best Foot-tapping, Hand-raising Gospel Songs
Rooted in the rich tradition of African-American spirituals.
Guitar World Magazine
How the Beatles crafted the guitar and bass tones that forever changed the sound of rock music
No band has had more pages written about them than the Beatles. There are books that examine every day of the band’s history, large volumes about their recordings and books devoted entirely to their gear. Yet for all that has been written about them, there is still much mystery about the finer details, such as what exact guitars and amps they used to record specific songs.
msn.com
A controversy-sparking country music singer, more stars turning 60 in 2023
Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at which stars are turning the big 6-0 in 2023... Country music singer-songwriter Travis Tritt -- whose No. 1 hits include "Can I Trust You with My Heart," "Foolish Pride" and "Best of Intentions" -- celebrates his 60th birthday on Feb. 9. He's made headlines in recent years for taking digs at musicians who "mix country [music] with rap" (according to Travis "you get crap!") and for canceling concerts at venues that enforced COVID-19 safety precautions.
Daily Evergreen
Joey’s Top 10s: Looooove Songs
Hello all of my beautiful Top 10 fans, I hope you have had a great start to February and are ready for one of the most romantic days of the year. This sensual Top 10 list will take you through my top romantic songs if you catch my drift. “Across...
“Satin Sheets” By Jeanne Pruett: A Song That Keeps Us Company
For years, Jeanne Pruett has been known to be one of the most successful female country singers in history. She has been able to release a lot of major hit songs like “Temporarily Yours” and “Back to Back.” However, among all her hit songs, “Satin Sheets” brought her to prominence. The song, written by John […]
The Greatest Love Song is With God: “A Heart That Will Never Break Again” by The Easter Brothers
The Easter Brothers prove heaven is true with their song “A Heart That Will Never Break Again.”. Written and released by the three brothers in 2003 as a part of their album “Heaven Bound – The Best Of Blue Grass Gospel,” their song has blessed our ears with its meaningful story with the angelic voices that have accompanied the song.
NME
Foals and Steve Albini lead tributes to Sweep The Leg Johnny’s Steve Sostak, who has died aged 49
Tributes have been paid to Sweep The Leg Johnny frontman Steve Sostak, who has died at the age of 49. As Stereogum reports, the news was confirmed on social media by the saxophonist and singer’s former bandmates. Sostak passed away last Saturday (February 4) following a brief illness, according to SNBC13. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.
Comments / 0