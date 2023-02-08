ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolla, MO

Elite Daily

Remain Calm: Beyoncé Is Touring For The First Time Since 2018

Beyhive, this is not a drill: Beyoncé is coming to a city near you. After weeks of unconfirmed speculation, the “Alien Superstar” singer finally announced she’s touring her latest album, Renaissance. This news comes over a week after Beyoncé shook the internet (and had singers clamoring to ace those new “Drunk In Love” outro runs) with her first live performance in Dubai on Jan. 21.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover

Talk about an all-time great cover… Back in 1996, Johnny Cash included an absolutely incredible cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hit “Southern Accents” on his 1996 Unchained album. And in fact, he’s actually backed by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on that whole record, which features other covers of songs like Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” and Beck’s “Rowboat,” just to name a couple. “Southern Accents” was the title track to TPATH’s 1985 sixth studio album, and was also released […] The post Johnny Cash’s Rendition Of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Southern Accents” Is An All-Time Great Cover first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album

Your Thursday just got a whole lot better… On the heels of winning the Grammy Award for Best Country Album this past Sunday, Willie Nelson released the second single from his forthcoming 98th career studio album (his 73rd solo studio album to go along with his 26 collaborative studio albums) I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, which is a cover of Buck Owens’ “I’ve Got A Tiger By The Tail.” Written by Buck along with Harlan Howard, the song was […] The post Willie Nelson Releases Cover Of Buck Owens’ “Tiger By The Tail,” From Forthcoming ‘I Don’t Know A Thing About Love’ Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Guitar World Magazine

How the Beatles crafted the guitar and bass tones that forever changed the sound of rock music

No band has had more pages written about them than the Beatles. There are books that examine every day of the band’s history, large volumes about their recordings and books devoted entirely to their gear. Yet for all that has been written about them, there is still much mystery about the finer details, such as what exact guitars and amps they used to record specific songs.
msn.com

A controversy-sparking country music singer, more stars turning 60 in 2023

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at which stars are turning the big 6-0 in 2023... Country music singer-songwriter Travis Tritt -- whose No. 1 hits include "Can I Trust You with My Heart," "Foolish Pride" and "Best of Intentions" -- celebrates his 60th birthday on Feb. 9. He's made headlines in recent years for taking digs at musicians who "mix country [music] with rap" (according to Travis "you get crap!") and for canceling concerts at venues that enforced COVID-19 safety precautions.
Daily Evergreen

Joey’s Top 10s: Looooove Songs

Hello all of my beautiful Top 10 fans, I hope you have had a great start to February and are ready for one of the most romantic days of the year. This sensual Top 10 list will take you through my top romantic songs if you catch my drift. “Across...
Country Thang Daily

“Satin Sheets” By Jeanne Pruett: A Song That Keeps Us Company

For years, Jeanne Pruett has been known to be one of the most successful female country singers in history. She has been able to release a lot of major hit songs like “Temporarily Yours” and “Back to Back.” However, among all her hit songs, “Satin Sheets” brought her to prominence.  The song, written by John […]

