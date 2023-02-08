(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County officials on Monday discussed in more detail the human remains that were recently discovered when a gas crew dug to move a line at the north end of the U.S. 27 overpass of the Depot District in Richmond. The grassy area on both side of the road was once a cemetery. Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche said that many marked graves were moved back in the 1950’s, but that there are also numerous unmarked graves in the location. There is a high probability that more remains will be discovered as work progresses to replace the overpass. A state team will take control of any remains that are found. They will eventually wind up in another Richmond cemetery. Fouche added that the discovery of remains will not delay the overpass project.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO