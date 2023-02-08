Read full article on original website
Richmond police make arrest in December murder
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in December. The Richmond Police Department took 41-year-old Damien Rowe into custody on Tuesday, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rowe faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm...
Death of toddler under investigation in Wayne County
The death of a one-year-old is under investigation in Wayne County, Indiana.
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY INVOLVING CHILD'S DEATH
(Wayne County, IN)--A few details were released Thursday about the death of a Wayne County child on Wednesday. Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said that deputies responded to the home of a one-year-old child on Brick Church Road near Hagerstown on the report that the child was unresponsive. The child was taken first to Reid Health and then to a distant children’s hospital. The child died after several hours of medical intervention. Two adults and two other children were home at the time. Names are being withheld until the investigation is complete.
MAN ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC BATTERY RESULTING IN SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
(Centerville, IN)--In Wayne County overnight Wednesday night and Thursday morning, law enforcement agents dealt with four simultaneous domestic calls. In the most serious, deputies were called to Three Mile Road southwest of Centerville. 36-year-old Clyde Patterson turned himself in to a DNR officer outside the Wayne County Jail at 1 o’clock Thursday morning. Patterson is charged with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim. The incident occurred in the presence of children.
Man arrested after Celina drug bust
Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.
Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case
Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Arrest connection to missing Delaware Co. mom case. Catalytic converter thieves targeting Toyota Priuses …. Catalytic converter thieves targeting Toyota Priuses across Monroe County. Indianapolis Housing Agency sued over data breach. Indianapolis Housing Agency sued over data breach. Catalytic converter thieves targeting...
WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER BODY FOUND IN WINCHESTER BEDROOM
(Winchester, IN)--In Winchester, a grisly discovery has led to the arrest of 48-year-old Terri Alyea. Officers were called to an apartment on the report of an unwanted person. When they arrived they found that that person – Christopher Lecklider – was dead in a bedroom. There were no immediate signs of foul play. Police reports indicate the apartment was filled with moldy food and trash. A child living in the apartment told investigators she had been told not to go in the bedroom because "Daddy was in a bad mood."
Two Burglaries Reported in Northern Dearborn County
The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two separate burglary calls in the northern part of the county. The burglaries in question took place Tuesday in the 25500 block of Carr Road and the...
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
Wayne County deputies, Child Protective Services investigating after 1-year-old dies
HAGERSTOWN — An investigation is underway after a young child was found unresponsive in a Hagerstown home and later died. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4700 block of North Brick Church Road Wednesday morning. That's not far from the Hagerstown Airport and Hartley Hills Country Club.
Mercer County Sheriff announces extra patrols after receiving numerous traffic complaints
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported today that his office has been receiving numerous complaints of traffic violations occurring throughout Mercer County. Deputies have been doing extra patrol in these high complaint areas, looking for traffic violations such as speeding, running stop signs, and driver inattention. Sheriff Grey explains that the Sheriff’s Office has received grant monies for traffic enforcement and deputies will be assigned to focus their efforts in these areas.
Madison County man dead after fatal vehicle pursuit
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Madison County man has died following a vehicle pursuit that concluded with a motorcycle crash in Grant County. Alexandria police attempted to stop 62-year-old Gary Stone, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle, for a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. Stone ignored these instructions and continued traveling northbound in an […]
CORONER: MORE HUMAN REMAINS WILL LIKELY BE UNCOVERED AT
(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County officials on Monday discussed in more detail the human remains that were recently discovered when a gas crew dug to move a line at the north end of the U.S. 27 overpass of the Depot District in Richmond. The grassy area on both side of the road was once a cemetery. Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche said that many marked graves were moved back in the 1950’s, but that there are also numerous unmarked graves in the location. There is a high probability that more remains will be discovered as work progresses to replace the overpass. A state team will take control of any remains that are found. They will eventually wind up in another Richmond cemetery. Fouche added that the discovery of remains will not delay the overpass project.
Man killed in near head-on crash in Decatur County
A man was killed Monday in a Decatur County two-vehicle crash. Just after 8 a.m., the Indiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County that resulted in the death of an Osgood man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper David Owsley, Indiana State...
Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest in Batesville
The incident took place Monday morning on Interstate 74. (Batesville, Ind.) – One person was arrested on multiple charges following a road rage incident in Ripley and Dearborn counties. The incident began at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Monday when Indiana State Police received a report of a road rage...
Body found in wooded area near Farmersville; police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Farmersville Thursday.
Body found in wooded area near Farmersville identified as Dayton man
Police have identified the body found in a wooded area near Farmersville on Thursday as a Dayton man.
‘I shed a few tears;’ Strong winds force emergency demolition of 100-year-old Preble County barn
As high winds pushed through the Miami Valley Thursday, an old barn near Lewisburg suffered significant damage resulting in an emergency demolition taking place.
RCS: DENNIS THREAT IS NOT CREDIBLE
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Community Schools on Thursday night issued a statement saying that a threat involving Dennis Middle School is not credible. Details of what led to that statement were not disclosed, but RCS did say there would be an increased police presence at Dennis Friday. Administrators are still investigating and RCS said that all threats are taken seriously. The school system also asked students and parents to avoid sharing rumors on social media.
COUNTY COULD TAKE POSSESSION OF CRAIN BUILDING
(Richmond, IN)--The former Crain Sanitarium building at the corner of 22nd and East Main in Richmond could become the property of the county. That property is included with others in a deed sale set for early June. Wayne County Commissioners could then sell it to a private investor. But, the county would also be responsible for either upkeep or demolition if the Crain building does not sell.
