Phone Arena

Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever

With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Digital Trends

Samsung accidentally reveals price of its 77-inch QD-OLED TV

Usually, when new TVs are announced at CES, it can take months for companies to reveal pricing and availability. And perhaps Samsung was planning to do just that with its 77-inch S95C, its largest QD-OLED TV to date. But the company seemingly let the cat out of the bag on January 26, by including the new model — and its price — on its U.S. website, according to Sammobile.
Android Authority

OnePlus 11 vs OnePlus 10T: Should you upgrade?

The OnePlus 11 is a powerful performer at a great price, and it runs circles around most phones when it comes to charging. However, it skips mainstays like wireless charging, has limited water resistance, and suffers from 'Old OnePlus' camera pitfalls.Read full review... OnePlus 10T. By OnePlus. Positives. High peak,...
IGN

OnePlus Launches Mechanical Keyboard and TV 65 Q2 Pro: All Details Here

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Pad today for its mobile devices and accessories lineup. The company still had something up in its sleeves as it also announced the “OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro” mechanical keyboard, and the OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.
Digital Trends

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: cool buds with a talent for music

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: cool buds with a talent for music. “The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 have excellent musical performance and long battery life but are let down by active noise cancelation that's less effective than the competition.”. Pros. Great Dynaudio-tuned musical performance. Long battery life. Dual Connection works...
TrustedReviews

Here’s how you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the cheap

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has seen a massive discount over at Mobile Phones Direct, and it’s perfect for spreading out the cost of the phone. Samsung recently announced its latest batch of Galaxy S handsets, and we’ve found a fantastic deal on the flagship model. You can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra handset from Mobile Phones Direct with a £699 upfront fee and a monthly payment of £25 over two years.
Digital Trends

Does the OnePlus 11 come with a charger? Here’s what you get in the box

Ever since Apple released the iPhone 12 lineup, it stopped including a charger in the box. And it didn’t take long for other manufacturers to follow suit and do the same. Though the charger may be removed from most phones today, the charging cable itself still comes with most devices. So, does the OnePlus 11 come with a charger?
Digital Trends

Does the OnePlus 11 have a headphone jack? What you need to know

As mobile hardware continues to be iterated on, it can be hard to know what to expect from new flagship models — especially as new features are added and old ones are removed. Because of the wide range of smartphones the company offers, it can be a little tough to nail down what specific hardware features are offered with OnePlus phones. As such, you end up with people asking questions like, “Does the OnePlus 11 have a headphone jack?”
Android Police

The best OnePlus 11 deals: Where to buy OnePlus's latest and greatest

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11 gives us the affordable price and supreme battery life that the Galaxy S23 couldn't, but OnePlus is not ubiquitous and widely sold as Samsung or Google, especially here in the U.S. This means your buying options for OnePlus's super-shiny flagship are limited, but there are still a few deals to be found. We're hunting for more, but with no carriers selling the phone this year, we have fewer ways to get the phone for a significant discount.
Android Headlines

OnePlus 11 Concept will be presented at MWC 2023

Last month, a well-known tipster suggested that a new ‘Concept’ phone from OnePlus is coming at MWC 2023. The company just confirmed it. The ‘OnePlus 11 Concept’ will be presented at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. OnePlus announced as much during its Cloud 11 event yesterday. During...
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!

This year, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra will not be the only mainstream flagship "Ultra" phone we'll be getting. Indeed, according to reliable industry insiders such as Mark Gurman, Apple may not be naming its top-of-the-line flagship the "iPhone 15 Pro Max," but simply the "iPhone 15 Ultra" this time around.
Android Police

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors in 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors can help keep your phone's display looking as unblemished as the day you unboxed it, and you don't have to spend a lot for the added peace of mind. The Galaxy S23 Ultra features the largest and most brilliant display out of all the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones, and it will be protected by Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with extra drop resistance. Scratch resistance, however, hasn't changed from the previous Gorilla Glass Victus+, but that's where a quality screen protector really shows its value. We've rounded up the best of the best right here.
Digital Trends

The Mac Pro just got absolutely thrashed by the Mac mini

Apple’s Mac Pro is in a bit of a sorry state right now. Not only is it sorely lacking in updates, but a new video from YouTube channel Max Tech has compared it to the new M2 Pro Mac mini — and it’s not pleasant viewing for Mac Pro fans.

