Bed-Stuy NYCHA residents say they have no hot water after major ceiling collapse
A group of tenants in Bed-Stuy called out NYCHA on Saturday for failing to prevent a leak that caused part of the building's ceiling to collapse this week.
Police rescue 2 from Paterson house fire
Police officers rushed in and evacuated the two people from the third floor of a home on Summer Street.
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Reward raised to $15,000 for information about deadly hit-and-run in Newark
Officials have raised the reward for information about a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old girl in Newark to $15,000. Fanta Sangara died at the intersection of Sixth and Ninth streets in Newark last week. Her father was crossing the street with her and her 2-year-old sister. Both the father...
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
FDNY: Large fire erupts at C-Town Supermarket in Bronx
Hundreds of onlookers stood as fire crews battled a large fire that broke out at a Morris Heights supermarket.
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-95 in New Rochelle
Chopper 12 was overhead and captured smoke coming from the truck on the northbound shoulder in New Rochelle.
Driver killed in crash with Thruway Authority vehicle on Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
Police say a van struck a Thruway Authority vehicle in the northbound lane near Exit 11 in Nyack around 7 a.m.
NYC sanitation worker who contracted COVID-19 leaves New City rehab center after 3-year battle
Nick Bauso, of the Bronx, was greeted with applause from more than 50 sanitation workers and the commissioner.
Car crashes into Taste of India restaurant in Teaneck
The crash happened on Thursday evening when the driver lost control and hit a parked car. They then drove onto the curb and into the restaurant.
1 injured as van hits Thruway Authority vehicle on I-87
One occupant from the Econoline van was taken to Nyack Hospital.
Suspect arraigned in shooting of 2 Newark police officers
The man accused of opening fire on two Newark police officers was arraigned in court today.
Town workers help save house from lawn fire in Deer Park
A Town of Babylon crew worked to quickly put out a lawn fire in Deer Park on Friday. They were working to board up a home on Earle Street when they smelled smoke. The crew noticed the law at the home next door was on fire, and it was threatening the home.
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Questions remain surrounding the shooting death of a Republican Sayreville council member. News 12 New Jersey has learned that investigators are now focusing on the Newark church that Eunice Dwumfour attended along with Sayreville Council President Christian Onuoha. Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her...
Tinton Falls restaurant bans children under 10-years-old
Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, in Tinton Falls posted on Facebook that “children under 10 will no longer be permitted to dine at Nettie’s.”
Child found safe following reports that they may have fallen through ice in Orange County pond
Authorities say after searching for more than three hours, the child was found on land safe and the search was called off.
Brooklyn DA: Suspect in fatal shooting of NYPD officer from Deer Park indicted on first-degree murder charges
The man who prosecutors say fatally shot an NYPD officer from Deer Park has been indicted on first-degree murder charges, according to the Brooklyn district attorney. The defendant, Randy Jones, was arrested this week following a manhunt that stretched to Rockland County. Jones allegedly shot NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz, who...
Pelham Bay residents express mixed feelings over street redesign
The new addition of cement blockades at a Bronx intersection comes as the intersection saw 26 accidents in 2022. Half of the victims were pedestrians.
Family mourns Jersey City kindergarten teacher found buried in Kearny
As the community mourns the death of a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher from Jersey City, investigators continue to search for evidence. But the victim’s family says that they think they know who killed their loved one. Luz Hernandez was found buried in a shallow grave in an empty lot in...
