5d ago
Two of the people pictured accepted thousands of dollars stolen by FTX and so far have refused to return it.
WCAX
Rep. Becca Balint calls for expulsion of Congressman Santos
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Becca Balint joined a handful of other Congressional Democrats in calling for New York Congressman George Santos to be kicked out of Congress. The Congressional Deomcrats announced that they will introduce a resolution which would formally expel George Santos from Congress. Santos has already removed himself...
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers try to balance housing needs with environmental conservation
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are digging into a sweeping housing bill designed to discourage the building of single-family homes in downtowns. It’s part of an effort to balance environmental conservation, local control and the acute crush for housing. Housing experts say one-quarter of Vermont’s housing stock...
WCAX
Rep. Balint to meet with refugee families in southern Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) -Rep. Becca Balint is meeting with refugee families in southern Vermont. Her goal is to understand the concerns and experiences of families resettling in the state. The agency Ethiopian Community Development Council helps people find their new homes in Vermont and will be hosting this meeting.
WCAX
Sanders meets with student essay contest winners
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thirteen Vermont students joined Sen. Bernie Sanders in a roundtable discussion for the 13th annual state of the union essay competition. “Personally. I’ve never thought I would be a politician or work in the government, but being here today, like kind of changed my view -- and I may consider doing that in my future,” said J. Lahue, a freshman at Burr & Burton Academy.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big mistake’
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Sunday said the House GOP’s jeering at President Biden during the State of the Union address last week was a “big mistake” by the party. “Big mistake. Look, you know, you don’t want to — you don’t want to rise to the bait, and they did, a…
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
