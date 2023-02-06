Read full article on original website
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Industrial Distribution
Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
Top Speed
Nissan Is On Track To Become The First Automaker To Launch EVs With Solid-State Batteries
The talk about solid-state batteries coming into the electric vehicle (EV) market has been going on forever. Considered the holy grail of battery tech, solid-state batteries are seen as the turning point of making EVs mainstream. Companies like BMW and Ford believe in the potential of solid-state batteries so much, they've poured billions of dollars into the development of the tech by investing in a Colorado-based company called Solid Power. While these companies say that solid-state batteries are still a decade away, Nissan claims that it is ahead of the pack and is, in fact, ready to unveil its first EV with a solid-state battery in just a few years.
electrek.co
BYD more likely to build it’s own plant in Europe than take over Ford’s
Just weeks after reports stating Ford was considering selling its German manufacturing facility to BYD, the Chinese automaker appears more keen on erecting its own EV facility in Europe, according to an executive at the company. Here’s the latest. BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD Company that...
Ford to announce $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan, sources say
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is set to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters.
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
The Quantino Electric Vehicle Needs No Battery!
We’ve all heard of electric vehicles, but have you heard of an EV that doesn’t need a battery? London-based nanoFlowcell Holdings plc (NFC) has set up a US subsidiary in New York called nanoFlowcell USA LLC, which aims to sell the Quantino twentyfive, an electric sports car without a battery. Let’s look at what makes this EV unique and how it works.
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
EV battery nickel product to be produced in the US for the first time
The metals refining company behind the new development claims to also be eco-friendly.
Energy storage facility in California deploys 1,300 used EV batteries
None of the batteries used have been modified before repurposing.
electrek.co
Tesla cofounder’s Redwood just scored a $2B govt loan to make EV batteries
Redwood Materials just got a $2 billion conditional loan from the US Department of Energy to expand its factory near Reno, Nevada, where it will manufacture EV batteries from an increasing amount of recycled content. In a US first, Redwood will produce 100 GWh annually of ultra-thin battery-grade copper foil...
Battery recycling firm founded by former Tesla employee wins $2B loan
Redwood Materials, a Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles and was founded by Tesla's former chief technology officer, has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration.It secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced the grant Thursday to dozens of employees at Redwood's facility in Nevada with Gov. Joe Lombardo."This region is leading the way to a broader story of what is happening in the country," Granholm said, pointing to a map of 80 manufacturing or supply...
Ars Technica
New battery seems to offer it all: Lithium-metal/lithium-air electrodes
Current lithium batteries are based on intercalation—lithium ions squeeze into spaces within electrode materials such as graphite. As a result, most of the battery's volume and bulk is dedicated to things that don't contribute to carrying charges between the electrodes, which sets a limit on the sorts of energy densities that these technologies can reach.
electrek.co
GM wants a piece of Vale’s base metal spinoff, Tesla’s nickel supplier
General Motors (GM) has advanced to the next round of bidding for a stake in Brazilian mining company Vale’s base metals spinoff. According to a new report from Bloomberg, GM is in serious discussions with the mining giant for a minority stake in its newly established business. Vale is...
PV Tech
Trina Solar, Low Carbon sign gigawatt module supply framework agreement
Solar PV module manufacturer Trina Solar has signed a multi-year module supply framework agreement with renewable energy company Low Carbon. Spanning three years, Trina Solar will supply at least 1GW its PV modules for multiple solar projects across Europe. For the first project deliveries of Low Carbon that will be...
marinelink.com
Holland Shipyards Group, AYK Energy in Zero-emission Container Ship Retrofit Collaboration
Holland Shipyards Group (HSG) and AYK Energy have signed a deal for AYK Energy to make batteries for the zero-emission container ship FPS Waal. AYK Energy founder Chris Kruger said the company was increasing production at its factory in Zhuhai, China, to supply the retrofit project at HSG's shipyard in Werkendam.
A new lithium-air battery design promises unprecedented energy density
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. The big picture: Among the many alternative solutions to traditional lithium-ion batteries, researchers are experimenting with lithium-air designs. A new innovation in the space could solve many of the issues previously exhibited by this technology.
The Verge
Redwood Materials scores $2 billion DOE loan to boost its EV battery recycling operations
Redwood Materials, the electric vehicle battery recycling venture founded by the former chief technologist at Tesla, has secured a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration in what clearly is a major win for the nascent operation. The loan originates from the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology...
US News and World Report
U.S. Set to Loan Redwood Materials $2 Billion for EV Materials Plant
(Reuters) -The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that, if finalized, the loan will help the...
PV Tech
Meyer Burger inks supply deal with NorSun for European-made wafers
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has signed a supply agreement for silicon wafers with Norwegian solar energy company NorSun. The deal will allow Meyer Burger to increase its share of European-sourced wafers, strengthening “the resilience of its supply chains” as it aims to expand its solar cell and module production to 3GW of annual capacity by 2024.
