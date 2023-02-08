Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Tyson Acuff have strong showing for EMU basketball in high-scoring game
Tyson Acuff joined Emoni Bates with another impressive scoring performance on Tuesday night. Acuff scored a career-high 35 points on 12-for-16 shooting, while Bates added 27 on 8-of-17 shooting in a 102-97 loss to Buffalo. With his 35-point performance, Acuff joined Bates as the second Eagles player to surpass 30...
WILX-TV
February 6, 2023: MHSAA Basketball Highlights
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two stops on the boys basketball trail, including out to Laingsburg, where the Wolfpack looked to stay unbeaten. Lansing Catholic also visited Haslett. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
HometownLife.com
Canton football has hired a new coach. Where he's from will surprise you.
Don't even bother asking Casey Bess. Not even the new Canton football coach knows the answer yet. "That's the million dollar question everyone has been asking me," said Bess, who was hired Feb. 3 to replace Andy LaFata as the Chiefs' next head coach. Obviously, if you're familiar with the...
MLive.com
Here are scores from Jackson-area games for Tuesday, February 7
JACKSON -- Here are the scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Tuesday, February 7. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
12 Celebrities With Ties to Lansing, Michigan
Lansing is the home to many things. It's the State Capital. Michigan State is located about 2 miles east of downtown Lansing and we bleed green and white. Lansing is also the home to many celebrities that we've grown to know and love. Some celebrities were born and raised here,...
WILX-TV
15-year-old Mason racing driver set to start the season off strong in F4 U.S. Championship
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Wisniewski, 15, is ready to take on the competition as the F4 U.S. Championship powered by Honda kicks off its season at Nola Motorsports Park. “I am thrilled to be starting the season off at Nola Motorsports Park,” said Wisniewski. “I have been preparing all off-season, and I am confident that I have what it takes to compete at the highest level. I am grateful to RE/MAX Commercial Group and Southside Auto Sales for giving me this opportunity and to my team Jay Howard Driver Development for their support.”
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
Look Inside This Abandoned School In Pleasent Lake
It's probably not a place all of us wanted to be while we were growing up. But what about as an adult, and abandoned?. There are tons of old schools and schoolhouses spread all throughout Michigan that sit empty and in wrecks. This school just happens to be one of them.
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
Powerball results for 02/06/23; 1 winner of $754 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – A player in Washington was the lone winner of the $754 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Monday, Feb. 6. That jackpot is the fifth largest in the game’s history and ninth largest in U.S. history. The drawing on Wednesday, Feb. 8 will...
WILX-TV
$16M investment to build Blue Arc all-electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shyft Group announced on Tuesday plans to continue investing in and expanding the company’s facilities in Charlotte. The company will invest approximately $16 million for expansion and improvements in facilities and new equipment related to the production of electric vehicles (EV). The production of commercial electric vehicles for its Blue Arc™ EV Solutions brand, launched last year.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Morning Sun
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
