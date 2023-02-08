ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Michigan star’s legendary guarantee

Michigan star running back Blake Corum, who suffered a leg injury before the team’s annual game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, returned to the program with the intent of winning a national championship. Corum, who would have been selected somewhere in the first three rounds of the draft, made the decision instead to return to Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Michigan star’s legendary guarantee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Former Michigan basketball, Flint Northern star Demetrius Calip dies at age 53

Former Michigan basketball guard Demetrius Calip, who played a role on the 1989 national championship team, has died, the program confirmed on Monday. He was 53 years old. The former Flint Northern star played four seasons at U-M, starring as a senior when he averaged a team-leading 20.5 points per game. Calip scored 28 in his final college game, a loss to Colorado in the 1991 NIT. He played just seven games in the 1991-92 season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

February 6, 2023: MHSAA Basketball Highlights

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two stops on the boys basketball trail, including out to Laingsburg, where the Wolfpack looked to stay unbeaten. Lansing Catholic also visited Haslett. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

12 Celebrities With Ties to Lansing, Michigan

Lansing is the home to many things. It's the State Capital. Michigan State is located about 2 miles east of downtown Lansing and we bleed green and white. Lansing is also the home to many celebrities that we've grown to know and love. Some celebrities were born and raised here,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

15-year-old Mason racing driver set to start the season off strong in F4 U.S. Championship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eric Wisniewski, 15, is ready to take on the competition as the F4 U.S. Championship powered by Honda kicks off its season at Nola Motorsports Park. “I am thrilled to be starting the season off at Nola Motorsports Park,” said Wisniewski. “I have been preparing all off-season, and I am confident that I have what it takes to compete at the highest level. I am grateful to RE/MAX Commercial Group and Southside Auto Sales for giving me this opportunity and to my team Jay Howard Driver Development for their support.”
LANSING, MI
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Michigan Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

The south is known for its BBQ which is so good it’s attempted all over the world, but only some places outside the south can live up to its standard. There are a few hidden gems in the Great Lake State that will make any southerner feel at home and this is one of them. Arguably the best barbeque you’ll find in the Mitten State is this unassuming spot in Jackson, Michigan.
JACKSON, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Under Democratic rule, Lansing is headed back in time

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her State of the State address of a couple weeks ago that she aims to “move Michigan forward.” Her policy priorities and those of her political allies, however, would take Michigan back in time. Most of the ideas coming out of the new Democratic-controlled Legislature simply reverse changes Republicans made when they were the majority.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

$16M investment to build Blue Arc all-electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shyft Group announced on Tuesday plans to continue investing in and expanding the company’s facilities in Charlotte. The company will invest approximately $16 million for expansion and improvements in facilities and new equipment related to the production of electric vehicles (EV). The production of commercial electric vehicles for its Blue Arc™ EV Solutions brand, launched last year.
CHARLOTTE, MI
US 103.1

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

3 local dairy farms earn national honors

Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
BLANCHARD, MI

