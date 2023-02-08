Read full article on original website
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Europe Plans To Replace Natural Gas With Geothermal Power Station
Geothermal energy has a rich history in Europe, with Iceland, France, and Hungary being at the forefront of its use. However, in recent years, more countries have begun to invest in geothermal energy due to its attractive features - it is 100% renewable, abundant, and reliable. Additionally, the need to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas has increased interest in geothermal energy.
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
Mobility study cites roadblocks for U.S. electric vehicles, sustainable aviation
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb 7 (Reuters) - Automakers may not be able to build as many electric vehicles as they would like — and consumer demand for those EVs may not materialize as quickly as anticipated — if government and industry do not address and resolve a convergence of issues, a new study released on Tuesday said.
CNBC
Redwood Materials scores a new $2 billion loan to build out battery recycling facility in Nevada
The Department of Energy has committed $2 billion in a new, conditional loan to help Redwood Materials build out its battery recycling campus in Nevada. Redwood Materials, founded by ex-Tesla CTO JB Straubel in 2017, takes end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and scrap from car factories, and turns it into raw materials and components to make new battery cells.
Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
China: New hypersonic generator 'capable' of powering future weapons
A team of researchers from Beijing has created a generator "capable" of converting hot gas at hypersonic speeds into a powerful electric current. The electricity generated can be used to power military lasers, microwave weapons, rail guns, and other pulsed energy weapons, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Thursday.
Aviation International News
Daher To Buy French Aero Manufacturing Services Firm
Daher has signed an agreement to acquire France-headquartered aerospace manufacturing services company Assistance Aéronautique et Aérospatiale (AAA). This deal was announced today alongside the unveiling of Daher’s “Take off 2027” strategic plan, under which it plans to become a “large, profitable international company” in four complementary businesses: aircraft production, manufacturing, manufacturing services, and logistics. Subject to approvals, the acquisition is expected to be completed in May.
techxplore.com
Blending hydrogen with natural gas could help fuel energy transition
Burning a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to heat our homes could save as much as 5% on carbon emissions without changing existing infrastructure, says a University of Alberta expert in hydrogen energy. The blended fuel, called hythane, could also be a major step forward in the transition to...
maritime-executive.com
First Inline Shaft Generator Retrofit Done by Wärtsilä and Berge Bulk
Ship operators are increasingly looking for new means of improving the operating efficiency for in-service vessels as new regulations such as the IMO’s EEXI and CII going into effect and the EU’s carbon emission fees loom over the industry. In a first for the maritime industry, Wartsila reports it has been able to successfully retrofit an energy-saving inline generator system to a six-year-old bulk carrier in an effort that is expected to will improve the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) while reducing overall carbon footprint.
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
ship-technology.com
DP World container volumes grow 1.4% in 2022
The flagship Jebel Ali port handled 14 million TEUs last year, up 1.7% from 2021. Dubai-based ports operator DP World processed 79 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across its global container terminals portfolio in the full year ended 31 December 2022. The operator handled 19.5 million TEUs in Q4 2022, a...
Rock That Generates Electricity Discovered in Africa
Viral videos that have gone viral on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok purport to demonstrate a new mineral that holds a charge, with users proving by rubbing them together and causing sparks, as well as connecting them with wires that appear to power an LED. The rocks were allegedly discovered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and have sparked much curiosity due to the fact that such rock will likely transform batteries and power storage forever.
ship-technology.com
Call for ‘data democratisation’ to improve maritime sustainability
Using data collection and reporting obligations for collaboration could reduce shipping’s environmental impact. French digitalisation firm Opsealog has published a white paper calling for greater data sharing across supply chains to help achieve shipping’s decarbonisation and sustainability ambitions. The paper, named ‘Harnessing Technology for Ship Environmental Compliance’, calls...
ship-technology.com
Anemoi gets Liberian Registry’s AiP for rotor sails
The sails have three deployment options, namely fixed, folding or on rails. Anemoi Marine Technologies has received approval in principle (AiP) from the Liberian Registry for its rotor sail systems. The company’s rotor sails come with three deployment options, namely fixed to the deck, folding type, or on rails that...
ship-technology.com
Mammoet partners with P&O Maritime Logistics to transport luxury villas
P&O Maritime Logistics, a leading provider of critical logistics and marine solutions, will use its versatile Multi Carrying Vessel (MCV) fleet to transport off-site manufactured pre-finished volumetric hotel villas to the Sheybarah Island Resort on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Coast. P&O Maritime Logistics has signed a new contract with...
marinelink.com
HLP Brings "Fresh Approach" to Offshore Wind Farm Logistics. Funding Secured for Engineering Work
Heavy Lift Projects Ltd (HLP), a provider of offshore wind farm logistics, said Tuesday it had completed a funding round with private investors and opened its first office in Edinburgh. The company said that Capercaillie (Investments) Ltd and Giles W Pritchard-Gordon & Co Ltd have committed a "multi-million-pound" investment, which...
ship-technology.com
Coin ceremony held for MSC’s €500m cruise ship Explora II
Expected to be delivered in August 2024, Explora II is the second of six ships for MSC’s Explora Journeys cruise division. Shipbuilding company Fincantieri is carrying out the construction of a luxury ship called Explora II for MSC Group in Genoa, Italy. Explora II is the second of six...
ien.com
ZeroAvia Advances Plans for Hydrogen-Electric Flights by 2025
ZeroAvia today announced signing a collaboration agreement with Shell, Rotterdam The Hague Airport and Rotterdam the Hague Innovation Airport. The parties will develop a concept of operations for hydrogen in airports and demonstration flights to European destinations by the end of 2024, gearing up for commercial passenger flights by 2025.
maritime-executive.com
Seaports Are the Key to Making Green Hydrogen Cost Competitive
As the world strives for a net zero emissions future by 2050, hydrogen has attracted considerable attention in the decarbonization debate. In Europe in particular, hydrogen is receiving strong political and regulatory support. The European Union is leading in the new momentum, launching a separate hydrogen strategy in 2020. The...
