Milton, MA

Milton 2023 Election update: Davis pulls papers for Planning board; new candidates for Cemetery Trustee, Park Commissioner – 2/6/23

 1 day ago
Harvard Crimson

Demanding Answers for Sayed Faisal’s Killing by Police, Protesters Again Disrupt Cambridge City Council

Protesters interrupted Monday's Cambridge City Council meeting to demand accountability for the killing of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge police officer. By Julian J. Giordano. Protesters interrupted the Cambridge City Council’s regular meeting at City Hall Monday evening to demand accountability for the Cambridge Police Department officers involved in the police killing of Sayed Faisal last month.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Shore News Network

Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes

Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes Reagan Reese on February 9, 2023 A Massachusetts teachers union is asking the community to help them cover fines for striking and cancelling classes for a week. The Woburn Teachers Association has been charged a total of $250,000 in fines for illegally striking and causing school to be cancelled for a week in February, according to News 7 Boston. The teachers union asked the community to help them cover the cost of the fines through a GoFundMe campaign and a bake sale. “Any help would be immensely The post Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOBURN, MA
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Active member of Massachusetts fire department has died, according to his union

An active member of a Massachusetts fire department has died, according to the union that represents him. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the Active Duty Death of Local 1735 member, ALT Christopher Clark. Chris unfortunately passed due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident this past weekend”, announced the Dedham Fire Department Union.
DEDHAM, MA
miltonscene.com

Latest Milton public meeting podcasts: Warrant Committee – Jan. 31, 2023

Latest Milton public meeting podcasts: Warrant Committee – Jan. 31, 2023. A selection of Milton Massachusetts public meetings is now available to listen to as podcasts on the most popular listening platforms from audio recorded by Milton Access TV (distributed independently of MATV). Follow on Apple podcasts. Follow on...
MILTON, MA
whdh.com

Voter Intent Debated As Everett Casino Presses Expansion

Lawyers for Encore Boston Harbor and the city of Everett pressed Wednesday to convince regulators that the casino does not need additional approval from city voters to expand its gambling operation to a development it plans to build across the street. The Gaming Commission wrestled with the “conundrum” at length...
EVERETT, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Michelle Wu is ready to remake the system for remaking Boston

LOOKED AT ONE WAY, Michelle Wu concedes, it’s pretty eye-glazing stuff. “I bet if you ask most residents around the city, what are you worried about most, I don’t know if you’d find anyone who would say it’s the zoning code,” she said on this week’s episode of The Codcast.
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

Mayor Wu and Fire Commissioner Burke break ground on Engine 17 in Dorchester

New firehouse prioritizes firefighter workplace safety; design will complement the neighborhood. BOSTON – Monday, February 6, 2023 – Today Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, Public Facilities Department officials, firefighters, and community members broke ground on the future East Street site of Engine 17 in Dorchester. The new Engine 17 firehouse, located on historic Meeting House Hill, will be more energy efficient and better protect firefighters from workplace health hazards. The existing Engine 17, located next to the new site, originally opened in 1928. The City has allocated about $30 million toward the design and construction of the new fire station and public art to be displayed in the new building.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette

Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
NEWTON, MA

