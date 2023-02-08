Milton 2023 Election update: Davis pulls papers for Planning board; new candidates for Cemetery Trustee, Park Commissioner – 2/6/23

Read full article on original website
BC Heights
Newton Zoning and Planning Committee Approves Public Hearing of Permanent Outdoor Dining Proposal
A public hearing at which Newton residents can submit comments about a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning ordinances that would make seasonal outdoor dining permanent within the city will take place on Feb. 13, Newton’s Zoning and Planning Committee said at a meeting on Monday night. The...
Harvard Crimson
Demanding Answers for Sayed Faisal’s Killing by Police, Protesters Again Disrupt Cambridge City Council
Protesters interrupted Monday's Cambridge City Council meeting to demand accountability for the killing of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge police officer. By Julian J. Giordano. Protesters interrupted the Cambridge City Council’s regular meeting at City Hall Monday evening to demand accountability for the Cambridge Police Department officers involved in the police killing of Sayed Faisal last month.
Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes
Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes Reagan Reese on February 9, 2023 A Massachusetts teachers union is asking the community to help them cover fines for striking and cancelling classes for a week. The Woburn Teachers Association has been charged a total of $250,000 in fines for illegally striking and causing school to be cancelled for a week in February, according to News 7 Boston. The teachers union asked the community to help them cover the cost of the fines through a GoFundMe campaign and a bake sale. “Any help would be immensely The post Teachers Union Asks Community To Help Pay For Strike Fines After Cancelling Classes appeared first on Shore News Network.
Residents Tells Developers Keep Nobscot ‘Rural’; ‘We Don’t Need Restaurants or Retail’
FRAMINGHAM – More than 125 individuals attended a meeting last night, hosted by J&Co, and told them don’t mess with Nobscot. Almost everyone who spoke at the meeting, said they wanted the land in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham not to be re-zoned. Many said...
universalhub.com
Board approves six-unit residential building on Fuller Street in Dorchester after slashing the number of parking spaces
The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved a six-unit residential building at 60 Fuller St. in Dorchester, but on the condition the owners only put down enough asphalt for six parking spaces, rather than the twelve they proposed. Board members agreed with the Boston Transportation Department that residences just a...
Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force
BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy Public Buildings Department falling down on taking care of falling bricks at Quincy police headquarters
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The Koch Machine falling down on the job is nothing new to the ever-growing legions of lloyal Quincy Quarry News reader.
fallriverreporter.com
Active member of Massachusetts fire department has died, according to his union
An active member of a Massachusetts fire department has died, according to the union that represents him. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the Active Duty Death of Local 1735 member, ALT Christopher Clark. Chris unfortunately passed due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident this past weekend”, announced the Dedham Fire Department Union.
Tewksbury teacher claims retaliation from School Committee member after hazing complaint
A teacher in Tewksbury claims the the town’s School Committee vice chairman retaliated against him after he submitted a complaint about potential hazing on the Tewksbury Memorial High School hockey team. The Tewksbury Teachers Association said in a press release Wednesday it plans to demonstrate at the School Committee’s...
miltonscene.com
Latest Milton public meeting podcasts: Warrant Committee – Jan. 31, 2023
Latest Milton public meeting podcasts: Warrant Committee – Jan. 31, 2023. A selection of Milton Massachusetts public meetings is now available to listen to as podcasts on the most popular listening platforms from audio recorded by Milton Access TV (distributed independently of MATV). Follow on Apple podcasts. Follow on...
Harvard Crimson
More Than 100 Call for Harvard Kennedy School Dean to Resign After Decision to Oust Joan Donovan
More than 100 are demanding Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas W. Elmendorf's resignation after The Crimson reported he is forcing out online misinformation expert Joan M. Donovan from the Shorenstein Center. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. More than 100 people signed a petition calling on Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas...
whdh.com
Voter Intent Debated As Everett Casino Presses Expansion
Lawyers for Encore Boston Harbor and the city of Everett pressed Wednesday to convince regulators that the casino does not need additional approval from city voters to expand its gambling operation to a development it plans to build across the street. The Gaming Commission wrestled with the “conundrum” at length...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Michelle Wu is ready to remake the system for remaking Boston
LOOKED AT ONE WAY, Michelle Wu concedes, it’s pretty eye-glazing stuff. “I bet if you ask most residents around the city, what are you worried about most, I don’t know if you’d find anyone who would say it’s the zoning code,” she said on this week’s episode of The Codcast.
caughtindot.com
Mayor Wu and Fire Commissioner Burke break ground on Engine 17 in Dorchester
New firehouse prioritizes firefighter workplace safety; design will complement the neighborhood. BOSTON – Monday, February 6, 2023 – Today Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, Public Facilities Department officials, firefighters, and community members broke ground on the future East Street site of Engine 17 in Dorchester. The new Engine 17 firehouse, located on historic Meeting House Hill, will be more energy efficient and better protect firefighters from workplace health hazards. The existing Engine 17, located next to the new site, originally opened in 1928. The City has allocated about $30 million toward the design and construction of the new fire station and public art to be displayed in the new building.
Tewksbury teachers hold meeting after HS coach retaliated for voicing hazing concerns
Coach Molloy voiced concerns to school administrators about the potential hazing “tradition” among the hockey team where players received team mohawks. He specifically asked for confidentiality in his email, according to school officials.
Duxbury case: 5 things we learned from Lindsay Clancy’s arraignment
Clancy reportedly told her husband she heard a voice telling her to kill her kids and herself, according to prosecutors. After leaving home to run an errand and pick up dinner on Jan. 24, Patrick Clancy returned to deafening silence. In the brief time that he was gone, prosecutors say...
Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant sold to owners of Newton luncheonette
Longtime and beloved Newton business Cabot’s Ice Cream & Restaurant is being sold to new ownership after being run by the same family for more than 50 years. The Charles River Regional Chamber announced on Thursday the small business’ owner, Joe Prestejohn, is set to retire at age 65 and has chosen to sell Cabot’s to the owners of the retro-themed Johnny’s Luncheonette in Newton Centre, Kevin and Karen “Kay” Masterson.
Lindsay Clancy ordered to remain at hospital as new details emerge of alleged Duxbury killings
UPDATE: Lawyer: Lindsay Clancy told husband she killed children after she ‘heard a man’s voice’. A judge ruled Tuesday afternoon that a Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three young children can remain at her current hospital, rejecting a request from prosecutors to transfer the woman to a state facility and order her held without bail.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
