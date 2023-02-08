Meme ETF: Top 3 Stocks To Buy And Ride The Meme Wave

Roundhill’s Meme ETF has had an excellent start to 2023. We look at the top 3 stock holdings in the fund today and debate whether they could see further upside from here.

The meme trade seems to be back on. Roundhill’s Meme ETF ( MEME ) has already surged 33% in 2023 so far, after a pitiful year of performance in 2022.

) has already surged 33% in 2023 so far, after a pitiful year of performance in 2022. Today, we review the fund’s top three holdings: Peloton, SoFi, and AMC. Could they continue to benefit from the current trends and climb even further?

Meme ETF: Rallying in 2023

Let me be clear: owning MEME, an ETF that invests in the top 25 “viral” stocks of the moment, is not for the faint-hearted. Since its late 2021 inception, the Meme ETF has produced intense annualized volatility of 50% – that is, the fund is more than twice as jittery as the S&P 500.

But volatility can work both ways. When the market environment is favorable, being long risk can be rewarding. This is why MEME investors have been able to celebrate YTD returns of 33% so far in 2023, more than double the gains of the Nasdaq 100.

MEME is a diversified bucket of “meme stocks”, but one can also pick and choose which individual names to own. Below are the top three holdings that the Meme ETF managers hope will perform well in the next days and weeks.

Peloton: Can It Pick Up The Pace?

Peloton Andrew Valdivia, Unsplash

Peloton stock ( PTON ) - Get Free Report has gone through the wringer. Shares were once valued at over $160 apiece. Today, they are worth 90% less, as the pandemic fizzled and nearly killed the popular stay-at-home fitness habits of the early 2020s.

With a new CEO in place and a turnaround plan under execution, some bet that Peloton can survive and even thrive with a new business model. As a result, PTON stock has already doubled in value in a matter of five weeks: from $8 to start the year to nearly $16 now.

SoFi: Beyond Meme

SoFi USA Today Sports

SoFi stock ( SOFI ) - Get Free Report is another rollercoaster-riding name. Exactly two years ago, shares of the San Francisco-based fintech traded at over $25. Today, the stock is worth just north of $7, about 75% discounted relative to peak levels.

While many meme stocks receive criticism from analysts and value investors for wobbly business fundamentals, SoFi may be an exception. According to TipRanks , the stock is considered a “moderate buy” with a small average upside potential of 3%.

The company is still not expected to turn a net profit until after 2024. However, SoFi has managed to grow its top line aggressively: by a dizzying 55% last year and by a projected 28% in 2023, according to Yahoo Finance .

AMC: It Could Be The Year Of The Apes

AMC Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock

The third largest holding in the Meme ETF is perhaps the most popular name among retail investors: AMC stock ( AMC ) - Get Free Report .

The last time that we reported on shares of the movie theater company was a mere 36 hours ago when AMC was up 62% YTD. Since then, the stock lost steam and dipped over 10%, reminding investors that the share price can be extremely volatile.

That said, 2023 could still be the year of the apes. The naked short-selling debate has gained quite a bit of attention lately, at the same time that the short interest in AMC reached a 52-week high. An imminent short squeeze is a possibility, even if it is not a guarantee.

