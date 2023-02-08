ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MemeStockMaven

Meme ETF: Top 3 Stocks To Buy And Ride The Meme Wave

By Daniel Martins
MemeStockMaven
MemeStockMaven
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUU3z_0kgFllSm00

Roundhill’s Meme ETF has had an excellent start to 2023. We look at the top 3 stock holdings in the fund today and debate whether they could see further upside from here.

  • The meme trade seems to be back on. Roundhill’s Meme ETF ( MEME ) has already surged 33% in 2023 so far, after a pitiful year of performance in 2022.
  • Today, we review the fund’s top three holdings: Peloton, SoFi, and AMC. Could they continue to benefit from the current trends and climb even further?

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: AMC Stock Is On Fire: Could 2023 Be The Year Of The Apes? )

Meme ETF: Rallying in 2023

Let me be clear: owning MEME, an ETF that invests in the top 25 “viral” stocks of the moment, is not for the faint-hearted. Since its late 2021 inception, the Meme ETF has produced intense annualized volatility of 50% – that is, the fund is more than twice as jittery as the S&P 500.

But volatility can work both ways. When the market environment is favorable, being long risk can be rewarding. This is why MEME investors have been able to celebrate YTD returns of 33% so far in 2023, more than double the gains of the Nasdaq 100.

MEME is a diversified bucket of “meme stocks”, but one can also pick and choose which individual names to own. Below are the top three holdings that the Meme ETF managers hope will perform well in the next days and weeks.

Peloton: Can It Pick Up The Pace?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpaqO_0kgFllSm00
Peloton

Andrew Valdivia, Unsplash

Peloton stock ( PTON ) - Get Free Report has gone through the wringer. Shares were once valued at over $160 apiece. Today, they are worth 90% less, as the pandemic fizzled and nearly killed the popular stay-at-home fitness habits of the early 2020s.

With a new CEO in place and a turnaround plan under execution, some bet that Peloton can survive and even thrive with a new business model. As a result, PTON stock has already doubled in value in a matter of five weeks: from $8 to start the year to nearly $16 now.

SoFi: Beyond Meme

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrvSc_0kgFllSm00
SoFi

USA Today Sports

SoFi stock ( SOFI ) - Get Free Report is another rollercoaster-riding name. Exactly two years ago, shares of the San Francisco-based fintech traded at over $25. Today, the stock is worth just north of $7, about 75% discounted relative to peak levels.

While many meme stocks receive criticism from analysts and value investors for wobbly business fundamentals, SoFi may be an exception. According to TipRanks , the stock is considered a “moderate buy” with a small average upside potential of 3%.

The company is still not expected to turn a net profit until after 2024. However, SoFi has managed to grow its top line aggressively: by a dizzying 55% last year and by a projected 28% in 2023, according to Yahoo Finance .

AMC: It Could Be The Year Of The Apes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rg1LL_0kgFllSm00
AMC

Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock

The third largest holding in the Meme ETF is perhaps the most popular name among retail investors: AMC stock ( AMC ) - Get Free Report .

The last time that we reported on shares of the movie theater company was a mere 36 hours ago when AMC was up 62% YTD. Since then, the stock lost steam and dipped over 10%, reminding investors that the share price can be extremely volatile.

That said, 2023 could still be the year of the apes. The naked short-selling debate has gained quite a bit of attention lately, at the same time that the short interest in AMC reached a 52-week high. An imminent short squeeze is a possibility, even if it is not a guarantee.

Ask Twitter

Which pair of viral or meme stocks (i.e., those among the 25 holdings in the Meme ETF) would you be willing to buy today and hold through the end of the year?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement

With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

2 Soaring Stocks to Buy in 2023

Netflix has doubled off its 52-week low, and new opportunities could lead the stock even higher. Another star is Ulta Beauty, which the market continues to undervalue despite its large base of loyal customers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy In 2023 That Could Double Your Money

Lower consumer spending may affect growth stocks in the short term, but there are strong businesses that can outlast these headwinds. Airbnb is forging its own path in a competitive industry. Figs is building a profitable business that serves a tremendous, ongoing need. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Have Already Doubled in 2023

Shares of Redfin, Coinbase, and AppHarvest are up between 102% and 269% so far in 2023. All three stocks fell sharply in 2022, and all three businesses face serious challenges despite the big bounce this year. There are signs of life in the real estate and crypto markets for Redfin...
binbits.com

Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)

Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

Strong earnings and a positive free-cash-flow outlook make AT&T a compelling opportunity. Aside from the hedging value that precious metals provide, Barrick Gold is among the best operators in this sector. Regional banks have been pushed to the wayside, but NYCB stock is worth a look at these levels. You’re...
MemeStockMaven

MemeStockMaven

New York, NY
431
Followers
611
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on your favorite meme stocks

 https://www.thestreet.com/memestocks

Comments / 0

Community Policy