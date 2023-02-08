ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacant Dayton home considered total loss after fire

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8bHM_0kgFlg3900

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vacant Dayton home went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, neighbors called in a fire around 2 a.m. at 312 N. Williams St. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Dayton fire crews on the scene reported the fire was fully involved upon arrival. Crews had to take a defensive attack and make sure the fire did not spread to surrounding structures.

The fire was under control around 2:45 a.m., but the vacant home is said to be a total loss.

There is no information on what started the fire at this time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYNSt_0kgFlg3900
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCoOg_0kgFlg3900
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfNJM_0kgFlg3900
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQVMv_0kgFlg3900
    (WDTN Photo/Joe Gurnig)
Dayton PD faces pushback while awaiting FUSUS tech approval

“It starts with kind of the basic question. Why do you want this network and upon what independent sources makes you think that this will actually advance the call you're doing it? I noticed that in some of their reports that they have released, that they have advanced on this hearing, they quote positive outcomes using these, but they're basically being taken from the website of the company that selling them. Chances are, those 'incidents' are going to be occurring in your black and brown communities and poor neighborhoods in Dayton,” Chad Marlow, ACLU Senior Policy Council, said.
DAYTON, OH
