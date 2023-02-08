Read full article on original website
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
CBS Sports
Watch Florida State vs. Syracuse: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Syracuse 14-10; Florida State 8-16 An ACC battle is on tap between the Syracuse Orange and the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with FSU winning the first 76-71 and 'Cuse taking the second 96-57.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz’s dilemma
Judah Mintz has a decision to make. Not anytime soon, but it’s the elephant in the room that Syracuse Orange fans would like him to make sooner rather than later. It’s no secret that Mintz has exceptional talent that is attractive at the next level. He’s got a natural skillset that is very hard to teach. But his game and playstyle comes with red flags and drawbacks that may sway NBA teams away from the guard.
Orange Weekly: Syracuse basketball gets a break, a busy SU lacrosse weekend ahead (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Jim Boeheim and the Syracuse University men’s basketball team get a little break following a 76-67 win over Florida State on Wednesday night. The timing on that pause comes at a good time. It’s been a bit of a week for Boeheim full of apologies, clarifications and conversations with his boss.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Florida State
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 76-67 victory at Florida State on Wednesday night at the Donald Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst ranks contenders for 4-star, puts SU at No. 1
Syracuse basketball four-star priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr., one of the leading scorers nationwide during the 2022-23 season, is scheduled to begin post-season play for his Los Angeles high school on Friday night. The 6-foot-8 Adams, one of the hottest prospects across the country regardless of class designation, recently...
Boeheim doesn’t have to be perfect, just better (Editorial Board Opinion)
After a few days of getting pummeled by fans, alumni and media, it seems Jim Boeheim has seen the light. The head coach of Syracuse University men’s basketball showed a bit of humility and self-awareness Wednesday night in addressing his tone-deaf comments to Pete Thamel of ESPN about the proliferation of name, image and likeness deals for players.
Fans react to Jim Boeheim comments: ‘If you want an angel, go to church’ (Your Letters)
There are a few things Boeheim can’t do ... Regarding Jim Boeheim’s statement, “I can do whatever I want” (”Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s ‘probably’ returning for 2023-24 season,” Feb. 4, 2023). Except:. 1. Make defensive adjustments. 2. Treat local journalists...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Orange makes final list cut for 4-star City Rocks wing
Fast-rising 2024 four-star wing Damarius Owens, a native of Rochester, N.Y., has disclosed a top three that includes Syracuse basketball and plans to make a college decision this month, according to a media report. As first reported by On3 national analyst Joe Tipton, the three finalists for the 6-foot-7 guard/forward...
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 66: Boston College Hates SU, Jim Boeheim Comments & Lax Talk
Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 66, presented by Bet Online and Hofmann Sausage Company, is out! Mike McAllister, Josh Crawford, Emily Shiroff and Sammy St. Jean discuss Syracuse men's and women's basketball's wins over Boston College, Jim Boeheim's comments to ESPN regarding retirement and NIL, ...
Syracuse Basketball: Jim Boeheim is in the news for all the wrong reasons
I’d like to stress two things at the onset here in my column about Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim. Number one, I’m a proud SU alumnus and a passionate fan of the Orange hoops program. I love Coach Boeheim. I really do. If he comes back for another season, or two or three, I’m good with it, despite the team’s decline in recent years (at least as far as regular-season performances are concerned).
Jim Boeheim clarifies comments on his job status: ‘It’s 100 percent up to the university’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― On Monday, Jim Boeheim clarified remarks he made in an interview with ESPN regarding other ACC schools buying players and putting together teams using NIL money and the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Boeheim appeared on his regular weekly spot on Syracuse radio station TK-99 and clarified...
cnycentral.com
Jim Boeheim walks back 'I can do whatever I want' comment in new statement
Syracuse, N.Y. — SU Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim released a statement on Twitter late Monday night, seemingly walking back comments he made in an interview with ESPN regarding his future with the school and team. In the interview posted Saturday, Boeheim said he would probably return for another...
West Genesee all-state football player announces Division I commitment
West Genesee’s senior quarterback and defensive back Vincent Firenze has made his college decision. The All-CNY and all-state defensive back announced his commitment to Dayton University via his Twitter account.
Ex-Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White making seven figures at Nebraska
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly two months to the day from when news broke Tony White was leaving Syracuse football, his annual compensation as Nebraska’s new defensive coordinator was revealed. White will make $1 million annually and be the second-highest paid assistant on head coach Matt Rhule’s staff, according...
Damarius Owens Includes Syracuse in Final Three Schools
Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens has trimmed his list to three schools, according to a report from On3. Owens, a 6-8 forward who plays at Western Reserve Academy in Ohio but is a Rochester (NY) native, is down to Marquette, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. He is also expected to make a final ...
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ returns to the airwaves on The Beat
The time is just right for the return of Jus Mic. Jus Mic begins a new radio show on 96.5 / 100.3 The Beat (WMVN-FM) in Syracuse starting Monday, Feb. 6. He’ll host the afternoon drive weekdays from 3-7 p.m. on the rhythmic contemporary hit radio (CHR) station. “We...
Longtime CNY football coach, who won four Section III titles, dies at age 91
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The players, opponents and strategies all changed throughout the years, but the pregame speeches of New Hartford football coach Don Edick always contained at least one constant. Before sending his Spartans onto the field, Edick would implore his Spartans to “go out there and kick some behind.”...
Clinton sophomore scores double OT goal in final seconds of girls hockey sectional final (86 photos)
Nedrow, N.Y. — The last time Skaneateles girls hockey took down Section III rival Clinton was in last year’s championship game. The Lakers earned that victory before winning the 2022 state regional championship.
Section III playoff volleyball roundup: Manlius Pebble Hill blanks DeRuyter in Class D opening round
The seventh-seeded Manlius Pebble Hill girls volleyball squad blanked 10th-seeded DeRuyter, 3-0, in the opening round of the Class D tournament on Thursday.
West Genesee’s girls basketball coach resigns with week left in season
West Genesee girls basketball coach Scott Duda on Saturday told his team he would not be finishing the season as their leader. The first-year head coach resigned from his position on Monday, athletic director Michael Burns said Thursday afternoon.
