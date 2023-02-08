Read full article on original website
Netflix Games announces two hot indie titles are coming soon
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. From indie smash hits like Into The Breach to the narrative masterpiece of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, Netflix Games has come a long way since its inauspicious start. Today, two new games have been announced for the platform, coming later this year to mobile from publisher Rogue Games.
Best Vampire Survivors secrets and unlocks
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to unlockable content, secret codes, and easter eggs, few games do it better than the retro-inspired roguelite Vampire Survivors, a perfect Android game to play on your favorite Android gaming phone. When you first start the game, only one stage, two items, four characters, and seven weapons are available out of a possible 13, 17, 41, and 32, respectively. That's a lot to unlock, and there's likely more content on the way. Fortunately, you don't have to unlock it alone; you've got AP here to help by uncovering the game's best secrets. Let's dig in!
Best Lego games on Android in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to fun, casual gaming that you can pick up and put down without fear of forgetting the story or how to play, there's not much that can beat a Lego game. In addition to the tie-in titles that mash-up Lego with popular franchises, there are also a number of mobile Lego games that stand on their own, some for better, some for worse. If you don't feel like digging through the Lego catalog on the Play Store to find the best Android games out there, don't worry, AP's got you covered. And if you need a new phone to play all these games, we've also got you covered for that.
Endling - Extinction is Forever explores the fate of an adorable fox family in a crumbling world
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Endling - Extinction is Forever is a narrative survival game where you'll play as a mother fox, and it's out now on Android. This eco-conscious adventure will have you explore an environment ravaged by humans while attempting to protect your cubs. It's a short but stunning game that's well worth a look.
Daily Dadish adds a splash of Wordle fun to the popular platformer series
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Dadish series is well known for its minimalistic but fantastic platformer games, and the latest, Daily Dadish, adds a splash of Wordle fun to the mix. While the basic Dadish concept remains the same, Daily Dadish splits the platforming experience into 365 levels, each available for just one day.
YouTube Music vs. Apple Music: Which music streaming service is better?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Gone are the days when we used to transfer and listen to songs offline on our phones. These days, users prefer a dedicated music streaming service to enjoy millions of tracks at their fingertips. The streaming war is heating up among Spotify, Amazon, Apple, and Google. Apple and Google are aggressively pushing Apple Music and YouTube Music with several plans and service bundles. But which one is better?
Android 14 DP1 moves Guest mode phone controls to a more obvious place
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android 14 Developer Preview 1 doesn’t have too many user-facing changes — those are more likely to come with the first or second beta. While avid tinkerers and leakers are discovering more and more hidden features within the Android 14 developer preview, there are a handful of changes that are already visible when you install the pre-release software on your phone. Among them is a small tweak to the multiple users settings.
Redmagic 8 Pro review: Perfect performance, phenomenal price
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Nubia’s Redmagic brand has been trundling along for years, releasing budget gaming phones with killer hardware. Last year’s Redmagic 7 is a great device if you value performance over all else, but buggy software means it’s a challenging recommendation for everyday use. However, Nubia has finally ironed out some (but not all) of the issues, making the Redmagic 8 Pro a much easier device to recommend than its predecessor.
How to watch today's OnePlus 11 launch event live
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 11, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and the OnePlus Keyboard are all official. The OnePlus Cloud 11 event is now over, and...
$150 Google Pixel Buds Pro are back — grab yours before they sell out again
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the best gesture controls on the earbud market, a lightweight design that you'll forget is in your ear, and that iconic Google design, the Pixel Buds Pro are ready to help you tune out the world. Seamless multipoint audio and Fast Pair help it earn its usual price tag, but for $150, these become an absolute steal.
Google Lens extends its superpowered multisearch to users around the world
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Lens has got to be one of the most underrated tools on Android devices, capable of turning your phone's camera into a powerful investigatory tool. Multisearch for Google Lens is arguably the next biggest leap forward, combining image-based search with text prompts to help users find exactly what they're looking for. Following a geographically limited rollout last year, this tool is now deploying worldwide.
Ridley Scott’s new short film shows what the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera can do
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In some ways, Sir Ridley Scott helped inspire the name of our favorite operating system. The director’s 1982 classic, Blade Runner, was based on a Philip K. Dick novel titled Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? and featured Nexus model cyborgs, popularizing words that have since re-entered common vernacular thanks to Google’s mobile OS. So it’s only fitting that Samsung would tap the legendary filmmaker in a project meant to showcase the video capabilities of the new 200MP camera in the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Pick up a $20 Chromecast with Google TV (HD) while it lasts
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) Still have a 1080p set? Want one of the best smart TV experiences around — both intuitive and speedy? The HD version of Google's Chromecast with Google TV is just $20 — you save $10!
7 best places to find free stock photos
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether it's wallpapers for your Android phone or pictures for marketing professionals and new website owners who don't have the time to click great images, stock photo websites contain all kinds of images. However, many stock photos are expensive to license, which could be difficult to deal with if you're just starting as a content creator or establishing a business. There are many alternatives to paid stock photo websites. In this roundup, let's look at some of the best places to find free stock photos.
JK, Twitter isn't killing your favorite Twitter bots after all
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Twitter's course of action has become increasingly difficult to predict, thanks to frequent changes without notice and new features meant to monetize even the most basic of capabilities. This is becoming more apparent as Elon Musk desperately seeks ways to pay his debts incurred as a result of the social media site's acquisition, the most recent of which was the company's decision to end free access to the Twitter API on February 9. This signaled the end of an era for fun and informative automations on the platform, but Musk has walked back on his decision just days before the change is set to take effect.
The Play Store reinstates icon pack apps after suspending them for being 'repetitive'
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Play Store's automated app compliance review regime is weird. It's made some odd, inexplicable calls that have resulted in reputable developers and publishers who thought they've been following the rules all this time getting their sales suspended. As they shuffle code around to get around the roadblock and file appeals, they may end up going weeks, if not months without vital revenue. Now, we can add another dispute to the pile — this one involving the designer of some beloved icon packs.
Kobo Clara 2E review: Affordable and functional e-reader with a few quirks
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you think of the top e-readers on the market, Kobo often comes up as a company known for selling e-readers and e-books through Rakuten. Released in 2018, the Kobo Clara HD is one of its most popular compact e-readers. The Kobo Clara 2E, the successor to this lightweight e-reader, was introduced in September 2022. While the follow-up offers plenty of similarities, many people will appreciate a few welcome changes.
Google Pixel Watch is back to its best price for Valentine's Day
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Pixel Watch is a gadget we've waited a long time to get, and now that it's finally here, we're still in love with it. At $300, this is the best price we've seen for this device at a retailer, so we're pretty excited to see it discounted again.
