Broadalbin, NY

PHOTOS: Broadalbin Baptist Church struck by lightning

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNviR_0kgFk84L00

BROADALBIN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — According to an online statement from the Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company, the Broadalbin Baptist Church on West Main Street was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 5:15 p.m., they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApLOR_0kgFk84L00
Photos courtesy Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company.
Photos courtesy Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company.

“The building was damaged,” noted the statement, “but no fire was found.” There was no word on any injuries after the incident.

Gloversville men facing multiple charges after shooting incident, standoff

“The church was struck by lightning this evening,” a spokesperson for Broadalbin Baptist Church said. “Damage is relegated to the steeple and some of our electrical equipment. We will let you know more information as we get it but are intending to continue on with our weekend conference at this point.”

