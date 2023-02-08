Read full article on original website
2 Restaurants in Indiana Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States
FBI Discover Additional Classified Records at Former Vice President Pence's Residence.
FBI raids former US vice-president's home
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Magician Alex Ramone talks ‘The Foolers’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Magician Alex Ramone joined “All Indiana’ to talk about an evening of jaw-dropping illusions celebrating television’s No. 1 magic show. Penn and Teller present “The Foolers,”four master magicians who pay homage to the classic magic of Penn and Teller. It will...
Stand-up comedian Adam Ferrara talks comedy show
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stand-up comedian Adam Ferrara joined “All Indiana” Friday to discuss about his upcoming show at the Helium Comedy Club. You may know Ferrara from his numerous TV shows or from his years touring as a stand-up comedian. He has been winning over audiences for more than a decade.
‘Great Day TV’: Family, fiddle and farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Steve Sweitzet. Sweitzer traveled to Richmond and met an amazing violin-playing farm family. Click on...
Martin University to host Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In celebration of Black History Month, Martin University will host the 2023 Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival this Friday and Saturday. The festival will be held in the Father Boniface Hardin Gatheretorium, located at 2186 N. Sherman Drive. Event organizers say the goal of the event...
Psychologist talks about book ‘How to Be Single and Happy’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentines Day around the corner, the reality is that dating in today’s world can be brutal. Thankfully, there are ways to remain hopeful while looking for love. Author Dr. Jenny Taitz who is a clinical psychologist and board-certified cognitive behavior expert, joined “All Indiana”...
Valentine’s Day bread pudding with a slow and low sidecar from The Jazz Kitchen
Chef David Allee from The Jazz Kitchen joined us today to showcase a special dessert! He made a white chocolate blueberry bread pudding with bourbon cream sauce and caramel. The dessert is a perennial favorite made in house. Pavel & Direct Contact will be performing at the Jazz Kitchen on...
2023 Indianapolis 500 ticket design unveiled at hockey game
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hockey and the IndyCar Series racing collided Friday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. During the second intermission of the Indy Fuel hockey game, fans got a first-hand glimpse at what the ticket for this year’s Indianapolis 500 will look like. It features 2022 winner...
Indiana Grown: Pigs Tale Charcuterie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Troy and Wendy Reed from Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indianapolis. The team at Pigs Tale sells salami, summer sausage, deli meats, Italian special meats, and...
Dave Hyde, Co-Author of “Swagger” with Coach Jimmy Johnson
NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant. Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station. ‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com. About Girl Scouts of...
Warm workweek ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another frosty start across much of the state this Sunday morning. Temperatures rise into the 50s this afternoon and even 60s next week. TODAY: Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s across much of the state. It’s going to be a clear and cold start but with lots of sunshine this afternoon temperatures warm into the 50s today. Highs climb into the low 50s across much of central Indiana with light winds out of the northeast.
IndyGo announces upcoming changes to routes, schedules
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo says changes to several bus routes and bus route schedules will go into effect Sunday. Routes that will undergo timing changes include Routes 2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90, and 902. These changes are intended to improve on-time performance, IndyGo’s Carrie Black said in a release Friday.
Health Spotlight: “Racism is a Public Health Crisis”
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – WISH-TV is proud to work in conjunction with the Greater Indianapolis Branch of the NAACP and The Indianapolis Recorder to present a special town hall forum: “Racism is a Public Health Crisis.”. More than 250 state and local governments and other community organizations have declared...
No pets hurt when fire destroys building at Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No animals were injured after a fire broke out Monday morning at an animal shelter on the south side of Indianapolis, firefighters said. Just after 1:20 a.m., crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire in an outbuilding at Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter, located at 1614 W. Edgewood Ave. That’s a commercial/industrial area between Harding Street and State Road 37 just south of I-465.
‘All INdiana Politics’: House leaders provide session update
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with state lawmakers who provided updates on this year’s legislative session as we are watching for action on property tax relief. Also, this week, House Minority leader Phil GiaQuinta got an up-close view of the biggest political...
Broker: Central Indiana housing market remains strong with busy spring ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When spring arrives and the temperatures start warming up, the housing market in central Indiana is expected to do the same. Realtor Dan Brown came on “Daybreak” Sunday to share the latest on the local real estate market. Brown, a branch manager and first...
Warm air remains, rain chances mid-week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Super Bowl Sunday has panned out nicely in central Indiana. Conditions will remain warm as we head into the work week. TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy start, sunny afternoon. High temperatures in...
Rooted School launches program to give students cash and financial literacy course
Rooted School is dedicated to closing the wealth gap and providing students pathways to financial freedom. This year, the school partnered with the University of Pennsylvania to start a Youth Cash Transfer program. Rooted School leader Ma’at Lands and junior student Dwayne Sullivan joined us to discuss the program. The Mind Trust supported the launch of Rooted School, as the organization aims to empower students, educators, and communities in Indianapolis.
Warmer weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a frost start to the weekend with temperatures in the 20s but warmer temperatures are on the way not only for the weekend but next week as well. TODAY: Chilly this morning with temperatures starting in the 20s. We’ll see lots of sunshine throughout...
Greenfield police search for pair of Riley Park vandals
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized Riley Park earlier this week. Two suspects wearing white masks and black clothing destroyed a city security camera installed at the park sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 Monday night, the Greenfield Police Department said in an online bulletin.
Man dead after east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched just after 5:30 p.m. to a person shot in the 1100 block of Worcester Avenue in a residential neighborhood. Upon arrival, police...
