Stark commissioners start early discussions for future jail renovations

Stark commissioners had a discussion Tuesday about renovations to the county jail.

Sheriff George Maier said the original facility has plumbing and electrical problems.

The county is considering using a method called construction manager at-risk for the project.

CANTON – Stark County is looking to renovate the county jail.

The county commissioners met with Sheriff George Maier and county Facilities Director Tom Serra this week to discuss infrastructure improvements needed at the original part of the Stark County Jail that is roughly 60 years old.

"I think it's time to start seriously taking a look at what we're going to do down the road," Maier said.

Maier told commissioners the original jail facility has been experiencing plumbing and electrical issues. Some infrastructure hasn't been updated since the building was constructed.

Administrator Brant Luther said the county has been exploring the idea of using a method called construction manager at-risk for improvements at the jail. This means the county and a construction manager would negotiate a guaranteed maximum price, and the construction manager would be responsible for any costs that exceed it.

Luther said the last time the county used this model was for the jail expansion in 2004. The expansion would not be included in the renovations.

It is unknown at this time how much the renovations would cost. Once the county brought on an architect and construction manager at-risk, the firms would work to assess the jail and determine the project's scope, Serra said.

Serra said the construction manager at-risk would include a contingency fund within the guaranteed maximum price to cover change orders.

What would be the next steps?

The planning process would begin with hiring Bricker & Eckler, a Columbus-based law firm, to help the county craft a request for qualifications and request for proposals.

Luther said the firm specializes in construction law and has worked with other counties on projects.

It would cost a maximum of $78,000 to hire Bricker & Eckler for services that include obtaining an architect of record, selecting a construction manager and working on contract documents. It has not yet been determined whether the money will come from the county's criminal justice, permanent improvement or general fund.

Luther said county officials will be transparent throughout the process and make sure funding is laid out before moving ahead on the project. He noted that Gov. Mike DeWine has been offering funding for infrastructure projects at county jails in recent years. Stark has applied for money from the state twice before.

"The state favors shovel-ready, efficient planning, shelf-ready plans," Luther said. "And I think that in order for Stark County to be seriously considered for these funds, we have to be showing that we're prepared, have a plan, have it laid out and are prepared to receive those funds."

Luther said he feels optimistic that there are creative ways the county could finance the project. Stark received nearly $72 million in American Rescue Plan funds. This money can't be used to fund jails directly, but it can be used for a variety of other governmental operations, which could potentially free up money for the project.

Reach Paige at (330) 580-8577, pmbennett@gannett.com or on Twitter @paigembenn.