ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Highly Rated (And Nice-Looking) Humidifiers To Save Your Winter Skin

By Kristen Adaway
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WxnoX_0kgFjhic00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUNxT_0kgFjhic00 A Crane ultrasonic humidifier , PureBaby cloud ultrasonic cool mist humidifier and Raydrop cool mist humidifier

Ever gone shopping for a specific product only to find that every option on the market is just plain ugly? In our series Not Hideous , we suss out the best high-performance buys that aren’t total eyesores. Function, meet form.

Winter’s cold, bitter air typically wreaks havoc on skin. Many chilly mornings I’ve woken up with a sore throat and my eczema-prone skin crying out for moisture . But for me, that all changed last year when I received a humidifier as a Christmas gift.

But not just any humidifier. It was the Vitruvi cloud humidifier , an actually modern option that isn’t a complete blight on my bedroom decor. Even though there’s nothing inherently wrong with those blocky or massive humidifiers that don’t exactly put style first, there’s also no harm in having one that at least tries to blend in with the rest of your bedroom or living room decor.

And with so many great wellness benefits, including helping keep our throats and noses and faces happy, adding a chic humidifier (or more than one) to your home is a win-win situation.

Below, we rounded up seven highly rated humidifiers that aren’t total eyesores. You’ll actually want them in your house.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair

If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

This Facial Treatment Plumps & Repairs Aging Skin: ‘No One Believes I Am 77 Years Old’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. IDK about you, but I plan on looking like J.Lo when I’m 50. It seems as the years go by, people are just aging backward, and it’s definitely thanks to the rise and popularity of skincare products. I mean, just take one review from this Crepe Erase facial treatment. The shopper wrote, “no one believes I am 77 years old, thanks to [the] Restorative Facial Treatment.” Another said, “Have been using regularly and even my kids have noticed my skin...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Running Through Bottles of This $14 Facial Oil That Leaves Eye Wrinkles ‘Almost Completely Gone’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Burt’s Bees has been a drugstore staple for as long as I can remember (I used its acne-prone line during the majority of my teenage years and swore by it.) Since then, I’ve associated the brand with being transformative yet always gentle on the skin; its affordable formulas boast simple yet effective ingredients that you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for. Burt’s Bees Facial Oil is a prime example—it has earned glowing remarks from shoppers for...
Well+Good

This Foot Mask From Target Is Saving My Dry, Beat-Up Heels This Winter—And It’s Cheaper Than a Latte

I don’t know about you, but I unknowingly relegated my feet to “out of sight, out of mind” territory while stomping around in boots for the past couple of months—which means I’ve been seriously slacking in the foot care department. But now that sandal weather is right around the corner (ish), I’m doing damage control to address my dry, cracked feet.
SheKnows

This Celeb-Loved Brand Just Launched a Vitamin-Infused Skin Enhancer & Shoppers Are Already Calling It Their ‘Favorite Product of 2023’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that (most of us) are living in freezing temperatures, it’s only natural to crave a warm glow. Of course, you can turn to at-home tanning formulas, but there’s an easier option available. Meet Kosas’ Glow I.V. — it gives your skin an immediate dose of glow without having to use a ton of products. Kosas’ Glow I.V. is a skin illuminating that enhances skin and gives it the best glow ever. The enhancer not only acts as a highlighter, but...
Anna S.

Wrinkles around mouth and lips- Dermatologist approved facial care.

Vertical lip lines, nasolabial folds, and mesolabial folds are the three most prevalent forms of lines that develop around the mouth area. Due to the loss of soft tissue and fat, the volume of the face decreases, resulting in these folds. As we become older, our skin's quality tends to decline generally.
Well+Good

This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home

Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Us Weekly

Brighten and Tighten Your Skin With This Anti-Aging Serum Packed With Vitamin C

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Another day, another reminder that we’re getting older. Our back aches, our hips feel tight, our knees are tender. And our complexion conveys the harshest reality check of all! Fine lines greet Us like old friends, although we […]
In Touch Weekly

Best Under-Eye Creams to Get Rid of Wrinkles

In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do the dark circles under your eyes make you look like you’ve been awake for 100 years? Or are the wrinkles around your eyes making you look older than you feel? Then you could probably benefit by incorporating an under-eye cream into your skincare regimen.
Simplemost

Can you hydrate your skin by drinking water?

Winter can wreak havoc on our delicate skin. We do what we can by scrubbing and buffing off dead skin cells, slathering on lotion and bundling up when we’re out in the cold, but could we be doing more?. It’s no secret that drinking water has copious health benefits....
WJBF.com

Best moisturizing body wash

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Combating dry skin in the winter months is no small feat, and hunting for the perfect products to maintain glowy, moisturized skin can be even harder. While lotions and serums are great for reviving dry skin, picking the right hydrating body wash is an easy way to incorporate daily moisturizing into your skin care routine.
The Spaces to Everything

Forever Youthful Skin Method

A healthy complexion is essential for appearing and feeling your best. Skin that is in good condition can help you seem younger and feel more confident. Unfortunately, skin problems such as dry skin, wrinkles, skin inflammation, and psoriasis might occur. In this post, we'll look at why skin problems occur and give you the best recommendations for keeping your skin looking and feeling great.
StyleCaster

This Celeb-Loved, Cult-Favorite Vitamin C Serum Brightened My Skin Overnight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Having sensitive, acne-prone skin means my skincare routine is one that has undergone plenty of revisions over the years. Nowadays, however, I’ve (for the most part) gotten it down to a T, with a few products from my favorite brands earning a permanent spot in my beauty cabinet. One of those? The SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum. If you’re familiar with SkinCeuticals at all, you know that the brand is one that is trusted and recommended by celebrities and dermatologists far...
StyleCaster

Drew Barrymore’s Fave Skincare Brand Has a Hydrating Serum That Leaves Skin ‘Dewy & Radiant’—& It’s Down to $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. After you’ve applied your moisturizer and toner, you’ll want to finish off your skincare routine with one last product: face serum. This essential step is meant to hydrate, nourish and protect your skin from environmental aggressors while helping to address common skin concerns like fine lines and wrinkles.  With many serums on the market, it can be hard to find one that works best, especially for those with oily and combination skin. However, Three Ships Beauty, a brand loved by Drew...
HuffPost

HuffPost

264K+
Followers
15K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy