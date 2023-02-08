ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Irish season in Savannah begins with the return of popular event

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite event to help kick off Savannah’s Irish season is returning after a two-year absence. The Savannah Irish Festival will be held Saturday for the first time since 2020. The festival at Savannah Station will display the Irish culture and have a little bit...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Wyatt

Wyatt is approximately 1 year old and 57 lbs. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies, and has been neutered. This handsome boy has been at the shelter for 105 days as of today. Since being at the shelter, Wyatt has shown to be cat and dog friendly. He has...
STATESBORO, GA
yourislandnews.com

Blackstone’s Café gets a new owner

Blackstone’s Café has a new owner. Jake Higgins has purchased the iconic restaurant from owners Lou and Annamaria Gaudio. Higgins, who owns several businesses in Beaufort including the Highway 21 Drive-In, wanted to buy this business to help preserve the heritage of the historic restaurant and others like it in the area.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Kirk Cameron visits Savannah for book tour

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular actor turned author brings his Christian book tour to Savannah. Kirk Cameron kicked off his 15-city Christian story hour on Thursday at the Bull Street Public Library. During his tour, Cameron will be joined by various celebrities as he reads his children’s book, “As...
SAVANNAH, GA
Explore Beaufort SC

Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for season

The U Pick Daffodil farm in Okatie opened for its season on Sunday, February 5th at 9am, but ran out of blooms by 1pm, due to the farm having lots of visitors. With rows and rows of vibrant yellow blooms, visiting the farm to pick the beautiful yellow flowers is a winter pastime for lots of locals, most with little ones in tow.
OKATIE, SC
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 10:12 a.m.:She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Destiny Donley, 15, was last seen Tuesday night on the 2100 block of DeRenne Avenue. Destiny is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds and...
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: 'Illegal' fees could cost city $3.5M, while proposed business caters to lovers of dogs and beer

Restaurant, bar with dog park proposed for former barber shop building. The former Boys II Men barber shop (above) in Savannah’s Streetcar Historic District – also known as the Starland District – may be converted into a restaurant and bar with a fenced dog park, according to business and renovation plans submitted for the project.
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day celebrations in Savannah

Love is in the air with the most romantic day of the year just around the corner. With her moss-draped oaks and picturesque historic architecture, Savannah is the perfect backdrop for your Valentine’s Day. If you have yet to solidify your holiday plans, don’t fret. Some of our loveliest local restaurants and lounges are hosting special events to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember. Enjoy an intimate dinner for two or celebrate Galentine’s Day with your girls at one of these fine establishments.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Police and Vyve teaming up to celebrate acts of kindness

The Statesboro Police Department is excited to partner with Vyve Broadband again this year to celebrate acts of kindness in the Statesboro community. Every week of February, the Statesboro Police Department will be giving out a $25 gift card to a community member when they catch them in the act of doing something kind or good for our community. These acts can simply be picking up trash off the sidewalk or helping someone take groceries to their car.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV-TV

BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah

Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah. Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. Honoring Black History: Daufuskie Island Foundation. The Daufuskie Island Foundation...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Environmental groups team up to clean a creek in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly. Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond. Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy