Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in AmericaEllen EastwoodSavannah, GA
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious BreakfastCrazy For CouponingSavannah, GA
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for seasonExplore Beaufort SCOkatie, SC
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive InExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Leading discount grocery store chain opens new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
Related
WJCL
Can you put a price on love? Inflation impacting Savannah businesses ahead of Valentine's Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and like many other businesses, candy and flower shops are feeling the impacts of inflation. "The inflation has really cut into our cost of goods," Savannah Candy Kitchen Owner, Rhett Strickland said. He added that prices are up for all ingredients.
wtoc.com
How to make a pizza with Kool Vibes Pizza
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is National Pizza Day. It just makes sense to have Wendy and Chennel from Kool Vibes Pizza and Wings here to show us how up our pizza game.
WJCL
Irish season in Savannah begins with the return of popular event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A favorite event to help kick off Savannah’s Irish season is returning after a two-year absence. The Savannah Irish Festival will be held Saturday for the first time since 2020. The festival at Savannah Station will display the Irish culture and have a little bit...
WJCL
Meals on Wheels crew surprises Hilton Head woman on her 100th birthday
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A Hilton Head woman is 100 years old today. There was singing, balloons, flowers, cards, presents and cake. The Bluffton-Hilton Head Meals on Wheels crew stopped by Sofia Aranda’s home Tuesday morning to surprise her on her 100th birthday!. “I just can’t imagine...
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If loofahs are starting to be hard to come by, then look no further than some swingers in central Florida. Garnering attention from hundreds of thousands online, they are reportedly displaying loofah sponges to let people know that they’re a part of the swinger’s community. TikToker Tora Himan shared a now-viral […]
WATCH LIVE: Track the BigLift Baffin ship traveling into Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thursday will offer a chance to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the Savannah area. The ship was expected to arrive early Wednesday morning but was delayed until Thursday evening to be sure the massive vessel can fit into the Port of Savannah safely. The length of nearly two football […]
allongeorgia.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Wyatt
Wyatt is approximately 1 year old and 57 lbs. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies, and has been neutered. This handsome boy has been at the shelter for 105 days as of today. Since being at the shelter, Wyatt has shown to be cat and dog friendly. He has...
yourislandnews.com
Blackstone’s Café gets a new owner
Blackstone’s Café has a new owner. Jake Higgins has purchased the iconic restaurant from owners Lou and Annamaria Gaudio. Higgins, who owns several businesses in Beaufort including the Highway 21 Drive-In, wanted to buy this business to help preserve the heritage of the historic restaurant and others like it in the area.
WJCL
The Market at 3 West Ridge now underway in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An annual fundraiser will benefit a couple of Savannah nonprofits dedicated to improving the health and welfare of at-risk children. The Market at 3 West Ridge got underway Tuesday night at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. The three-day event will have 17 vendors on display with...
WJCL
Kirk Cameron visits Savannah for book tour
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A popular actor turned author brings his Christian book tour to Savannah. Kirk Cameron kicked off his 15-city Christian story hour on Thursday at the Bull Street Public Library. During his tour, Cameron will be joined by various celebrities as he reads his children’s book, “As...
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for season
The U Pick Daffodil farm in Okatie opened for its season on Sunday, February 5th at 9am, but ran out of blooms by 1pm, due to the farm having lots of visitors. With rows and rows of vibrant yellow blooms, visiting the farm to pick the beautiful yellow flowers is a winter pastime for lots of locals, most with little ones in tow.
WJCL
Update: Missing Savannah teen found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 10:12 a.m.:She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Destiny Donley, 15, was last seen Tuesday night on the 2100 block of DeRenne Avenue. Destiny is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 300 pounds and...
wtoc.com
Journey invites local school band to concert after cover song gets their attention
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the Tybee Island Maritime Academy modern band received some exciting news Wednesday. For the past few weeks they had been working to learn the hit Journey song ‘Separate Ways’ in hopes of getting the attention of the band who is in Savannah Wednesday playing at Enmarket Arena.
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: 'Illegal' fees could cost city $3.5M, while proposed business caters to lovers of dogs and beer
Restaurant, bar with dog park proposed for former barber shop building. The former Boys II Men barber shop (above) in Savannah’s Streetcar Historic District – also known as the Starland District – may be converted into a restaurant and bar with a fenced dog park, according to business and renovation plans submitted for the project.
connectsavannah.com
Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day celebrations in Savannah
Love is in the air with the most romantic day of the year just around the corner. With her moss-draped oaks and picturesque historic architecture, Savannah is the perfect backdrop for your Valentine’s Day. If you have yet to solidify your holiday plans, don’t fret. Some of our loveliest local restaurants and lounges are hosting special events to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember. Enjoy an intimate dinner for two or celebrate Galentine’s Day with your girls at one of these fine establishments.
Statesboro Police and Vyve teaming up to celebrate acts of kindness
The Statesboro Police Department is excited to partner with Vyve Broadband again this year to celebrate acts of kindness in the Statesboro community. Every week of February, the Statesboro Police Department will be giving out a $25 gift card to a community member when they catch them in the act of doing something kind or good for our community. These acts can simply be picking up trash off the sidewalk or helping someone take groceries to their car.
WSAV-TV
BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah
Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah. Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. Honoring Black History: Daufuskie Island Foundation. The Daufuskie Island Foundation...
wtoc.com
Environmental groups team up to clean a creek in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A plastic bottle here, a food bag there can add up quickly. Two local environmental groups are teaming to clean up a creek in Statesboro and beyond. Organizers of this cleanup say you might think this accumulated pile of trash in the creek, with two yes two basketballs, is unsightly but they say it’s better than letting it all float down stream to the river and beyond.
Richmond Hill homeowner and suspect of explosion had ‘some sort of relationship’
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday addressing a recent home explosion in Richmond Hill. Two men, Caleb Kinsey, 33, and Stephen Glosser, 36, have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 13 incident. “It was a deliberate act. It could have hurt or killed somebody,” said […]
Comments / 0