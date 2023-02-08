Read full article on original website
Rutgers men's basketball faces tough task against Illinois
The Rutgers men’s basketball team will travel to Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, to take on Illinois this Saturday. The Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are looking to get their first win ever at the State Farm Center. Last season, Rutgers split the season series against the Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5). In the...
Rutgers women's softball prepares for upcoming NorCal Kickoff to begin 2023 season
The Rutgers softball team is currently preparing for the start of its next season after ending the 2022 season with an overall record of 25-30 and a conference record of 3-17. The Scarlet Knights will host a total of 23 home games and will play in four non-conference tournaments throughout the season.
No. 23 Rutgers wrestling ends season with 2 difficult matches vs. No. 1 Penn State, No. 10 Nebraska
After defeating Maryland 28-7 at College Park, Maryland, the Rutgers wrestling team will finish out its dual schedule with Penn State at home and Nebraska on the road. The Scarlet Knights (10-5, 2-4) will have to win both of these matches in order to finish with a .500 record in Big Ten play.
Rutgers men's basketball falls short against Indiana
For the first time since March 2019, the Rutgers men’s basketball team fell to Indiana. The Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) fought hard but ultimately lost by a score of 66-60. Rutgers played without junior forward Mawot Mag after it was announced yesterday that Mag suffered an ACL injury. The ACL injury means Mag will be out for the remainder of the season.
Rutgers No. 1 for THIS top 2024 LB target after January visit | When will he decide?
Rutgers just added the face of its 2024 recruiting class in quarterback A.J. Surace, and has a four-star athlete from Michigan, and an agile offensive tackle from Delran (N.J.), on deck. But more help could be on the way if this thumper from West Bloomfield, Michigan, remains in love with the Scarlet Knights.
EDITORIAL: Potential Jersey Mike's Arena renovations present scary prospect for Rutgers community
In 2021, the University announced a 20-year $28 million dollar deal with Jersey Mike’s Subs, which featured the implementation of numerous changes to Rutgers Athletics. The most visible change is the new name of the Rutgers Athletics Center (RAC) on the Livingston campus to Jersey Mike's Arena. Many students...
Irvington HS football players sign with universities
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game
MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Police in Maplewood called for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies after a large-scale fight broke out at a high school basketball game between Columbia High School and Irvington High School. Police said that after the game, as hundreds of spectators were exiting the gym, multiple fights broke out. Related: Police investigating shooting at Delaware high school basketball game Officers working security at the game called for backup, resulting in officers from multiple jurisdictions responding the call. Police were able to disperse the crowd so that the visiting team could safely leave the school. Several students were The post Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
A Fourth Month of Rising Absenteeism at Newark Schools
For four consecutive months to start the 2022-23 school year, Newark’s school attendance figures showed consistent staggering high rates of absenteeism at all grade levels with no signs of abating. The rates are drawing concern from education experts and rebuke from the Newark Teachers Union for the administration’s lack of a plan to stem the growing problem. In January, the district announced a “partnership” with the Devils Youth Foundation that includes free tickets to hockey games for 10 students at each of four high schools with some of the highest absenteeism rates. The goal is to lower absenteeism by 2%, the Devils...
Next semester's U. apartment meal plan policy explained
Starting in the upcoming Fall 2023 semester, Rutgers—New Brunswick students living in any of the on-campus University apartments will have an optional meal plan automatically added to their term bill, according to a statement from the University to The Daily Targum. The change applies to undergraduate students living in...
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot
MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
‘I’m up there with the rest of my family’ -- Curtis’ Dorothy Wiese becomes seventh member of her clan to join the 1,000-point scorers club (VIDEO)
They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, and that certainly seems to be the case among the Wiese-Guerriero-Mitchell families. The basketball also seems to fall directly through the cylinder when it comes to their clan, which has repeatedly churned out 1,000-point scorers on Staten Island’s high school girls’ hoops circuit.
Newark’s Own Amiri Baraka Stripped from AP African Studies Course
Famed Newark poet Amiri Baraka was one of the major forces in the Black Arts movement of the 1960s and 70s. So it made sense that Baraka was included in an initial draft of the College Board’s Course Framework for Advance Placement African American Studies issued last year. But when the final version of the framework was released last week, Baraka was among the black activists excised from the document. What happened between the first iteration of the AP African American Studies framework and the final version that led to late poet's ouster is largely unknown. But what is clear is the backlash from...
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice in her hometown
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. “I can come here and be colorful and be myself and really put my personality on display and have a great time,” said Webb. Webb brings dental health and total body wellness to many families in […]
Caldwell, President of New Brunswick BOE, tapped by Centenary U.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Dale Caldwell wore a Centenary University baseball cap as his educational management consulting work took him around the country the past few months. “People noticed it and the good news is that everyone who has a connection or knows someone who went to Centenary, they love the place,” he said. “The bad news is a lot of people know the name, but don’t know much about the institution.” Raising the profile of the 156-year-old private liberal arts school in leafy Warren County will be at the top of his to-do list when he takes over as its first...
Morristown's Imani Glover Found
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
To keep the 16th district in Democratic hands, Zwicker and Freiman pick Savargaonkar to manage re-election bid
Om Savargaonkar, a rising star among New Jersey Democratic operatives, has been tapped to manage the campaign to hold on to three seats in a Central Jersey district that is one of the most politically competitive in the state. Savargaonkar will lead the re-election bids of State Sen. Andrew Zwicker...
Students tell of Black-brown tensions at Newark school ahead of town hall meeting
The Newark School of Global Studies is a public high school that opened two years ago as what the district described as “a place where a diverse student body converges with no borders.”. But the convergence of Black students and a largely Latino student body and staff have been...
WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Takes Home $541K
One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $540,754 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from Tuesday, Feb. 7. The winning numbers were: 03, 08, 17, 28 and 33 and the XTRA number was: 05. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. The...
