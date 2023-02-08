NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Dale Caldwell wore a Centenary University baseball cap as his educational management consulting work took him around the country the past few months. “People noticed it and the good news is that everyone who has a connection or knows someone who went to Centenary, they love the place,” he said. “The bad news is a lot of people know the name, but don’t know much about the institution.” Raising the profile of the 156-year-old private liberal arts school in leafy Warren County will be at the top of his to-do list when he takes over as its first...

