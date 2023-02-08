Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Daily Targum
Rutgers women's basketball set back by first half struggles in loss to Purdue
The Rutgers women’s basketball team couldn’t find a way to escape the hole it created for itself in the first half of a 68-54 loss to Purdue. The Scarlet Knights (10-15, 4-9) trailed the Boilermakers (16-7, 7-6) for the majority of yesterday evening's game. The first quarter wasn’t...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana, preseason Big Ten favorite, back on track after January slide
Indiana suffered a three-game losing streak in January that dropped the Hoosiers to 1-4 in the Big Ten. That's never good for a program of Indiana's caliber, but it was especially bad considering IU was the preseason favorite to win the conference. The third loss dropped the Hoosiers to 33rd at KenPom.com and 37th in the NET, and things were trending in the wrong direction. As any coach will tell you, though, these seasons are long and often filled with twists and turns. The best thing about struggling in January is that you still have February and March to get back on track.
Daily Targum
Rutgers women's softball prepares for upcoming NorCal Kickoff to begin 2023 season
The Rutgers softball team is currently preparing for the start of its next season after ending the 2022 season with an overall record of 25-30 and a conference record of 3-17. The Scarlet Knights will host a total of 23 home games and will play in four non-conference tournaments throughout the season.
Daily Targum
No. 23 Rutgers wrestling ends season with 2 difficult matches vs. No. 1 Penn State, No. 10 Nebraska
After defeating Maryland 28-7 at College Park, Maryland, the Rutgers wrestling team will finish out its dual schedule with Penn State at home and Nebraska on the road. The Scarlet Knights (10-5, 2-4) will have to win both of these matches in order to finish with a .500 record in Big Ten play.
Daily Targum
Coquese Washington, Kai Carter speak ahead of Rutgers women's basketball's matchup against Purdue
The Rutgers women’s basketball team will head into a matchup tomorrow night against Purdue with high hopes. Last Sunday, the Scarlet Knights (10-14, 4-8) defeated Wisconsin 73-67 in front of a home crowd with more than 5,000 fans in attendance — the team earned its fourth conference victory of the season and its second in three games.
watchstadium.com
Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament
Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes Indiana program history in win over No. 24 Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top 5 player in college basketball right now, objectively. The star center is averaging a double-double each outing, with just under 20 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. He’s cementing his legacy as one of the all-time Indiana basketball greats, too. Tuesday night he...
Daily Targum
EDITORIAL: Potential Jersey Mike's Arena renovations present scary prospect for Rutgers community
In 2021, the University announced a 20-year $28 million dollar deal with Jersey Mike’s Subs, which featured the implementation of numerous changes to Rutgers Athletics. The most visible change is the new name of the Rutgers Athletics Center (RAC) on the Livingston campus to Jersey Mike's Arena. Many students...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WIBC.com
Layoffs At Indiana State University Spell End Of School’s Journalism Program
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University is planning to lay off a handful of non-tenured instructors and professors at the end of the school year. Many at the school say that the university has been hit by lower enrollment numbers over the last three years, which has forced the state to ask ISU leaders to cuts millions of dollars from its budget.
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
WISH-TV
Biden names Holcomb to Council of Governors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Biden has named Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors. The council was established in 2010 and worked with the White House on national security issues. It consists of 10 bipartisan governors across the U.S., including Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota. Holcomb was appointed Thursday...
Daily Targum
Next semester's U. apartment meal plan policy explained
Starting in the upcoming Fall 2023 semester, Rutgers—New Brunswick students living in any of the on-campus University apartments will have an optional meal plan automatically added to their term bill, according to a statement from the University to The Daily Targum. The change applies to undergraduate students living in...
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Midwestern cities already preparing for 2024 eclipse spectators
Several towns in the Midwest are busy planning for an influx of visitors in April 2024, when a solar eclipse will once again be visible over parts of the United States.
WISH-TV
St. Elmo Steakhouse with Tyler Gillespie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tyler Gillespie from St. Elmo Steakhouse and St. Elmo Foods joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up some great food along with a few drinks!. Gillespie made an Espresso Martini with Caramel Rim, a Cosmo with Champagne Float, and Root Beer Glaze Meatballs. Take...
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
