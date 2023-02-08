Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Why St. Louis County quietly removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’
In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri, that recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s. In November 2022, the sign was gone. It...
beltmag.com
St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”
“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
Mayor Jones: Proposals to change control of St. Louis police ‘a slap in the face’
Mayor Tishaura Jones is strongly opposed to a bill proposing a scenario through which a board of police commissioners would oversee the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
FOX2now.com
St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about raids against Black community today
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about …. A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. What effect could the proposed changes to statute …. Missouri lawmakers could be making changes to the statute...
FOX2now.com
Woman charged after video of St. Louis family harassment goes viral
A woman seen harassing a south St. Louis family in a viral video was charged Wednesday in connection with a break-in at the same family's home over a year ago. Woman charged after video of St. Louis family harassment …. A woman seen harassing a south St. Louis family in...
St. Louis American
Teach for America puts more Black male educators in classrooms
Teach For America (TFA), a national organization dedicated to confronting educational inequities in the nation, was founded in 1990. To acknowledge the St. Louis chapter’s 20th anniversary, Lyndsey Ellis, Teach For America St. Louis’ Manager of Development and Communications reached out to The St. Louis American to suggest a story on how the organization continues to work to have greater impact in urban schools.
Shaq-owned ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to St. Louis
A chicken restaurant chain owned by former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is coming to St. Louis.
KSDK
Timelapse: Building of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge
OxBlue recorded a timelapse of the building of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. The bridge opened in 2014.
KSDK
University City defends hiring former St. Louis-area Congressman Lacy Clay after he's named in corruption scandal
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — University City officials are defending their hiring of former St. Louis-area Congressman Lacy Clay as a federal lobbyist after a report said he's the unnamed public official in a corruption indictment. U City Sept. 1 hired Clay's firm, Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman LLP, of Washington,...
Byers' Beat: An inside look at thousands of cases going nowhere in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers who were around before St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner took office in 2017 tell me the number of cases awaiting decisions from prosecutors at any given time hovered between 300 to 500 cases. Now, it’s in the thousands. And this...
fourstateshomepage.com
Leonard Taylor execution happening today
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The man who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend and her three young children in Jennings will be put to death Tuesday night. There have been multiple efforts to try and stop the execution of Leonard Taylor, but so far they have all failed. One of the last attempts to spare Taylor’s life coming up short when Governor Parson denied clemency.
Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county
ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day in St. Louis begins the night before with A Night of Love at The Phoenix in north county. Glenn Jones is best known for his hit “We’ve Only Just Begun”. He will headline the night of romantic music. St. Louis Blue and R&B vocalist Terry Rogers will open the set.
Meeting opposing bill for state control of St. Louis Police happening today
Some Missouri lawmakers want to put the St. Louis Police Department back under state control. Many city officials oppose that idea.
KSDK
St. Louis family harassment case spotlights case backlog discrepancy between police, circuit court attorney
The list of cases awaiting prosecutors hover somewhere between 300 to 500 cases. Our I-Team's Christine Byers has more details on the backlog.
Cori Bush Staffer Fired After Confrontation With Jennings Mayor
Aja Owens disrupted a city council meeting, accusing the mayor of slandering her
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
Woman in viral video used to live in home of harassed Latino family in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Judy Kline was officially charged just 24 hours ago with three felonies after a video of her harassing a south St. Louis family went viral. She was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. Kline is accused of harassing and...
saucemagazine.com
Your guide to African cuisines in St. Louis from James Beard Award-nominated chef Rob Connoley
When I returned home to St. Louis six years ago, the International Institute of St. Louis invited me to partner with Ugandan chef Christine Sseremba, formerly of Olive Green International Cuisine restaurant, for a fundraising event. Sseremba’s smoky goat curry, pungent with resinous green cardamom, sharp black pepper and earthy cloves, provided a perfect flavor punch to be sopped up with my sweet, nutty acorn financiers. Today, you may be fortunate enough to find Sseremba at food festivals serving sambusa (meat-filled samosa) and mandazi (doughnut-like fried bread). The complexity of her flavors mirrors a tangled history of imperialist dominion, civil wars and the resulting struggles of countries vying for self-rule. Curries – light on heat but heavy on spices – reflect Arab, British and Indian influences on Ugandan food staples. Sseremba’s ex-patriated food opened a world of possibilities to me that I previously hadn’t experienced, despite my culinary training.
178 parishes to be consolidated into 88 'pastorates,' Archdiocese of St. Louis announces
ST. LOUIS — In a newly released draft, the Archdiocese of St. Louis outlined the proposed changes coming to the church as part of its "All Things New" restructuring plan. In the plan, the archdiocese said its 178 parishes will be consolidated into 88 pastorates, which the archdiocese described as a community overseen by one pastor and pastoral team.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis hip-hop artist NandoSTL takes his talents to T-Pain’s label with debut album
When NandoSTL looks back on the past few years, he sees triumphs and losses. The 31-year-old north St. Louis County hip-hop artist, born Fernando Tillman II, started gaining traction in 2018, but when the coronavirus pandemic shut down music venues, Lollapalooza and Pitchfork Music Festival pulled concert performances. He went through a serious break-up.
