Saint Louis, MO

beltmag.com

St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”

“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Teach for America puts more Black male educators in classrooms

Teach For America (TFA), a national organization dedicated to confronting educational inequities in the nation, was founded in 1990. To acknowledge the St. Louis chapter’s 20th anniversary, Lyndsey Ellis, Teach For America St. Louis’ Manager of Development and Communications reached out to The St. Louis American to suggest a story on how the organization continues to work to have greater impact in urban schools.
fourstateshomepage.com

Leonard Taylor execution happening today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The man who was found guilty of killing his girlfriend and her three young children in Jennings will be put to death Tuesday night. There have been multiple efforts to try and stop the execution of Leonard Taylor, but so far they have all failed. One of the last attempts to spare Taylor’s life coming up short when Governor Parson denied clemency.
JENNINGS, MO
saucemagazine.com

Your guide to African cuisines in St. Louis from James Beard Award-nominated chef Rob Connoley

When I returned home to St. Louis six years ago, the International Institute of St. Louis invited me to partner with Ugandan chef Christine Sseremba, formerly of Olive Green International Cuisine restaurant, for a fundraising event. Sseremba’s smoky goat curry, pungent with resinous green cardamom, sharp black pepper and earthy cloves, provided a perfect flavor punch to be sopped up with my sweet, nutty acorn financiers. Today, you may be fortunate enough to find Sseremba at food festivals serving sambusa (meat-filled samosa) and mandazi (doughnut-like fried bread). The complexity of her flavors mirrors a tangled history of imperialist dominion, civil wars and the resulting struggles of countries vying for self-rule. Curries – light on heat but heavy on spices – reflect Arab, British and Indian influences on Ugandan food staples. Sseremba’s ex-patriated food opened a world of possibilities to me that I previously hadn’t experienced, despite my culinary training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis hip-hop artist NandoSTL takes his talents to T-Pain’s label with debut album

When NandoSTL looks back on the past few years, he sees triumphs and losses. The 31-year-old north St. Louis County hip-hop artist, born Fernando Tillman II, started gaining traction in 2018, but when the coronavirus pandemic shut down music venues, Lollapalooza and Pitchfork Music Festival pulled concert performances. He went through a serious break-up.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

