ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Drake Was Right. Maybe All Black Artists Should Boycott The Grammys

By Dustin J. Seibert
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dupNy_0kgFhUGT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zh1OZ_0kgFhUGT00 Beyoncé made history at the 65th Grammy Awards by simultaneously becoming the first Black woman to win for Best Dance/Electronic Album and becoming the artist with the most Grammy Award wins ever.

Beyoncé made history Sunday night in a manner only Beyoncé can pull off.

After showing up fashionably late for the 65 th Grammy Awards because she had other stuff to do, she won four Grammys for her seventh album ” Renaissance ,” bringing her lifetime Grammy wins to 32. That breaks the previous record of 31, set by British conductor Georg Solti 26 years ago. (My guess is you could fit the number of people reading this who knew who he was before Sunday in a middle school gym and have enough space left over to play dodgeball.)

Every major news outlet sent a notification of the broken Grammy record and Bey’s emotional speech to my phone. But what she didn’t win arguably made more noise: the Album of the Year award. The snub is jarring for a lot of folks in my world, where ” Renaissance” was handily the biggest and most celebrated album release of 2022. Months after it dropped, I still saw posts and memes on my news feed about how Bey’s “dance album” was like crack infused into digital files.

Though I’m personally not a huge fan of Beyoncé’s music, my world, my social media, and my family and friends consist of many Black women who deeply adore her and everything she touches. If “Lemonade” was a movement, “Renaissance” isn’t far behind.

In contrast, I could poll my nearly 2,000 Facebook friends asking who listened in entirety to “Harry’s World,” the Harry Styles album that beat “Renaissance” for Album of the Year and maybe get three or four hands up. (That I’m in my 40s and Styles has mid-2010s boy band origins likely factors into that.)

It’s the fourth time Beyoncé has been snubbed for the big award ― she was also nominated for “I Am…Sasha Fierce,” “Beyoncé” and “Lemonade.” For many, it makes her broken Grammy record feel like eating a plate of tofu at Mastro’s Steakhouse. It also interestingly sheds new light on Kanye West’s infamous 2009 outburst at the MTV Video Music Awards defending Beyoncé against Taylor Swift at a time when everyone still liked Swift.

While Bey has rocked with her Grammy snubs, Drake and The Weeknd offer no quarter to the ceremony, having once again boycotted: Neither artist submitted any of their solo work for consideration, despite Drake dropping his seventh album “Honestly, Nevermind” (otherwise known as Great Value Renaissance ) and The Weeknd dropping his fifth studio album, “Dawn FM,” in 2022.

Drake has had public gripes with the Recording Academy, the collective that puts on the Grammy Awards and decides the winners, since 2017, when he skipped the ceremony because it nominated his monster single “Hotline Bling” as a rap track despite being as poppy as pop songs get. The Weeknd stopped rocking with the Grammys in 2021 when he received zero noms for his album “ After Hours ,” which made loads of best-of-2020 album lists.

Motivation behind the snubs seems unclear considering Black artists win Grammys in some category every year, and deservedly so: This year, Robert Glasper won Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III,” and J. Ivy finally won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album for “The Poet Who Sat By the Door.”

But there seems to be something about the top award that evades Black artists, and especially Black rappers. There have been only three Black women to win Album of the Year in the 65-year history of the ceremony; Lauryn Hill nabbed it last 24 years ago for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” OutKast’s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” is the only hip-hop album to ever win Album of the Year. And let’s be honest: That’s only because of Andre 3000’s decidedly non-hip-hop half of the double album. (Some consider “Miseducation” a hip-hop album. I do not.)

The Recording Academy’s questionable treatment of Black music became most acute in the 1980s, when the nascent-yet-increasingly popular hip-hop genre wasn’t even acknowledged by the Recording Academy for about a decade. When they finally added the Best Rap Performance category to the Grammys in 1989, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff boycotted the ceremony when they learned that it wouldn’t actually televise the category; they ultimately won the inaugural award for “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

(As an aside, Smith joined his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith in boycotting the Oscars 27 years later because of the lack of diversity in their nominees, which is ironic considering he’s the one the Oscars are boycotting now.)

Best Rap Album didn’t become a thing until the 1996 ceremony, and it would appear intuitive that Black folks dominate a category focused on a genre of music that we created. But who’s the leading winner in that category…? Eminem, who won the award six times . No hip-hop fan I know believes Em has six albums that deserve a front-to-back listen, let alone that accolade.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis winning Best Rap Album in 2014 for “The Heist” over Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” one of the last decade’s top five hip-hop albums ― was so egregious and enraging that Macklemore himself even admitted that he benefited from “the system I’ve been calling out since I was f**king 20 years old.”

Adele took a similar approach in 2017 when she admitted that her album ” 25″ didn’t deserve to beat “Lemonade” for Album of the Year and spent the latter half of her acceptance speech throwing praises to Bey .

It may never be proven empirically, but it feels as if there’s something about the Recording Academy and their highest award, like it’ll only award it to a Black artist when their album is an undeniable juggernaut with no real competition (see: Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in 1984, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999, Stevie Wonder’s “Innervisions” in 1974) but are happy to throw it anyone else’s way if possible. It’s why Styles’ completely obtuse statement during his award acceptance Sunday ― “this doesn’t happen to people like me” ― is like a whale confessing to its therapist that eating fish is “not like me.”

A year after the Recording Academy’s then-President Neil Portnow told Pitchfork he didn’t think there was a “race problem at all” with the Grammys, the academy put in work to become more inclusive, inviting hundreds of new voting members in 2018 via its then-new Task Force on Diversity & Inclusion. Some would argue that the task force is doing its job, but repeated Album of the Year snubs for Beyoncé’s event albums certainly throw up flags in that regard.

I recently wrote about how Black content is perceived differently by non-Black critics, and how we tend to get shorted by critics and awards ceremonies. It seems that all the boycotts and hashtags don’t get the job done considering how Black Twitter erupts with condemnation every awards season. It’s easy to toss out the “let’s just do our own thing” chestnut when it comes to awards shows, and we basically have that with the BET Awards. But let’s keep it a buck: The mainstream high accolades matter to artists and performers. Grammys and Oscars get you paid in a way an MTV award simply cannot.

Fatalistic as it reads, I don’t expect the Grammys to ever seriously acknowledge hip-hop, in the same way I don’t expect all the white folks over 40 in the northern suburbs of Chicago to appreciate hearing it blaring from my truck. That The Fugees’ “The Score” was beaten by Celine Dion for Album of the Year in 1997 was all the proof I needed that our music just doesn’t register with the Powers That Be in the Recording Academy.

It’s clear that the Grammys don’t understand nor care to try and understand Black music, which in context is truly American music. We birthed it all. And because of the anti-critical race theory movement, that’s a controversial yet true statement. But what if Black artists stopped looking for white acceptance? What if Black artists just stopped trying to appease the old white gatekeepers? (Hell, the whole award show is named after a group of grandmothers.)

What if more major Black artists joined Drake and The Weeknd in boycotts and public condemnation, perhaps the Recording Academy would feel the impact of what happens when they don’t take seriously some of the highest-selling, most influential music. That would require more Black artists to recognize the problem and stand in solidarity to do something about it, which is no simple proposition.

Just look at what happens when Beyoncé walks into an auditorium late. What if she didn’t walk in at all…?

Comments / 172

Edmond Ventura
1d ago

Beyoncé “wins” because the she is supposed to win. It would be who ever is JAY-Z’s wife.

Reply
13
1Finedad
1d ago

Sorry but so what. Stop clamoring for acceptance on the "mainstream ". All blacks will NEVER boycott something that goes against them. So at this point if you don't get that, don't bother with complaining........

Reply
19
Terry Patterson
1d ago

hell they wouldn't be satisfied if they had their own network their own college fun their own history month their own TV network their own sports like football and basketball. oh woit a minute they do.

Reply(18)
45
Related
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
netflixjunkie.com

When LisaRaye McCoy wanted to have an “entanglement” with Will Smith

Will Smith was a heartthrob back in the 90s and continues to be one of the most handsome men on the planet. The man has it all – charisma, power, and money but unfortunately, he is off the market. Jada Pinkett Smith claimed him way back in 1997. But that did not stop LisaRaye McCoy from crushing on him!
People

Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People

“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People.  The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
Vibe

Ice-T Was Initially Hesitant To Perform During GRAMMYs Hip-Hop Tribute

Ice-T was one of the many beloved rappers to blaze the 2023 GRAMMYs stage during its Hip-Hop 50th anniversary tribute performance. The 64-year-old has now revealed that he was initially hesitant to make the trip and be part of the momentous occasion. “Questlove calls me up and he says, ‘All right, you gotta come to L.A. this weekend… It’s a big performance, I got you in the lineup,'” the Law & Order star told ET. “And I was still hesitant ’cause it’s a long travel, but then he says, ‘You don’t want to be sitting at home watching this show, saying you should’ve been there....
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
msn.com

Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert

Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
Popculture

Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys

It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Chris Brown Apologizes To Robert Glasper For Being 'Rude' & 'Mean' About Grammy Win

Chris Brown just backtracked on his outrageous comments about Robert Glasper. On Monday, February 6, the rapper took to his Instagram Story to issue an apology to the newly minted Grammy winner for hurling insults at him on social media after he defeated Brown in the Best R&B Album category. “Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys," the "Strip" artist wrote in a screenshot of a direct message between himself and Glasper, where he copped to the fact that his comments “came off really rude and mean.”“After doing my...
The Independent

Critics think Taylor Swift looked confused when Trevor Noah asked her fans to lower the price of eggs

Taylor Swift was called out by critics for her seemingly confused reaction after Trevor Noah tasked her fans with lowering the price of eggs, but it’s her fans that appear to be getting the last laugh.The “Anti-Hero” singer attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday 5 February, where she took home the award for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film”.Swift appeared to have a blast during the awards ceremony, from dancing to Bad Bunny’s opening performance to catching up with her former fling, Harry Styles. However, there was one moment during the Grammys that...
HuffPost

HuffPost

264K+
Followers
15K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy